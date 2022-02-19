Top 10 Headlines: Nitish Kumar Meets Prashant Kishor, Russia Launches Missiles & More

2008 Ahmedabad Blasts: BJP Alleges Direct Link Between Samajwadi Party And Kin Of Convict

In a sensational claim, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday alleged a direct connection between the convicts of the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts and the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. Branding the Opposition as a terrorist sympathizer, Union Minister Anurag Thakur shared photographs proving that the family member of a convict was associated with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Amid Karnataka Hijab Row, Hindu Seers & Muslim Clerics Appeal For Peace Among Communities

Amid the ongoing Karnataka hijab controversy, leaders of all faiths including seers, clerics, and priests addressed the issue on Saturday and called peace between the communities. Addressing the media after an urgent meeting on the matter, one of the religious leaders said Karnataka has always followed a custom where Hindus and Muslims live in peace and harmony.

PM Modi Interacts With Afghan-origin Sikh/Hindu Delegation At His Residence In Delhi

Afghanistan-origin minorities, currently based in India, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. Top sources confirmed the presence of Afghan Origin Indian National Community leaders including Guljeet Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Dr Raghunath Kochar and businessman Bansari Lal Arendeh who was abducted in Kabul on September 14 allegedly at gunpoint. Notably, Afghan citizen Nidan Singh Sachdeva, who was abducted by the Taliban in 2020, is set to meet PM Modi as well.

Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor Hold Secret Meeting In Delhi, Latter Dubs It 'courtesy Call'

Years after severing ties, poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the national capital on Saturday. This is the first formal meeting between the two since Kishor was sacked from the Janata Dal (United) in 2020.

EC Seeks FIR Against Arvind Kejriwal Over Violation Of EC Guidelines After SAD's Complaint

The State Election Commission in Punjab has directed the Mohali administration to register a case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding violations of EC guidelines. The action was taken after a complaint was filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

NSE Scam: As CBI Grills Chitra Ramkrishna, Republic Accesses Exclusive Details

As the Central Bureau of Investigation grills Chitra Ramkrishna, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Stock Exchange, Republic has accessed fresh emerging facts in connection into the alleged abuse of co-location facility in the NSE.

Russia Launches Ballistic, Cruise Missiles As Part Of Strategic Nuclear Drills

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the initiation of strategic nuclear exercises involving ballistic missile launches. Under the leadership of Putin, the planned exercise of the strategic deterrence forces was held, during which ballistic and cruise missiles were launched.

Russia's Putin Orders Creation Of Facilities For Refugees In Rostov Amid Row With Ukraine

The Russian Emergencies Ministry informed Sputnik on Saturday that the Rostov Area has opened 15 border crossings for migrants fleeing the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Further, Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Russian Emergencies Ministry to assist the country's southern Rostov Region, which is experiencing an influx of migrants from eastern Ukraine, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

PM Modi On India Hosting IOC Session After 40 Years: 'Positive Outcomes For World Sports'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delighted that India has won the bid to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee (IOC) session as he took to his social media handle on Saturday to put up a post. PM Modi believes that this will a memorable session that will lead to positive outcomes for global sports.

Neha Dhupia Reveals How She And Angad Bedi Maintain Balance Between Work & Kids

Neha Dhupia's recently released hostage drama A Thursday has received an overwhelming response from the audience, particularly for the outstanding performances of the ensemble cast as well as the gripping plotline. The actor has been garnering a lot of appreciation for her role as a pregnant cop, Catherine Alvarez. Neha's power-packed performance has stunned everyone.

