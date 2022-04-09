Top 10 Headlines: No-confidence Motion In Pak; Karauli Violence; Russia-Ukraine War & More

Russia Has Replaced Commander Of Military Operations In Ukraine, Says Western Official

As the Russian forces were unable to achieve the "goal" set by their President Vladimir Putin despite the war entering its 45th day, media reports claimed that the commander of Russia’s southern military district is now leading the "frustrated army". According to the sources of BBC, Russia’s southern military district, General Alexander Dvornikov, is now leading the Russian invasion. The name of the new commander was confirmed by a Western official who said that Dvornikov has extensive experience in Russian operations in Syria. Notably, the measure change took place amid reports that Moscow wants an 'announceable success' in eastern Ukraine by May 9, the day when Russia celebrates victory in the Great Patriotic War.

EU Steps Up In Monitoring Ukraine Crisis; Creates Twitter Page To Report Aid To Zelenskyy

Establishing further efforts to help Ukrainians combat the Russian invasion, the international community has shown solidarity with Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces and appeared committed to standing by the war-ravaged nation "in this important fight". In the latest development, the European Parliament stepped up by inching closer to the ground reality of the eastern European nation by creating new resources on the internet.

EU Chief Commits To 'accelerate' Ukraine's Membership Bid During Her Visit To Kyiv

Amid the Russia Ukraine war, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen has committed to "accelerate" Ukraine's membership bid to join the bloc. Ukraine took an "important step" towards EU membership on Friday, when President Ursula von der Leyen ceremonially handed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a questionnaire to answer as part of the lengthy membership process.

Russia Claims To Destroy Multiple Ukrainian Military Targets As War Enters Day 45

At a time when the Russia Ukraine war is nowhere near to subside any sooner, the Russian Defence Ministry has claimed of destroying multiple Ukrainian military targets. As per that, the Ministry states that the Russian air defence systems near the settlement of Novomikhailovka have shot down a Ukrainian Su-27, while the Russian Aerospace Forces have also hit 54 Ukrainian military targets.

Karauli Violence: Rajasthan DGP Claims 'objectionable Songs' Played At Rally Led To Clash

Following the Karauli violence incident, as the Rajasthan government has ordered an administrative probe into the matter, Manohar Lal Lather, Rajasthan DGP on the other hand has justified the violence saying that it was incited because of the way the 'Nav Samvatsar' procession was carried out.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the Rajasthan DGP said that the songs played during the procession were "objectionable" which led to the stone-pelting. "The way procession was taken out was dubious, songs played were objectionable and that's why stone pelting took place", he said.

Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Lambasts Imran Khan For Praising PM Modi's Policies; 'Betrayal'

Following Imran Khan's address to Pakistan on April 8, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo for 'insulting Pakistani soldiers' by praising PM Modi's foreign policy. Deeming Khan's commendation of India as a 'betrayal' to the 'Kashmiri struggle', PML(N)'s Sharif taunted Khan over regard for the Constitution and for Parliament.

Indian Student Shot To Death In Canada; EAM S Jaishankar Offers Condolences

A 21-year-old student from India was shot to death at the Sherbourne subway in Tornoto, Canada on Thursday afternoon, confirmed officials. Kartik Vasudev, who was on his way to work, was at the Glen Road entrance to Sherbourne TTC station in St. James Town when he was shot several times, CP24 reported. He was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital but doctors later declared him dead. The Indian Consulate and Minister of External Affairs of India, S Jaishankar have expressed grief over the death of the Indian student.

MHA Declares Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Son A 'designated Terrorist'

In a big development on Friday, Hafiz Talha Saeed -- the son of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) supremo and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed -- was declared a 'designated terrorist' by the Centre. As per a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), action has been taken against Hafiz Talha Saeed under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. A senior LeT leader, who is head of the terror outfit's cleric wing, has been actively involved in recruitment, fund collection, planning and executing attacks by LeT in India and Indian interests in Afghanistan.

US Wants Ukraine To Win The War Against Russia, Asserts Pentagon's Press Secy John Kirby

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 45th day, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby has stated that the United States wants Ukrainians to "win" the ongoing battle against Moscow. During a news conference on Friday, Kirby stated that Ukrainian lives had been lost and that the US want the violence to be stopped. The Press Secretary said, “We want Ukrainians to win this war, to see Ukraine not have to fight for its own sovereignty as it has been for eight years.” He further asserted that they “want to see Mr. Putin and the Russian army lose this invasion. Ukrainian lives are destroyed and obviously, we want to see that end."

Zelenskyy Calls Kramatorsk Station Attack 'heinous War Crime' As Death Toll Reaches 52

As the Russian offensive against Ukraine entered its 45th day, the death toll in Kramatorsk station attack that was allegedly carried out by Putin's forces, has surged to 52. The attack was launched when civilians were trying to flee the country via trains on Friday. According to the Ukrainian authorities, the Russian forces attacked a train station -- Kramatorsk, where thousands of people, mostly women and children, were waiting to flee a new looming Russian offensive. As per the authorities, the missile that hit the crowded station in Kramatorsk has shocking details written on the remnants of a rocket. The local authorities said that the rocket was specially meant for children, as mentioned on the upper section of the lethal weapon-- "For the children".

