Top 10 Headlines: NSA Imposed On Delhi Violence Accused; States Reimpose Mask Mandate

In Jahangirpuri Violence, NSA Imposed On 5 Accused Post Amit Shah's Call For Strict Action

Acting on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directives, National Security Act (NSA) was imposed on five accused of the Jhangirpuri violence on Tuesday. The National Security Act is an act that empowers the government to detain a person if the authorities are satisfied that he/she is a threat to national security or to prevent him/her from disrupting public order, and the same has been imposed on five accused involved in the clashes that broke out during the Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

As COVID Cases Surge, Here Are The States That Have Reimposed The Mandatory Mask Rule

As India records a 90% jump in daily COVID-19 cases, almost all cities and states have considered reimposing the mask rule. Following the increasing trend in COVID cases in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), some neighboring states have again made the mask mandatory in public places. The Haryana government stated on Monday that wearing masks is mandatory again in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

PM Modi Inaugurates WHO-Global Centre For Traditional Medicine In Jamnagar; Sets 5 Goals

In a joint venture with the World Health Organization (WHO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar. The GCTM will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world and will emerge as an international hub of global wellness. In his address, Prime Minister Modi said that this is a tribute to both India's contribution and potential in the field of traditional medicine as WHO has entered into a new partnership with India in the form of this centre of traditional medicine. During the launch, PM Modi also shed light on India’s traditional medicine system, the importance of Yoga, and released five goals for the Global Centre.

Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Police Arrests Sonu Chikna's Arms Supplier Ghulam Rasul

In a major development in the Jahangirpuri violence case, one more person named Ghulam Rasul on Tuesday was arrested by the Delhi police. Rasul allegedly supplied arms to Sonu Chikna, whose alleged video of firing during the Shobha Yatra procession on Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri was first exposed by Republic TV.

Jahangirpuri Violence: BJP Counters AAP's Claim; Dares To 'share Ansar's Post-2019 Pics'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesman RP Singh on Tuesday countered allegations levelled by Aam Aadmi Party stating that Ansar, the prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence on Hanuman Jayanti, is a saffron party member. His retort came after an AAP MLA on Tuesday shared a picture where a person, claimed to be the accused Ansar, was standing near BJP workers and donning a saffron cap.

IMF Pegs India's 2022 GDP Growth At 8.2%; US At 3.7%, China At 4.4% & Russia At -8.5%

Amid the faltering growth of the world's largest economies due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday cut down the global economic forecast to 3.6% for 2022, as against 6.1% growth in 2021. The IMF has projected 8.2 GDP growth for India in 2022, compared to 3.7% for the US, 4.4% for China and (-8.5%) for Russia.

Russia Take Control Of Kreminna After Intense Street Battle; Ukraine Forces Pull Out

Russian troops have taken full control of the city of Kreminna located in the northeast of Chemehivskyi on the eastern flank of the Luhansk Oblast as the war entered the 55th day. All the Ukrainian soldiers were forced to pull out as Russian soldiers captured the entire city, Luhansk regional military administrator Serhiy Haidai informed in a conference. “Kreminna is already under the control of the orcs [Russians], we had to withdraw because our forces kept the defence there for almost two months,” said Serhiy Gaidai.

Ukraine Allows Citizens To Continue Crossing Border Using Domestic Passports

Amid Moscow's ruthless military offensive in Kyiv, the State Border Service of Ukraine has permitted Ukrainian citizens to continue crossing the border using domestic passports. According to the State Border Service of Ukraine, the decision has been adopted keeping in view the prevailing crisis in the ex-Soviet state as the people cannot apply for a foreign passport. The decision applies to all Ukrainian nationals irrespective of the regions from where they are travelling. The decision of the State Border Service of Ukraine comes as the war between Moscow and Kyiv continues for more than 50 days.

Karnataka Min BC Nagesh Says Moral Science Texts May Include Mahabharata, Ramayana Lessons

The Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government is expected to include Hindu sacred books, Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, and Mahabharata in its school curriculum from the next academic year in the discipline of moral science. Despite the fact that a proposal in this regard had been made some time ago, the incumbent BJP administration had put it on hold due to considerable opposition to the plan.

Action Against Sunil Jakhar & KV Thomas Likely In Next 3 Days For Defying Congress Line

After receiving show-cause notices for their alleged involvement in anti-Congress activities, former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar and Kerala Congress leader KV Thomas are likely to be reprimanded with stern punishment for defying the party line. As per sources, the Congress Disciplinary Committee will discuss punitive actions against the duo to set a precedent. Sources privy to the matter claimed punishments as harsh as six years of expulsion from the party could also be considered.

