Top 10 Headlines: Omicron Scare In UK, India Vaccinates 50% Eligible Population & More

COVID-19: India Achieves New Milestone As 50% Of Eligible Population Gets Fully Vaccinated

As India achieved another milestone by vaccinating 50% of the eligible population against COVID-19, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said 'It is a moment of great pride.' In a tweet, the health minister also congratulated the nation on vaccination accomplishment. India, in the last 24 hours, administered 1,04,18,707 COVID-19 doses with coverage exceeding 127.61 Crore figure. While congratulating the nation over the achievement, Mansukh Mandaviya also showered confidence upon winning the battle against COVID-19:

Nagaland Civilian Killings LIVE Updates: Situation Remains Tense; Governor Assures Action

Nagaland civilian killings took place after security forces mistook 11 Naga youth to be National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militants and fired at them.

Omicron Scare: All Travellers To UK Will Need To Take Pre-departure COVID Test

Amid soaring cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron, the UK government has invoked stringent measures to check the spread of the highly infectious virus. According to the new guidelines announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, all travellers arriving in England will need to take a COVID-19 test before they board the flight. While announcing the new guidelines, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that the new rules will be applicable from 4 am London time on Monday.

Uttarakhand CM Chairs High-level Meeting Over Omicron, Orders Random Testing In State

With as many as five omicron cases being detected in India, the state governments are considering imposing early stringent measures to escape the spread of the ‘highly mutated’ variant. Taking note of the same, the poll-bound state of Uttarakhand has been put on high alert by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had held a high-level meeting with the top officials on Sunday on the ongoing circumstances.

Sialkot Lynching: Pakistani Americans 'devastated' Over Murder Of Sri Lankan Executive

Pakistani Americans are outraged by the lynching of a Sri Lankan executive in Pakistan's Punjab region, claiming that the incident cannot be justified, the Dawn reported on December 5. Dr Rao Kamran Ali, the chairman of the Pakistani American Political Action Committee said, "the Sialkot tragedy will have a horrible impact on our efforts to promote Pakistan in the US Congress." reported Dawn.

Rajya Sabha Loses 52.30% Of Sitting Time During First Week Of Winter Session Due To Ruckus

According to news agency ANI, during the first week of the current Winter Session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha squandered 52.30% of its allocated sitting time owing to "disruptions and forced adjournments" caused by opposition parties' frequent demonstrations. According to ANI, the situation appeared to be returning to normal on the last two days of the week that ended on December 3, as productivity in the Upper House remained above 95%.

Amit Shah Says Centre Committed To Providing World-class Tech To BSF On 57th Raising Day

Asserting that border security means national security for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Centre is committed to providing world-class technologies to the Border Security Force (BSF).

Exclusive | Vicky-Katrina's Wedding: First Visual Of Venue, Decoration & Music Rehearsal Accessed

The preparations have started in full swing as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif gear up for their wedding. While the rituals are expected to start on December 7, the arrangements at the venue are already underway. The wedding will be held at the Barwada Fort in Rajasthan.

IND Vs NZ: Spidercam Stops Play At Wankhede; Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Tease Device

On the third day of India vs New Zealand Test match at the Wankhede Stadium, the play had to be halted briefly because of an issue with the spidercam. The otherwise high placed camera that moves across the field on wires was seen stuck when it came down pretty low and since it was going to take some time to fix it, the umpires decided to call in the Tea break.

'Purpose only to please Pak, ISI' | BJP's Sirsa Slams Navjot Sidhu For Suggesting India Open Borders To Trade With Pakistan

Newly-inducted BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa lashed out at Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu over his demand to open trade with Pakistan. Sirsa said Sidhu's 'intentions' were incorrect. Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said that Sidhu was attempting to please Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the ISI.

