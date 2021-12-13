Top 10 Headlines: Omicron Scare; Srinagar Terror Attack; PM Modi In Varanasi & More

IIT Delhi develops RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron variant within 90 minutes

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi have developed an RT-PCR based assay for the specific detection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 within 90 minutes, according to officials.

J&K: Terrorists open fire on police bus in Srinagar; 14 personnel injured, 2 martyred

In another dastardly attack on security forces, a group of terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar on Monday. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, 2 personnel have been martyred in the attack, and at least 14 are reported to be injured. All the injured personnel have been evacuated to the hospital and the area has been cordoned off. The attack took place near the Zewan area of Srinagar.

"Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. 14 personnel were injured in the attack. All the injured personnel were evacuated to the hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police's official statement read.

LeT claims responsibility for Srinagar terror attack killing 2 cops, injuring 14

Two policemen were martyred and 14 were left injured after a group of terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar on Monday. As per sources, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has claimed responsibility for the attack. Republic TV has learned that the attack is said to be in retaliation for the 2 terrorists who were neutralized by cargo police in the day.

Farooq, Omar Abdullah & Mehbooba Mufti condemn Srinagar terror attack; pin blame on Centre

After a group of terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar, killing two and injuring 12 others, National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah put the blame on the Government of India. Speaking to the media, Farooq said that until the hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are won, such incidents will continue to take place.

'Mindless & inhuman': Congress condemns terror attack on J&K police vehicle in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Monday, December 13, condemned the terror attack on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police personnel in Srinagar's Zewan area that took the lives of two officers and injured 14 others.

Mamata Banerjee calls TMC 'Temple-Mosque-Church', vows to fight the BJP in Goa

In a big push ahead of the Goa Assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed party workers in Panjim on Monday dubbing TMC - the acronym for her party, Trinamool Congress - as 'Temple-Mosque-Church'. Countering the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "religion-based politics", the TMC supremo asserted that her party worked for the development of people across communities, be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, or Christian.

Mallikarjun Kharge terms ouster of Oppn MPs 'violation of Rajya Sabha rules, Constitution'

The suspension of 12 opposition MPs is a violation of House rules and the Constitution, said Congress Rajya Sabha Leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday. "We (12 MPs) are sitting on a dharna in front of Gandhi's statue in protest of the Chairman's decision to suspend us. This is a violation of both House rules and the Constitution. They should lift the suspension, bring us back, and allow us to express ourselves in the House," Kharge told news agency ANI.

Akhilesh Yadav's 'final days in Varanasi' jibe at PM invites BJP's wrath; 'must apologise'

After Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Banaras by saying that 'people usually visit the Uttar Pradesh city on final days', he was heavily slammed by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Speaking to the media, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi condemned Akhilesh Yadav's statement and added that talking about the death of PM Modi was uncalled for. Akhilesh should apologise," Pralhad Joshi said.

PM Modi in Varanasi: Itinerary for Day 2 includes Umrah visit, BLW Guesthouse & more

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi moving towards the end of the first day of his two days visit to his parliamentary constituency in Varanasi for the inauguration of Phase I of the revamped ‘Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor,’ here’s what PM Modi has on his plan for Day 2.

Kareena Kapoor breaks silence after contracting COVID-19, says ‘one person passed it on’

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19 days after attending producer Rhea Kapoor's dinner party. Subsequently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reached out to the duo to get more details about the same and started contact tracing for the people who are at high risks after attending the party. As per ANI reports, BMC claimed that both the actors had violated COVID norms as they had attended several parties. In a new development, the official spokesperson of the actor has now broken the silence over the violation of COVID-19 norms.

