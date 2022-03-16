Top 10 Headlines: Over 3MN People Fled Ukraine, COVID Vaccine For 12-14 Children & More

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Urges West To Tighten Sanctions On Russia 'until War Stops'

In yet another address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed on the threats looming on the war-hit country due to no decision on strengthening 'arsenal in the air'. According to the President, the number of missiles that Russia has used against Ukraine already exceeds 900. Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said that the West needs to tighten the sanctions until 'the Russian state stops the war'.

As Vaccination Spreads To Age 12-14, PM Lauds India's Scientific Pandemic Response

In a massive boost to India's COVID vaccine drive, children aged between 12 to 14 are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations from Wednesday, March 16. Announcing the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet stated that today was an important day for the country. Lauding India’s vaccination drive, which has been the largest in the world so far, PM Modi urged people of all eligible age groups to get fully vaccinated.

India Buying Russian Oil At Discount Will Not Be In Violation Of US Sanctions: White House

Amid the Russia Ukraine war continued for the 20th day, the White House said that India taking up Russia’s offer of discounted crude oil would not be a violation of American sanctions. Speaking about India’s stand with Russia, the Biden administration have shown an understanding of India’s position. However, the White House also said that the oil deal between India and Russia will come off as support to Russia when the ‘history books are written'.

'Hijab Comes Later, Education Comes First': Assam CM Sarma Backs Hijab Row Verdict

Hailing the Karnakata HC's Hijab verdict on Tuesday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma contended that this was the right step towards implementing the Quran's diktat. Speaking to the media, he opined that students should focus on education rather than a religious dress. Maintaining that students are free to wear the attire of their choice outside the classrooms, he assuaged the concerns of Muslims asserting that the verdict is not against them.

Joe Biden Set To Declare Additional $800mn Military Aid To Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

As the Russian war against Ukraine escalates, US President Joe Biden is set to announce an additional security funding worth $800 million for Ukraine, bringing the total to $1 billion in just a week, a senior White House official said on Tuesday. The announcement is expected to come at 11:45 am (local time) on Wednesday. The fundings come in addition to previously authorised $200 million atop $350 million military assistance by Washington on last Saturday and February 26, respectively.

'Take Moral Stand': Zelenskyy Accuses Russia Of 'sponsoring' Killing Of Ukrainian Children

As the ongoing Russia Ukraine war enters day 21, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has urged the world to stop trade with Russia. The Ukrainian President, in his recent tweet, has urged Ukrainians all over the world and allies to put pressure on businesses to abandon Russian markets and businesses. Zelenskyy has asked multinational companies to take a stand against Russia.

UN Says Over 3 Mn People Including 1.5 Mn Children Fled Ukraine Since Russian Invasion

As the Russian aggression against Ukraine has entered its 21st day, over three million Ukrainian citizens were forced to leave the war-torn nation to the neighbouring countries in search of safety, the United Nations suggests. According to the United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the number of Ukrainian refugees leaving might reach four or five million in the future. Meanwhile, UN humanitarians reported on Tuesday that nearly one youngster is becoming a refugee every second in Ukraine due to the war, UN News reported.

Russia-Ukraine War: Chernobyl Nuclear Plant Reconnected To National Power Grid

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant was reconnected to the national electricity grid after the site lost its power last Wednesday, informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday. Stating that the Ukrainian expert teams were able to repair one of the damaged power lines connecting the plant to the power network over the weekend, it said that the site has also started receiving all the necessary power from the repaired line.

Poland's Deputy PM Calls For Int'l Peace Mission For Ukraine With 'means To Defend Itself'

An international peacekeeping mission should be sent to operate in Ukraine, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Tuesday during a press conference in Kyiv alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “I think it is necessary to have a peace mission -- NATO or possibly some wider international structure -- but a mission that will be able to defend itself, which will operate on Ukrainian territory," Kaczynski, who is also the leader of the Law and Justice Party, said on Tuesday. As of now, no country or global organisation has made a direct interference in the conflict but the west has increasingly used trade embargoes and sanctions to pressurise the Kremlin to abandon what it brands as its “special military mission” in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy Terms Russia-Ukraine Talks 'more Realistic' As 'there Is Room For Compromise'

In a national address, just before 2 AM (local time) in Kyiv on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russia-Ukraine talks would continue on Wednesday. Expressing hope in the talks going on with Russia amid the war, Zelenskyy said, "Meetings continue. I am told that the positions at the negotiations sound more realistic. However, more time is still needed for decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine."

