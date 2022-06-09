Top 10 Headlines: Owaisi Cries Foul Over FIR; Presidential Election On July 18 & More

Hyderabad gangrape: Cops to request Juvenile Justice Board to try accused minors as adults

In a key development in the Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills gangrape case, the Telangana Police have decided to seek the trial of the accused who are juveniles as adults. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand stated that the department will appeal to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) for trial against minor accused treating them as adults, to ensure that they receive the maximum punishment for the heinous crime. He said the request will be made when all the pieces of evidence are collected by the police department.

Congress brings pots of 'Gold Biryani' to drive home claims against Kerala CM Vijayan

After the allegation of Swapna Suresh against the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the gold scam case, the state Congress wing on Thursday staged protests in Thiruvananthapuram demanding his resignation. The Kerala Congress Mahila wing, as well as Youth Congress, staged protests in Kerala's capital where a scuffle broke out between the party workers and police. As the protestors tried to march ahead with their protest and break the barricades, the police use water cannons on the Congress workers.

Rajya Sabha polls: Siddaramaiah urges JDS MLAs to vote for Congress candidate

Siddaramaiah demanded JDS support for Congress' RS candidate Mansoor Ali Khan, who filed his nomination one day prior to JDS' Kupendra Reddy. Notably there are 6 candidates in the fray for the 4 RS seats in Karnataka. While the ruling BJP is in pole position for 2 seats and the Congress can also get one of their candidates elected based on the strength in the assembly, there is a tug of war for the fourth seat, for which the support of JDS is crucial.

Jharkhand: Mega IT raids across state; searches on at 12 business premises for tax evasion

The Income Tax Department officials on June 9 conducted raids at offices of several businessmen in Jharkhand's Ranchi. As per sources, a total of 12 locations have been raided for tax evasion, which includes Kanke road, Aapar Bazaar and Church Bazaar. This comes a month after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted raids at four new locations in connection with the investigation. Following the raids, the ED took Prem Prakash Sahu, a close aide to suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal, into custody in Ranchi.

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Mahakal remanded to police custody till June 20

Wanted accused Siddhesh Kamble alias Saurabh Mahakal was remanded to police custody by a Special Court on Thursday. The Special Court sent Mahakal to the police custody till June 20, a day after his arrest in the MCOCA act registered at Manchar Police station of Pune district in connection with the murder case of Omkar Bankhule in 2021.

Asaduddin Owaisi cries foul on FIR for hate speech; 'Police have Balance-waad syndrome'

Hours after the Delhi Police booked Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM supremo ventilated his grievance from the administration in a lengthy post on Twitter on Thursday. Taking to the microblogging site, the Member of Parliament accepted having received an excerpt of the 'first' of its kind FIR in which he claimed there was 'no specification of the crime committed'.

Next President's Election on July 18, counting of votes on July 21: Election Commission

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is about to complete on July 24, the Election Commission of India has announced the date for the Presidential Elections. In a press briefing on Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the elections, if required, for the new President will take place on July 18. The counting of votes, if required, will take place on July 21.

Chinese Visa scam: Delhi Court grants bail to Karti Chidambaram's CA Bhaskararaman

A Special CBI court has granted bail to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's Chartered Accountant S Bhaskararaman in the Chinese visa scam case. Bhaskararaman was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 18. Earlier CBI had alleged Bhaskararaman was the frontman for Karti Chidambaram and allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh in exchange for visas for over 250 Chinese nationals to work at Talwandi Sabo (a subsidiary of Vedanta Group) Power Plant located in Punjab in 2011 when Karti's father P Chidambaram was the Home Minister.

Kerala HC rejects Swapna Suresh & Sarith PS' anticipatory bail plea in FIR for conspiracy

Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea filed by Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and co-accused Sarith PS in the case filed by ruling LDF MLA KT Jaleel for allegedly spreading false information. Single Bench of Justice Viju Abraham dismissed the plea after recording the Public Prosecutor's submission that Sarith was not even implicated in the crime and therefore the anticipatory bail plea is not maintainable, as per ANI.

Russia claims weapons supplied by West to Ukraine being sold in Black market amid war

Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, a senior Russian diplomat claimed that weapons provided by the West to Ukraine are already being sold in the black market and also supplied to the Middle East. The statement by made by Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, as several western countries have provided armaments to Ukraine in the midst of ongoing conflict.

