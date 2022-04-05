Top 10 Headlines: Pak Army Refutes Imran Khan; Gorakhnath Temple Attack Probe & More

Pak Army Refutes PM Imran, Says No Evidence Suggesting US' Involvement In Regime Change

Pakistan's powerful Army has contradicted Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks accusing America of hatching a conspiracy to topple his government, saying there was no evidence of interference in the country's internal matters, stated PTI citing a media report.

Read more here

WB Coal Scam: SC Agrees To Hear TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Appeal

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear next week the appeal filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee against the orders of the Delhi High Court dismissing his plea against the summons issued against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering probe pertaining to the coal scam in West Bengal.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and also comprising Justice A S Bopana and Justice Hima Kohli agreed to hear the matter next week after senior advocate Kapil Sibal made an urgent mentioning seeking urgent hearing of the matter.

Read more here

Attacks On Civilians Orchestrated By Pakistan, Show Frustration Of Terrorists: J&K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said the recent attacks on civilians in the Union Territory have been orchestrated by Pakistan and are a sign of frustration of terror groups, stated PTI. Singh, the director general of police said, "These acts are simply due to the frustration of terror groups and diktats from their masters sitting in Pakistan. It will not deter us in discharging our duties and ensuring peace at all costs. The security forces are committed to this".

Read more here

Gorakhnath Temple Attack: UP ATS Arrives In Mumbai; Initial Probe Reveals Zakir Naik Links

In a shocking revelation over Gorakhnath Temple's initial investigation, it is suspected that accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi was influenced by Zakir Naik. As per the inside details accessed by Republic, the accused's laptop has revealed that he was 'influenced by Zakir Naik's ideas'. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrived in Mumbai to probe the Gorakhnath temple attack case.

The Zakir Naik angle was established as several provocative speeches of his were heard and seen on Murtaza's laptop. Some videos and literature related to terrorist organisation IS have been recovered from Murtaza's laptop.

Read more here

Punjab: BJP Slams Sidhu Over Remarks On Mann Govt

BJP leader Prakash Reddy on Tuesday, April 5, attacked former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu over the Aam Aadmi Party government's maintenance of law and order situation in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party pointed at the Congress for indirectly encouraging AAP's conduct of government in Punjab.

Prakash Reddy said, "AAP, the new elected Punjab government adopted the political activities that were passed by the Congress party".

He added that the AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann is indirectly sponsored by separatist thinkers and as a result, controversial issues have taken center stage in the state.

Read more here

US Claims Next Phase Of Russia-Ukraine War Could Last For Several Months

US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan claimed that the next phase of the Russian invasion of Ukraine could last for several months as Moscow's troops pulled away from Kyiv and shifted towards the eastern regions.

Speaking at a White House briefing on Monday, April 4, he stated that Russia is changing its war strategy and would redeploy troops from Northern Ukraine to the Donbass region in the eastern part, rather than attacking the entire country. He further claimed Russian forces would retreat from Kyiv to Belarus, with dozens of additional battalion tactical troops, comprising tens of thousands of soldiers being deployed to the front lines in the eastern region of Ukraine.

Read more here

Azerbaijan: Massive Explosion Rips Through Nightclub In Baku; 1 Killed

A massive explosion struck a nightclub in Azerbaijan's capital city of Baku, killing one and injuring over 30 on Sunday. The colossal blast caused by a leaky gas canister set off a fire at the LocationBaku nightclub, gas provider Azerigas told the Associated Press. Officials informed that the deceased was a club employee.

At least 24 people have been hospitalised after being inflicted with severe burns, Azerbaijan Health Ministry spokesperson Parviz Abubekirov told AP. Interior Ministry confirmed that emergency services reached the nightclub and doused the blazing flames before they could spread. Later, rescue workers searched the blast site through the heap of rubble in the nightclub, which appeared to be heavily damaged by the huge blast.

Read more here

Russia Urges US To Not Lend Lethal Weapons To Ukraine

The Russian Embassy in the United States has issued a statement calling on Washington to stop sending lethal weapons to Ukraine. It further stated that it is the US that provokes more and more victims by sending weapons to Ukraine. The Embassy also stated that the Ukrainian authorities are giving weaponry received from the US to radicals and former criminals who joined the Territorial Defense Forces and it is a cause for concern. It claimed that the Kyiv regime is incapable of maintaining effective control and protection of weaponry, which has resulted in a proliferation of spontaneous gangs engaged in looting, robbery and terror.

Read more here

Peru President Declares Emergency Amid Protests Over Surging Fuel Prices

Peru President Pedro Castillo has announced that the ministers have decreed a state of emergency. According to Pedro Castillo, constitutional rights related to personal freedom and security have been suspended. He warned people against leaving their homes in Lima and Callao provinces. The decision of Peru authorities comes after Peruvian transport workers blocked major highways on Monday, April 4, to protest against rising fuel prices and inflation.

Read more here

Sri Lanka's Newly-appointed FM Ali Sabry Resigns

As political turmoil continues to intensify in Sri Lanka amid the worst economic crisis, newly-appointed Finance Minister Ali Sabry on Monday resigned from the post. Following the en masse resignation of at least 26 Sri Lankan cabinet ministers, Sabry announced that he was stepping down from the post “after much reflection and deliberation”. In the resignation letter addressed to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dated April 5, Sabry said that when he tendered his resignation on April 3 and “it was not my intention to take up any post thereafter”. Sabry previously served as Sri Lanka's justice minister.

Read more here

Image: Republic World