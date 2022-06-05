Top 10 Headlines: Pak Boosts Ex-PM Imran Khan's Security; Kanpur Violence & More

Congress Leader Links Hyderabad Rape Case To TRS; Attacks KCR Govt Over Inaction

The gang-rape of a minor girl in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills has led to a political slugfest between the Congress and the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samiti. While the KCR-led government has assured stern action against the culprits, the Opposition criticized the state government for delay in action.

Pakistan Boosts Ex-PM Imran Khan's Security Cover Amid 'assassination Plot' Claim

Pakistan has enhanced personal security for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a day after he repeated his claim that there was a plot to assassinate him. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office has reportedly directed federal and provincial authorities to provide “foolproof security” to his predecessor during his appearances at public rallies and gatherings.

Kanpur Violence: BJP Demands Probe Into PFI Role; Cong Decries UP Govt's Bulldozer Order

After the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday alleged that the Kanpur violence was preplanned and they would either size or demolish the properties of the rioters involved in the clash under the Gangster Act, Congress attacked the Uttar Pradesh government and said that the power to punish culprits rest with the judiciary.

In UP's Hapur, Boiler Explosion At Factory Leaves 13 Dead, 21 Injured; Probe Ordered

In a tragic incident at Hapur's chemical factory where a boiler exploded on Saturday afternoon, the death toll has increased to 13 with 21 people injured in the explosion. The incident took place at a factory named Ruhi Chemical situated in the Dholana area of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district.

India Reports 4,270 Fresh COVID-19 Cases With 15 Deaths; Daily Positivity Rate Above 1%

India reported a total of 4,270 fresh cases of COVID-19, 2,619 recoveries, and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours bringing the total caseload to 4,31,76,817. The active cases also increased to 24,052. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, the daily positivity rate was recorded above 1% after 34 days.

Rajasthan: Missing Minor Girl Found Dead With Throat Slit In Amer; Probe Underway

In a horrific incident, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly killed after her throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon in the Amer area of Rajasthan’s Jaipur district on Saturday. Police said the girl went missing on Saturday afternoon and later her naked body was found at an abandoned place near Dadabadi.

Tamil Nadu: Traffic Cop Transferred After Video Slapping Food-delivery Agent Goes Viral

After a video clip of him apparently hitting a food delivery man on a busy road in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore went viral on social media, a traffic constable in the city was transferred on Saturday. According to the reports, Sathish, a Grade-1 constable attached to Singanallur police station of Tamil Nadu, was found to have slapped the delivery person at a traffic junction near Fun Republic Mall on Coimbatore's Avinashi Road on Friday. After the video showing him slapping the delivery boy went viral on social media, senior police officials swung into action and transferred the constable to the Police Control Room (PCR).

PM Modi To Launch 'LiFE' Movement On World Environment Day; Will Deliver Keynote Address

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a global initiative ‘Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement' on Sunday, June 5. The program will be held in a virtual manner on Sunday evening at 6:00 PM where PM Modi will be participating through video conferencing and will further deliver a keynote address.

Amarinder Singh Congratulates Top Cong Leaders On Joining BJP, Calls It 'tip Of Iceberg'

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday congratulated senior Congress leaders for joining the BJP and called the move a "tip of the iceberg." Five Congress leaders including former ministers Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, and Kewal Dhillon joined the BJP on Saturday, following in the footsteps of former Congress veteran Sunil Jakhar, who jumped the ship last month.

BJP Flays Rajasthan Govt Over Amer Horror, Questions 'Will Rahul Gandhi Visit?'

In yet another horrific incident from Rajasthan, a nine-year-old minor girl was killed after allegedly being raped in Jaipur's Amer area. On Saturday afternoon, the girl went missing and later, her naked body was recovered at a secluded place with a slit throat. The police have detained 3 to 4 people and the interrogation is underway.

