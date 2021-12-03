Top 10 Headlines: Pak PM Reacts To Sialkot Lynching; AIMIM Objects To National Song

Imran Khan takes cognizance of Sialkot lynching amid backlash; 'day of shame for Pakistan'

After facing backlash from all corners, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has finally broken his silence on the horrific Sialkot incident. Taking into cognizance the incident in which a mob lynched a Sri Lankan National before setting his body on fire, Khan called it a 'day of shame for Pakistan'. Khan highlighted that he was 'overseeing the investigation' in the incident, and assured that all those responsible will be 'punished with the full severity of the law'.

Indian Navy's force in maritime domain impacted post-Galwan talks with China: Vice Admiral

Indian Navy's operations at sea had a certain impact on land border and post-Galwan talks with China, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Western Naval Command said on Friday. Elaborating on the Indian Navy's role after the Galwan Valley conflict, the Vice-Admiral said that the Navy was a 'strengthening force' during the crisis, and added that most forget its role in the resolution.

Amarinder Singh to meet Amit Shah & JP Nadda on Monday, seat-sharing on agenda: Sources

In a significant development, sources informed Republic TV that former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda on December 6. The meeting with the BJP top brass comes ahead of the crucial Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. Republic Media Network has learnt that seat-sharing is likely to be on the agenda of the meeting.

AIMIM MLA raises objection to national song, claims Vande Mataram 'against our religion'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akhtarul Iman courted controversy on Friday after he raised an objection to India's national song 'Vande Mataram'. Speaking to reporters, the AIMIM Bihar president questioned why it was important to sing the national song and said that while he had nothing against singing the national song, saying 'Vande Mataram' was against his religion.

Akhilesh Yadav says Yogi govt inaugurating works initiated by SP; 'changing name, colour'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the state's Bharatiya Janata Party government on Friday, saying they are inaugurating development projects started under his tenure. During the Vijay Rath Yatra, Yadav addressed a crowd in Chirgaon, Jhansi, saying, "There is only one development for them, changing the name and colour. Wherever they go, they change the name. They are publishing the picture of China's airport as their own airport, they showed the picture of America's factory and showed the picture of flyover made in Bengal, and they are inaugurating the projects initiated by us."

West Bengal BJP leaders meet PM Modi; request implementation of CAA in state

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to implement Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in West Bengal. They also apprised him of the situation in the state after post-election violence. The delegation comprised of West Bengal BJP President Sukant Majumdar, 17 BJP Bengal MPs, party's vice president Dilip Ghosh, Jagannath Sarkar, Soumitra Khan, Union Minister Nishit Pramanik, Arjun Singh and others.

BJP compares Sidhu Moose Wala to Bhindrawala, asks Congress 'how low will you stoop?'

'How low will you stoop?' Bharatiya Janata Party asked Congress on Friday. Taking to Twitter, party leader Tajinder Bagga underlined similarities between the time when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi joined hands with Bhindrawala, and now when Sonia Gandhi joined hands with Sidhu Moose Wala and claimed that it was all for spreading terrorism in Punjab. Tajinder Bagga also shared a video, which depicted the different instances of violence in the state both in the present and the past era.

In Kerala, CBI files chargesheet against 24 accused in Periya twin murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a charge sheet against 24 accused in the alleged murder case of Youth Congress activists Sarath Lal (24) and Kripesh (19), who were killed on the night of February 17, 2019, in Periya village of Kerala's Kasargode district.

The two Youth Congress workers were hacked to death in 2019 by the workers of the "other political party" at Kaliyatt in Periya Village due to political enmity.

In Mumbai, BJP health committee members resign over infant’s death in Worli cylinder blast

After the incident where a 4-month-old lost his life in a cylinder blast in Worli, the BJP corporators on Friday resigned from the health committee of the BMC. They blamed the sheer negligence of the administration and doctors of the Nair hospital, and the ruling party in the Mumbai civic body, alleging that the infant was left untreated for over an hour.

Will Omicron cause a third wave in India soon? Here is what Health Ministry says

With the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' causing widespread alarm across the country, the Union Health Ministry on Friday issued a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) to clear misinformation and allay concerns.

