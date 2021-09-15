Top 10 Headlines: Pakistan Was Planning 26/11 Re-run; Mullah Baradar's Rebellion & More

Pakistan was planning 26/11 re-run; terrorists trained at Kasab terror factory

A day after the Delhi Police Special Cell busted a Pakistan-organised terror module, various evidences emerged which proved that the Imran Khan-led country, with the help of the terrorists and underworld, was planning a re-run of the 26/11 attack that took place in Mumbai. In the attack that jolted the Financial capital of the country in 2008, crowded places like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, posh hotels such as the Taj Mahal Hotel & Tower, the Oberoi, and the Trident as well as the Nariman House were the main targets. As many as 174 people died while a hundred others were injured in the series of explosions and firings at the targeted sites.

India unsparing on Pakistan & OIC at UNHRC; 'Don't need lessons from failed state'

Exercising the Right of Reply in response to preposterous statements made by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Kashmir, India asserted that Pakistan is habituated to misusing platforms to propagate its false and malicious propaganda against the former. The response by the country's First Secretary, Pawan Badhe, came to the fore during the General Debate by the High Commissioner at the 48th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Infosys' September 15 deadline to fix Income Tax portal expires; glitches remain

The new income tax e-filing portal, which was unveiled with much fanfare, is not completely glitch-free even as the deadline set by the government for Infosys to fix the problems expired on Wednesday.

PM Modi launches Sansad TV along with VP Venkaiah Naidu & Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

On the occasion of International Day of Democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla jointly launched the Sansad TV at the Main Committee Room of the Parliament House Annexe on Wednesday. Sansad TV has been launched after merging the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV channels. The 24-hour channel, through its content, will showcase the democratic ethos and the functioning of democratic institutions of Indian aiming to target national and international audiences. The decision to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was taken in February 2021, and retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor was appointed as its CEO in March.

AAP unveils list of probable candidates for 2022 UP assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released a probable candidate list for the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. Kicking off its election campaign for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the AAP was involved in a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ayodhya on Tuesday. The Tiranga rally was led by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP's UP in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and State party President Sabhajit Singh.

'Gandhi would have 2-3 women with him; ever seen Mohan Bhagwat with any?': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unveiled a new logo dedicated to the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) committee on Tuesday. The Wayanad MP, while addressing the Mahila Congress Foundation Day, ignited a lamp that had oils collected from Mahila Congress workers. The AIMC claimed that the lamp signified the committee's struggle against injustice, cost inflation and crimes against women. While speaking at the event, the Wayanad MP touched upon a variety of topics including the difference in ideologies against the Centre, going on to question the BJP's principles. He also unveiled a booklet that described the anti-women policies of the current BJP government, titled 'Sachcha Aapke Dwar'.

Telangana Home Min orders speedy investigation in rape of 6-yr-old; says 'CM KCR is upset'

In the latest development, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Ali held a meeting Wednesday with the DGP of Hyderabad Police Commissioner and police officials and ordered a speedy investigation in the case of rape & murder of a 6-year-old.

PM Modi, CM Mamata among 4 Indians in Time's 2021 list of 100 most influential people

The Time Magazine on Wednesday rolled out the list of 100 most influential people in the world for the year 2021 and four Indian names found their mention in the list. The list was segregated into various categories such as Icons, Pioneers, Titans, Artists, Leaders and Innovators. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Asian Pacific Policy & Planning Council (A3PCON) Executive Director Manjusha P Kulkarni made it to the list of 100 most influential people of Time Magazine for the year 2021.

Mullah Baradar rebels against Pakistan-backed Haqqanis; triggers split in Taliban

Not even ten days since the government formation in Afghanistan, cracks have already emerged in the cabinet of the Taliban. Sources on Wednesday informed Republic Media Network that Deputy Prime Minister and co-founder of the insurgent group Mullah Ghani Baradar has rebelled against the inclusion of the members of the Pakistan-based terror outfit- the Haqqanis - in the government. As part of the rebellion, Mullah Ghani Baradar has also not been attending meetings, which obviously have in attendance Sirajuddin Haqqani, the interior Minister of the country and Minister for Refugees Khalil ur-Rahman Haqqani.

EXCLUSIVE: European MP wants Ahmad Massoud to address EU; slams Pakistan's proxy war

A Member of the European Parliament, Bart Groothuis, while speaking to Republic TV stated that he 'commends' Ahmad Massoud resistance against the radical insurgents' hegemony in Afghanistan. While speaking to Republic Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor, Groothuis vouched that the Taliban regime would not attain legitimacy in the international forum and called out Pakistan's proxy war in the war-ravaged country for two decades.

