Top 10 Headlines: Pakistan's Terror Launchpad Exposed; Pentagon Hails India And More

Pentagon Hails India's 'constructive Role' In Afghanistan, Hits Out At Pak’s Terror Havens

India has played a constructive role in Afghanistan in the past, the Pentagon acknowledged on Monday. “India has played a constructive role in Afghanistan in the past in terms of training and other infrastructure improvements,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters at his daily news conference.

Centre Urges States To Remove RT-PCR Report Requirement For Fully Vaccinated Travellers

In a key development, the Tourism Ministry has requested the state governments to exempt fully vaccinated persons from producing a negative RT-PCR report requirement at the time of interstate travel. This was revealed by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday in response to an unstarred question by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi. Reddy contended that a valid final certificate of double vaccination should be sufficient for persons travelling from one state to another. This assumes significance as multiple states continue to impose curbs on travellers who have been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pakistan's Terror Launchpad At International Border Exposed On Camera, Visuals Accessed

In a major development, Republic has accessed visuals of a terror launchpad that has been spotted inside the Pakistani territory of the international border. The visuals also show a group of four terrorists in the launchpad near the international border. Moreover, the terror launchpads are situated right beside Pakistan Rangers'post. Indian security forces have therefore been put on a high alert amid the looming threat.

G23 Leaders Meet Top Opposition Netas At Kapil Sibal's House; Electoral Unity On Agenda

In a big show of strength, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal convened a dinner meeting of top opposition leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday night. Barring for P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram, all other Congress leaders in attendance were members of the G23 who have demanded an organizational rehaul in the party. This includes dissenters such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Mukul Wasnik, Prithviraj Chavan, Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor.

'Killed for political beliefs' Omar Abdullah 'unequivocally' Condemns Assassination Of BJP Leader Ghulam Rasool, Wife

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday condemned the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife by terrorists. Omar Abdullah, who has raised his voice against such terrorist attacks earlier as well, stated that the deceased joined a "long list of mainstream politicians killed for their political beliefs''. The victims reeled under the brutal attack by terrorists in Kashmir's Anantnag district yesterday.

World Lion Day: PM Details Measures In Gir As Gujarat CM, Rise In India's Lion Population

On the 'World Lion Day', Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his greetings to those 'passionate about lion conservation'. Every year August 10 is celebrated as World Lion Day with an aim to enhance awareness and gathering support for depopulation and protection. PM Modi said India's lion population has seen a steady increase in the last few years and the country is 'proud to be home to the Asiatic Lion'.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh To Leave For Delhi To Discuss Cabinet Rejig With Sonia Gandhi

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is set to leave for Delhi on Tuesday for his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The meeting between Amarinder Singh and Sonia Gandhi comes at a time when the state's Cabinet expansion and reshuffle of ministers is on the cards. In addition, the meeting between the two leaders also comes as a first since Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief.

NMC Pulls Up Medical Colleges For Not Paying Stipend To Students After Availing Service

Terming it 'illegal', the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Monday directed medical colleges to pay stipends and not withhold documents of MD and MS students after availing their services even after their term got over. According to NMC, it is illegal for medical colleges to not pay stipends and withhold documents of medical students after availing of their services. The commission has also said that successful MD/MS and DM/M candidates should be addressed as senior residents and assistant professors respectively wherever the exams have been held and results declared.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2021: Class 10th, 12th Offline Exam Date Sheet To Be Released Today

CBSE compartment exam 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the date sheet for Board Exams 2021 on August 10, 2021. CBSE will be releasing the offline timetable for improvement, compartment, private and patrachar exams today. All the students who fall in any of the categories mentioned above should visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in. This time the class 10th and 12th improvement or compartment exams are scheduled to begin from August 16, 2021.

UP Govt Likely To Table Population Control Bill In Monsoon Session Post 8500+ Suggestions

The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission headed by Justice (retd.) AN Mittal has prepared a final draft of the population control bill, sources told Republic TV on Tuesday. Sources added that Mittal has sought time to meet UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard. Until July 19, over 8500 suggestions and objections were received on the Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021. Speculation is rife that the UP Cabinet will approve the bill and introduce it in the upcoming Monsoon session of the state legislature. This assumes significance as the Assembly election in UP is due early next year.

