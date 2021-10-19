Top 10 Headlines: Pakistan's 'submarine Attack' Claim Sinks, Orange Alert In Kerala & More

Pakistan ISI's 'Indian Submarine Attack' Video Shot 280km Off Karachi; GPS Gives It Away

Just hours after Indian Army chief General MM Naravane's visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, a spooked Pakistan issued a statement on Tuesday anticipating a "submarine strike" by India. In a bizarre claim, the Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) alleged that it detected and blocked an Indian submarine from entering its waters on Saturday, October 16.

Pakistan Claims India Is Planning A Submarine Attack, Attempts To Divert Its J&K Terrorism

In yet another head and toeless claim, the Imran Khan administration has alleged that India wants to carry out a submarine attack against it. Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the PR wing of the Pakistan Armed forces, had said that it had detected and blocked an Indian submarine from entering their waters on Saturday, October 16.

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra File Rs 50 Crore Defamation Suit Against Sherlyn Chopra

In the latest development, actor Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra have filed a defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra of Rs 50 Crore over the alleged remarks made by the latter at a press conference earlier last week. Raj and Shilpa's lawyers have filed the suit after Sherlyn Chopra filed an FIR against the businessman at Juhu Police Station on the grounds of fraud and mental harassment. A notice has been issued to Sherlyn Chopra for making the alleged statements in the press conference on October 16 and has been given two days time to apologise and retract her statements on Raj Kundra.

Asaduddin Owaisi Asks PM 'Jawans Being Martyred, And India & Pakistan Will Play Cricket?'

After the Aam Aadmi Party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent targetted civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, demanding the boycott of India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket Match which will take place on October 24.

Indian Army Chief MM Naravane Concludes Jammu & Kashmir Visit Amid Targeted Killings

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday concluded his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir after he reviewed the situation in the Union Territory. This took place amid a rising number of targeted killings in the valley and after nine Indian Army soldiers were martyred during the anti-terror operations in Poonch district.

Moody's Raises India's Banking Outlook To Stable; Economy Recovery To Drive Credit Growth

On Tuesday, Moody's Investors Service raised the outlook for the Indian banking system from 'negative' to 'stable' referring to moderate deterioration of asset quality since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic and likely pick-up in credit growth with economic recovery. The bond credit rating agency expects the Indian economy to advance to recover in the next 12-18 months, with GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growing 9.3% in the financial year ending March 2022 and 7.9% in the following year.

Uttarakhand CM Conducts Aerial Survey Of Areas Affected By Rainfall, Estimates Losses

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of areas affected due to heavy rainfall in the state. The Chief Minister was accompanied by state Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and state Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kunar. The delegation led by CM Dhami later evaluated the estimate of losses after reaching Rudraprayag.

Kerala Rains: Orange Alert Issued For 11 Districts For October 20; Check Details Here

For October 20, an orange alert has been issued in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur. Yellow alerts have been issued in the districts of Kasaragod, Alappuzha and Kollam. Officials said two shutters of the Idamalayar Dam in Ernakulam district were opened for 50 cm each at 6 am on Tuesday, following continuous rains in Kerala that prompted water levels in the state's dams to rise. The Idamalayar Dam's water level is 165.70 metres, with a full reservoir level of 169 metres and a maximum water level of 171 metres. There has been incessant rain in the state. The state's Department of Information and Public Relations has issued a 'blue warning' for Idamalayar Dam due to the rising water level.

At UNSC, India's Special Envoy Highlights Women's Part In Govt As Part Of CAR Developments

The Central African Republic (CAR) has concluded the electoral cycle and formed a new government with increased participation of women in the National Assembly, Deputy Permanent Representative of India to UN, R Ravindra noted during his address at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Monday. Ravindra also expressed appreciation for the role played by the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission (MINUSCA) to provide considerable humanitarian and security assistance in the Central African Republic.

UP Polls: Congress To Give 40% Poll Tickets To Women; Priyanka Gandhi Explains Rationale

In a historic move, the Congress party has decided to allocate 40% of its poll tickets for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll to women. Flanked by party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and Legislative Party leader Aradhana Misra, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made this important announcement during a press briefing on Tuesday. This comes at a juncture when the Women's Reservation Bill which aims to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies is pending for several years.

Image: Republicworld