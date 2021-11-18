Top 10 Headlines: Param Bir On NIA Radar, AAP Alleges BJP-Cong Nexus Over Kartarpur & More

Kulbhushan Jadhav being denied unimpeded, unhindered consular access by Pakistan: India

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday broke its silence on Pakistan enacting into law the Right of Review and Reconsideration Bill as mandated by the International Court of Justice, saying that it did not create the machinery for an effective review and reconsideration in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Pointing out that Pakistan continued to deny unimpeded and unhindered consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, the MEA said that the Imran Khan-led government had failed to create an atmosphere in which a fair trial can be conducted.

Pakistan's Imran Khan govt releases TLP chief Rizvi; gives in to extremist group's demand

Chief of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Saad Hussain Rizvi was released from a Lahore jail on Thursday. After leaving the Kot Lakhpat prison, the TLP leader directly went to Rehmatul Lil Alameen Mosque, which is the party's headquarters where he was greeted by hundreds of party workers and supporters.

Satellite images show China building multiple villages almost encroaching Bhutan

On Wednesday, an analyst shared two separate sets of satellite images laying out evidence regarding China's encroachment policies. The images depict that China has constructed a cluster of buildings in Arunachal Pradesh and established multiple villages in Bhutanese territory close to Doklam in Sikkim. The photographs first shared on Twitter showcased at least four discrete villages constructed in the disputed territory measuring roughly 100 km² in area. As per the Intel Lab analyst, the new settlements were constructed between May 2020 and November 2021.

India, China agree on complete military disengagement along LAC in WMCC meet

The Ministry of External Affairs announced that the 23rd meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on Thursday. In the meeting, both India and China agreed for 14th round of talks and also agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while abiding by bilateral agreements.

Rajnath Singh pays tribute to 1962 Rezang La War martyrs; 'It beats in our hearts'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated and paid homage at the revamped Rezang La War Memorial in Ladakh for the troops of the 13 Kumaon regiment that defeated China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the 1962 war.

Param Bir Singh still on NIA radar in Mansukh Hiren case; call on fresh summons soon

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh is still under their scanner in the Mansukh Hiren murder case, sources told Republic Media Network. The agency has maintained that the investigation in the Mansukh Hiren case is not over. A supplementary would be filed when they get additional evidence.

'Proclaimed offender' Param Bir Singh's list of properties likely to be attached accessed

In the latest development in the cases linked to Param Bir Singh, Republic on Thursday accessed the list of immovable properties declared by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner in his service records. As per the list of the five properties named, Param Bir Singh is the sole owner of three of them. The five properties include - one agricultural land (worth Rs 22 lacs) and one land plot (worth Rs 14 lakh) in Faridabad district of Haryana, one flat in Mumbai's Juhu (worth 4.64 crore), and another in Navi Mumbai (worth Rs 2,24,73,088) and a house in Chandigarh (worth Rs 4 crore).

AAP alleges BJP-Cong nexus over Kartarpur corridor; 'Only Channi & co permitted to visit'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress nexus over the Kartarpur Corridor. AAP spokesperson and Rajinder Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha said that there is a tactical understanding between PM Narendra Modi and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi, where only their men are permitted to visit Kartarpur Sahib.

Karnataka Bitcoin scam: Siddaramaiah slams BJP over allegations against his late son

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday accused BJP of trying to cover up their corrupt practices by diverting the attention of people by alleging the involvement of his deceased son in the Bitcoin Scam. Siddaramaiah demanded a probe by a Supreme Court judge into the matter.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, in a series of tweets Siddaramaih wrote, "BJP Karnataka is trying to hide their corruption by bringing the name of my deceased son. I urge Karnataka CM to order for Judicial enquiry by Supreme Court to investigate about Bitcoin scam including our team."

Ghulam Nabi Azad says Kathua address 'not show of strength' after 20 leaders quit Congress

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad asserted that his address in Kathua was not a show of strength after belonging to his camp resigned from their posts. He said that no one consulted him on the letter and came to know about it later as he was in a no connectivity area. "I came to know only after the world knew it," the former MP said.

