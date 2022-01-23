Top 10 Headlines: PM & President Pay Tribute To Netaji, VP Naidu Tests COVID Positive

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID; under self-isolation for a week

"The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested", tweeted Vice President of India.

Netaji Jayanti: PM Modi, President Kovind Pay Floral Tributes To Subhas Chandra Bose

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other parliamentarians on Sunday paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. Being celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' (day of valour) to remember the iconic freedom fighter, several dignitaries including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi paid tribute to Netaji in Parliament.

Indian Army Unveils New Elements In Republic Day Parade; 'laser Projection, 1000 Drones'

Ahead of the Republic Day parade, Major General Alok Kakkar enumerated various new elements involving the Indian Army and forces in the upcoming celebrations. Listing out the hierarchy of the much-awaited parade by the Indian Army, he mentioned there will be a segment on laser projection too.

China's PLA Locates Missing Arunachal Teenager, Due Procedure Being Followed: Indian Army

Amid the uproar over the alleged abduction of Arunachal teen Miram Taron, China's People's Liberation Army communicated to the Indian Army that they have found the missing boy. This was revealed by Lt. Col. Harshvardhan Pandey who is serving as the Public Relations Officer Defence, Tezpur. In an indication that Taron might be repatriated soon, the PRO stated that due procedure is being followed by the Chinese Army.

PV Sindhu Beats Compatriot Malvika Bansod To Lift 2nd Syed Modi International Title

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu won the Syed Modi International Badminton Championship on Sunday after picking up a victory over compatriot Malvika Bansod in straight games in the final.

Netaji Sent Secret Letter To Soviet Leadership In 1939 Asking For Help In India's Freedom

Amiya Bose, freedom icon Subhas Bose's nephew, was tasked by his uncle to carry a secret letter seeking Soviet help in India's liberation, which was to be delivered to agents in Britain in October 1939, barely a month into the Second World War.

UP Elections: Aparna Yadav Says She Chose BJP Due To Nationalism; Heaps Praise On CM Yogi

Following the completion of her move to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav addressed a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday. During the address, the newest BJP leader said that she joined hands with the party to follow nationalism and further stated that she wished to contribute towards the formation of the ‘new India’.

Navjot Sidhu's Aide Mustafa In Trouble As Punjab Police Lodge FIR Over Communal Remarks

In the latest development ahead of the Punjab elections, an FIR (First Information Report) has been registered against Navjot Sigh Sidhu's aide and former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa for his alleged communal remarks at a public meeting in Malerkotla, police said on Sunday. Mustafa is the principal strategic advisor to state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Budget 2022: Fin Ministry To Publish Single Volume Economic Survey; 9% Growth Projected

The Union Ministry of Finance is likely to project a single volume Economic Survey for 2021-22, showing a growth of around 9% for the upcoming financial year. The Survey is currently being prepared by Principal Economic Advisor and other officials and will be tabled in the Parliament by the Finance Minister ahead of the Union Budget. The Principal Economic Advisor is preparing the survey due to the absence of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), who traditionally prepares the document.

West Bengal Guv Slams Mamata's Appeal For National Holiday; Claims Move 'To Oppose Centre'

As the nation observes the 125th birth anniversary of stalwart freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee spurred a row with the centre by urging the Union government to mark the day as a national holiday to celebrate it in a ‘befitting’ manner.

