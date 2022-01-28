Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Addresses NCC Cadets; SC Revokes Suspension Of BJP MLAs & More

PM Modi Launches Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation; 'Must Take Indian Music To World'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke at the launch of Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation on the occasion of the 92nd birth anniversary of the Indian classical vocalist. PM Modi spoke at the online event and remembered the late vocalist Pandit Jasraj. He also urged people to take Indian music to the world and said that people should be setting up startups based on music.

Bharat Biotech Gets DCGI Approval To Conduct Booster Trials Of Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine

In a key development on Friday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave permission to Bharat Biotech to conduct trials for the use of its intranasal vaccine as a booster dose. This comes three weeks after the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation approved the Hyderabad-based firm's application in this regard. As per sources, these trials will be done at 9 different sites in the country.

PM Modi Addresses NCC Cadets, Expresses Happiness Over Increased Women Participation

PM Modi on January 28 addressed cadets at the Cariappa Ground. While addressing them, PM Modi said, "Once a Cadet always a Cadet!". While he was addressing the cadets, 'Vande Matram' slogans echoed at the Cariappa Ground. The highlights of his address can be checked here. PM Modi in his address not only motivated the cadets but also talked about how to promote vocal for local and also support Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Devendra Fadnavis Demands MVA Govt's Apology After Revocation Of 12 BJP MLAs' Suspension

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday after the Supreme Court revoked the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs, Devendra Fadnavis demanded an apology from the Maharashtra government. Maintaining that this development was akin to a "slap" on the face of the MVA government, the former CM also slammed Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik for casting aspersions on the applicability of this verdict to the state Assembly. According to Fadnavis, the non-implementation of the SC judgment would constitute a breakdown of the constitutional machinery in the state.

Asaduddin Owaisi Tells Republic "I'm A Patriot, Not Nationalist" As AIMIM Eyes UP Election

Ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in an exclusive conversation with Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy shared the political lessons he learnt from his forefathers. With major competition being seen between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), Owaisi suggested that there was no point in the two parties replicating each other's principles.

'House Played Partisan Politics': Mukul Rohatgi On SC Order Revoking BJP MLAs’ Suspension

After the Supreme Court revoked the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra, former AG Mukul Rohatgi who represented the saffron party before the apex court spoke to Republic TV, discussing how the ouster of the legislators was 'unconstitutional and undemocratic'. "This was a case where all democratic norms were thrown to the whims, by not only the Speaker but the House. All legislators belonging to one party were suspended abruptly without any hearing or asking for an explanation for a period of one year. This was by a resolution of the House, not the Speaker," said Mukul Rohatgi.

SP Confirms Raj Babbar's 'Ghar Wapasi'; Says Actor Was In Talks With Akhilesh For 10 Days

In another massive jolt to Congress ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, senior party leader Raj Babbar is expected to jump ship and rejoin the Samajwadi Party. Earlier on Monday, Republic sources had informed about the possible deflection of Congress' five 'star campaigners' including an actor-politician.

Budget Must Focus On Near-term Income Support Measures, Delay Fiscal Correction: Report

Noting that household consumption, which forms as much as 55 per cent of the GDP, has contracted by 10.1 per cent in FY21, a report has called for some radical measures in the forthcoming Budget to undo the damages by adopting a loose fiscal policy and focussing on near-term income and job-generating measures.

Uttar Pradesh Elections: BJP Announces List Of 91 Candidates; 13 Ministers Get Tickets

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released a list of 91 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, giving tickets to 13 ministers and repeating its sitting legislator in Ayodhya. While Minister Siddharth Nath Singh will contest from Allahabad West seat, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's media advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi got a ticket from Deora.

Afghanistan: UNAMA Voices Concerns On Human Rights Abuses In Meeting With Taliban

As reports of human rights abuses continue to grow in Afghanistan, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed deep concerns on the situation. UNAMA Human Rights met with the Taliban officials at Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior Affairs and stated that breaches of human rights cases require investigations, transparency and accountability.

