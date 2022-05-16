Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Arrives In Nepal On Buddha Purnima, Gyanvapi Mosque Row & More

Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Concludes On 3rd Day; Hindu Side Claims 'conclusive Evidence'

After the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque concluded after three days, the Hindu side claimed conclusive evidence of idols being found in the premises. Speaking to the media, petitioner Sohan Lal Arya said that they discovered much more material than their initial expectations. On this occasion, he hinted that they would move the court seeking a survey on the western wall of the mosque. Brimming with joy, Arya said, "Baba Mil Gaye (We got Baba)". When asked about the details, he gave a cryptic response, "Whom Nandi was waiting for".

CBI Records Statement Of Inspector Anup Dange In Corruption Case Against Param Bir Singh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recorded the statement of inspector Anup Dange in connection with a corruption case he had filed against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Following his suspension in 2019, Dange had levelled serious allegations against Singh in a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

Deaflympics 2022: India's Shreya Singla Scripts History; Wins Badminton Gold Beating Japan

India continued their fine run in the Deaflympics currently underway in Brazil as the country pocketed yet another gold medal. Shreya Singla scripted history by winning the gold medal in the Badminton event. The 17-year old shuttler from Punjab's Bhatinda also became the first girl from the state to achieve the monumental feat. Shreya Singla sealed the gold to her name during a team event by dominating Japan in the finals.

PM Modi Arrives In Nepal's Lumbini On Buddha Purnima; Receives Warm Welcome By Nepal PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Nepal's Lumbini on the occasion of Vaishakha Buddha Purnima. PM Modi, who arrived at the birthplace of Lord Buddha was welcomed by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba. After his arrival, the PM offered his prayers at the sacred Maya Devi temple along with Deuba.

Kidambi Srikanth Opens Up On Thomas Cup Win, Puts It On Par With Cricket World Cup

The Indian Men's Badminton Team created history on Sunday as they beat Indonesia to win the Thomas Cup final in Bangkok, Thailand. India defeated 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 to register their maiden Thomas Cup win. India's star player Kidambi Srikanth spoke to Republic TV about his team's victory at the Thomas Cup.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Srikanth compared Thomas Cup with Cricket World Cup, calling it the "biggest team moment" in the history of Indian badminton.

Terror Outfit Lashker-e-Islam Threatens Kashmiri Pandits Again; 'Leave J&K Or Face Death'

Delivering another threat, a terrorist outfit named Lashker-e-Islam warned Kashmiri Pandits to either flee Jammu and Kashmir or be prepared for death. In a letter addressed to the president of the Migrant Colony in Pulwama, the "commander" of this terror organization made a preposterous claim that Kashmiri Pandits desired the killing of Muslims living in the Valley. Moreover, he contended that there was no space for them in the Union Territory. In April, LeI had issued another letter warning Muslims against intermingling with Kashmiri Pandits failing which they too will be killed.

Western Sanctions Stopped Belarusian Exports Worth Over $16 Billion To EU, US: Belarus PM

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war entered its 82nd day, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko claimed that western sanctions imposed on his country had prevented $16 to $18 billion worth of its yearly exports to the Western nations, the Belta news agency reported. Golovchenko asserted, “Because of the sanctions, almost all of Belarus' exports to the countries of the European Union and North America have been blocked. This...comes to about $16 billion to $18 billion a year”, DW reported.

Ukraine Wants G7 To Form Organization Of Grain-exporting Nations To Tackle Food Scarcity

Amid the ongoing ruthless war in Eastern Europe, the Ukrainian government has proposed the Group of Seven (G7) countries to create an influential organization of grain exporting countries to tackle the global market challenges. Speaking at the opening of the G7 Conference of Ministers of Agriculture in Germany, Mykola Solsky, Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy, claimed that a lot of food products could not enter the global market because of the challenges created due to ongoing war.

Iraq: 2 Tourists Arrested For Trying To Smuggle Antiquities, Charged With Criminal Intent

Two tourists from Europe on Sunday were presented at Baghdad felony court on charges of smuggling ancient shards from Iraq. Jim Fitton, 66, from Britain, and Volker Waldmann from Germany, are accused of seeking to make a profit by selling 12 antiques alleged stolen from the country. Both the accused at the court, however, denied having "criminal intent" after they were arrested with the relics.

Ravinder Raina Meets Family Of Slain J&K SPO, Demands Severe Punishment For Perpetrators

Shortly after Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Ravinder Raina met J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss the rising atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, he also met the family members of martyred police officer Reyaz Ahmad Thoker who was killed recently by terrorists at his residence in Pulwama.

