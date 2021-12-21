Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Attends 'nari Shakti' Programme; Centre Cracks Down On Fake News

PM Modi Attends 'nari Shakti' Programme In UP's Prayagraj; Transfers Rs 1,000 Cr To SHGs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and participated in what the government referred to it as one of a kind programme where about two lakh women marked their presence. In his 10th visit to the state in the past month, PM Modi showcased his government's commitment to women's welfare by referring to increasing the minimum marriage age for women from 18 to 21.

Rahul Gandhi Loses Cool After Being Questioned Over His Lynching Remark; Slams Media

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again lost his control after he was questioned over his own tweet on the Punjab lynching. Responding to the question, Gandhi asserted in Hindi, 'don't speak on behalf of the BJP'. This comes a day after he had lost control during a media interaction when media personnel had said what the government has been saying over Parliament order.

Centre Cracks Down On Fake News; Blocks Pakistan Channels For Anti-India Propaganda

In a massive crackdown on Pakistan-sponsored fake news, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday blocked 20 YouTube Channels and two websites for spreading anti-India propaganda. According to the Ministry, the Pakistan-coordinated disinformation operation was actively spreading fake news about various sensitive subjects such as Kashmir, Indian Army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat, etc.

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For 'Lynching Unheard Of Pre-2014' Remark; Mentions 1984 Riots

Slamming Rahul Gandhi over his attack on the PM Modi-led government for incidents of lynching, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Tuesday raked up the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Former minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar asked the Congress leader to get his facts rights. "2000+ Sikhs were lynched in 1984 & Congress justified it. Selective amnesia will not work. We condemn all lynching," he said.

Election Laws Amendment Bill 2021 Linking Voter ID To Aadhaar Card Passed In Rajya Sabha

In a significant development, the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the 'The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021' to link Voter ID with Aadhaar. The bill was cleared by the Upper House even as Opposition members staged a walkout. While presenting the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the 'revolutionary' amendment would help weed out bogus voters. The new law would allow electoral registration officers to seek the UIDAI Aadhaar numbers of those who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing the identity".

Taliban Warns Pakistan Forces At Afghan Border After Imran Khan's Flop Show At OIC

After Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s flop show at the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) summit in Islamabad to bat for the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, the extremists were seen warning Pakistan’s forces as fresh clashes erupt at the border on Tuesday. For the first time, a dramatic development took place including the Taliban and Pakistan after Khan repeatedly backed the extremists and called on the global community to recognise the government which primarily constitutes militants.

Karnataka: No Parties, Mass Gatherings From Dec 30 To Jan 2 Due To COVID-19, Rising Omicron Cases

Keeping in view the COVID-19 situation and the rising number of cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, the Karnataka government on Tuesday said that no parties or mass gatherings would be permitted in the state from December 30 to January 2. "We had a meeting with experts through video conference regarding the new year celebrations, keeping in mind the COVID-19 and Omicron related cases," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters.

Meghalaya: 2 IEDs, Live Grenade, Ammunition Recovered During Counter-insurgency Operation

On Tuesday, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were discovered in Meghalaya's Rechangre village. One IED was built in a pressure cooker and another in a tin plaint box during a counter-insurgency operation in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills. Both IEDs were detonated in the field, and a case was opened.

Union Min Smriti Irani Tables 'historic' Bill To Raise Age Of Marriage For Women To 21 Yrs

Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani on Tuesday tabled The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha, calling it a 'historic step'. The bill aims to introduce parity in the legal marriage age of men and women. While proposing the bill, Irani asserted that the act should be applicable across all religions, castes, and creeds.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Demands Apology From Rahul Gandhi For Abusing Media

Union Information & Broadcasting Minister and Sports & Youth Affairs Minister, Anurag Thakur has demanded an official apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he lost his control during a media interaction. During a media interaction, Rahul Gandhi was questioned over his own tweet on the Punjab lynching. Responding to it, Rahul Gandhi asserted in Hindi, 'don't speak on behalf of the BJP.'

