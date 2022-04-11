Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi-Biden To Hold Virtual Meet; Shehbaz Sharif Declared Pakistan PM

PM Modi-President Biden Virtual Meet Today: Agenda To Range From COVID To Ukraine War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on April 11. The meeting, which will take place at 8:30 pm IST will see the two leaders discuss an array of topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis to strengthening the global economy amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Notably, the Modi-Biden virtual interaction will precede the fourth India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue which will see Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar leading the Indian delegation and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken representing the US.

Read Full Story Here

Shehbaz Sharif Declared 23rd Prime Minister Of Pakistan After Imran Khan's Dramatic Ouster

Days after Imran Khan was booted out, Shehbaz Sharif was declared the new Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday. Voting took place in the National Assembly of the country, in which Sharif received 174 votes, and was elected the 23rd Prime Minister unopposed.

Read Full Story Here

JNU Clash: AISA Members Detained Minutes After Staging Protests Outside Delhi Police HQ

Members of the Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) have now taken their protests outside the Delhi Police headquarters against ABVP's alleged violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus. Visuals from outside the Delhi police headquarters indicate members of the student body protesting against the ABVP members further accusing the party of carrying out violence by attacking students in the name of food choices.

Read Full Story Here

India-US 2+2 Dialogue: Both Nations Likely To Take Major Decision On Boosting Defence Ties

In a breaking development, a major decision could be expected in the defence ties in India, US 2+2 dialogue in Washington DC on Monday. Both the nations could also strike defence deals, sources told Republic Media Network. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold a 2+2 dialogue with the US delegation headed by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Read Full Story Here

Jharkhand CM Soren Assures All Efforts To Rescue Victims In Deoghar Trikut Ropeway Mishap

The rescue operation at Jharkhand’s Deogarh has been taken over by the Indian Air force (IAF), where some cable cars on the Trikut ropeway collided on Sunday, leaving 48 persons stuck and one dead. Some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted on Monday, “I have been constantly monitoring the situation since yesterday. Help is being taken from NDRF, Air Force and Garuda Commando to rescue the people trapped in the Deoghar Trikut ropeway accident. The Ropeway team has also reached the spot. We are putting every effort and trying to monitor everything.”

Read Full Story Here

Ukraine: Republic Reports From Chernihiv's Football Stadium Destroyed In Russian Airstrike

Amidst the ravaging conflict in Europe, which has inflicted massive casualties on the warring Kremlin and Kyiv, a football stadium in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv was destroyed in the Russian airstrikes. Republic TV's Shawan Sen reporting from the incident site informed that the stadium was targeted on the intervening nights of April 7 and 8.

Read Full Story Here

Ex-Sri Lanka PM Warns Nation's Economic Crisis Will Get Worse; Lauds India's Credit Line

As efforts to form an all-party interim government in Sri Lanka to deal with the unprecedented economic crisis remain inconclusive, former Prime Minister of the country Ranil Wickremesinghe spoke to Republic on Monday. Highlighting that the situation is going to get worse, the former Prime Minister highlighted how right now is just a 'short break' because the indian credit line is operational.

Read Full Story Here

Rakesh Tikait Joins CM KCR In Farmer Protests In Delhi; 'they Want Their Crops To Be Sold'

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday joined the protesting farmers who were seen staging a dharna in Delhi demanding a "uniform" paddy procurement policy across the country. The farmer leader who was seen standing unified with the farmers and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at the Telangana Bhavan in Delhi said, that the farmers want their crops to be sold and thus, their demands must be fulfilled by the central government.

Read Full Story Here

Austria Chancellor Nehammer To Meet Putin In Moscow, Asserts Russia 'has To Stop'

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, 11 April. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Nehammer stated that they are "militarily neutral" and have a clear stance on the Russian military action against Ukraine. He called for a ceasefire and asserted that the Russian military aggression against Ukraine needs to stop. The meeting between Karl Nehammer and Putin comes as the Russian military offensive against Ukraine enters day 47.

Read Full Story Here

BJP Condemns JNU Clash & Ram Navami Violence, Says 'such Incidents Dangerous For India'

As the JNU clash and communal violence reported during the Ram Navami procession disturbed the peace in India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have condemned the incidents and blamed the opposition for provoking such incidents. Referring to the JNU clash, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya expressed concerns over the matter and said that such incidents are dangerous for the country.

Read Full Story Here

Image: Republic World