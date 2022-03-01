Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Briefs President On Ukraine Crisis; Ukraine Moves ICJ & More

Ukraine Moves ICJ Seeking Reparations From Russia And End To Military Operations

Amid ongoing conflict, Ukraine moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Sunday (local time) seeking immediate suspension of military action in several regions of Ukraine. According to the statement released by ICJ-- the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, "Ukraine filed an application instituting proceedings against Russia concerning "a dispute . . . relating to the interpretation, application and fulfilment of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide" (the "Genocide Convention")." In the application, the Ukrainian government also sought a declaration that the claims made by the Russian Federation about an alleged genocide of Luhansk and Donetsk are false.

Ukraine Urges UNSC To 'not Listen To Russian Lies'; Outlines Steps For Ukrainians' Safety

As the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine remained intense, the Ukrainian permanent representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya on Monday accused Moscow of targetting civilian infrastructure with shellfire. Addressing the UN Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Ukraine, Kyslytsya urged member states to "not listen to the Russian lies and listen to Ukraine's cries" as Russian forces rained bombs on kindergartens, orphanages, hospitals, mobile medical aid brigades and ambulances amid its "unprovoked and unjust" invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky Lifts Entry Visa Requirements For Foreigners Willing To Join Fight Against Russia

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree temporarily lifting the requirement for entry visas for any foreigner willing to join Ukraine’s International Defence Legion and fight on Kyiv’s side against invading Russian troops. According to AP, the decree takes effect on Tuesday and will remain in effect as long as martial law is in place in the former Soviet nation.

'Won't Rest Till Fellow Indians Are Safe': EAM Jaishankar As Ninth Flight leaves Ukraine

The eighth flight carrying at least 216 stranded Indian nationals has departed from Hungary's Budapest under 'Operation Ganga', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed on Tuesday. "Our endeavor for everyone’s safe return continues," he tweeted.

On the same day, a ninth flight also departed from Romania's Bucharest for New Delhi with 218 Indian nationals. "We will not rest till our fellow Indians are safe," wrote the Minister.

PM Modi Briefs President Kovind On Progress In Evacuation Of Indians From Ukraine: Sources

As India has stepped up Operation Ganga, PM Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and briefed him about all issues arising out of the Ukraine-Russia war. As per sources, the evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine also came up for discussion. On Monday night, the PM chaired a high-level meeting on the situation in the war-hit nation in the presence of Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh, Piyush Goyal and top bureaucrats. This was the third such meeting presided over by him in a span of 24 hours amid concerns over the safety of Indians.

Russia At UNGA: 'Moscow Has No Plans To Occupy Kyiv But It's Must To Demilitarise Ukraine'

Occupying Ukraine is not part of Moscow’s plans, asserted Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Vasily Nebenzya. During the rare emergency session in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the Russian envoy said, “The occupation of Ukraine is not part of our plans. The purpose of this special operation is to protect people who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years. For this, it is necessary to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine”.

Russia-Ukraine War: Neutral Switzerland Vows To Adopt EU Sanctions Against Moscow

Calling the offensive against Ukraine a grave violation of International law, traditionally neutral Switzerland announced that it will be adopting all the sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia on Monday. The government under Ignazio Cassis said that the decision was taken by the Council of the Federation on February 28 to impose the EU's package of sanctions announced on February 23 and February 25.

Vladimir Putin Loses Honorary Black Belt By World Taekwondo Amid Russia-Ukraine War

The World Taekwondo on Tuesday withdrew the black belt which was conferred to Russian president Vladimir Putin in November 2013. The decision came following Russia Ukraine war which started last Thursday. The Russia-Ukraine war has lasted for 6 days now with Russian troops launching a vacuum bomb on Monday as it tried to move into Kyiv.

Russian Forces Attempting To Move Closer To Kyiv But Still Outside City Centre: Pentagon

As the war between Russia and Ukraine intensified, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby stated on Monday that the Russian troops are currently attempting to advance nearer the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Although, he further noted that the troops are still on the outskirts of Kyiv's city centre. According to a press release from the United States Department of Defense, Kirby said during a news briefing, “We continue to see Russian forces, move on or move -- try to move closer to so they can move on Kyiv from the ground.”

Ashneer Grover Resigns As BharatPe MD And Director After Long Boardroom Clash

Following a long tussle, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has now resigned as MD and director of the fintech company. Having been engaged in a battle with the board of BharatPe, Grover has now handed in his resignation only days after his wife Madhuri Jain Grover was terminated as the head of controls on allegations of funds misappropriation. Grover recently lost an arbitration that he had filed against the company's investigation against him, with an emergency arbitrator holding that there was no ground to stop governance review at the fintech firm.

