Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Charts India's 25-yr Path; Taliban Captures Mazar-e-Shari, More

PM Modi's Independence Day Speech: Charts India's 25-yr Path; Sport, Infra, Women In Focus

As India celebrates 74 years of Independence, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday, addressed the nation from the Red Fort's ramparts. Charting India's future for the next 25 years, PM Modi coined the term Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayas to achieve a glorious India. Listing the government schemes focusing on OBCs, farmers, women and poor, he made several key announcements - opening up Sainik schools for women, national Infrastructure plan, Gati Shakti scheme, National Hydrogen mission. The PM also paid tributes to freedom struggle martyrs, partition victims and lauded the Indian Olympians and medical fraternity in his 1.5 hour-long address.

Read Full Story Here

PM Modi Flays Menace Of Terror & Expansionism; Sends Tough Message To China And Pakistan

In a veiled warning to Pakistan and China on Independence Day, PM Modi asserted that India will not cow down to the threat of terrorism and expansionism. Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the PM stressed that the country has also demonstrated its military might as evident from the 2016 surgical strike and the airstrike inside Pakistan in 2019 after the Balakot terror attack. He stressed that the Centre will not leave any stone unturned to strengthen the Armed Forces. This also assumes significance in the wake of the ongoing standoff at the Line of Actual Control.

Read Full Story Here

PM Modi Hails Doctors, Scientists: 'India Holding World's Largest COVID Vaccine Drive'

On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort talking about the biggest challenge that India had faced in the past year- the COVID-19 pandemic. Paying his respect to the healthcare and frontline workers of the nation, PM Modi stated that those who had devoted their lives to the service of the citizens needed every bit of appreciation.

Read Full Story Here

'Development Visible In J&K, Preparations For Assembly Polls Underway': PM Modi

On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the delimitation exercise was underway in Jammu and Kashmir and that assembly polls in the UT would be held soon. He also spoke about the need for inclusive growth of all corners of India stating that development was now visible on ground in J&K.

Read Full Story Here

PM Modi Terms NEP Tool To Fight Poverty, Says 'it'll Serve India's Needs Of 21st Century'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, August 14, termed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as a "tool to fight against poverty" and said it will help Indian students become global citizens while ensuring that these students stay connected to their roots. He mentioned that NEP, which will serve India's 21st century India, emphasises offering education in regional language.

Read Full Story Here

WATCH: PM Modi Applauds India's Olympians At The Red Fort; Says ‘you've Inspired Youth’

On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a standing ovation to the Indian athletes who won medals at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020. These athletes were present at Delhi's Red Fort today. As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day on Sunday, August 15, PM Modi hoisted the National Flag and delivered the customary address to the nation. The PM had launched ''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'' from Sabarmati Ashram at Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 to celebrate 74 years of India's Independence. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023.

Read Full Story Here

Independence Day Celebrations: 32 Olympic Winners Attend Ceremony At The Red Fort

Thirty-two Olympic winners, including javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever Gold Medallist in track and field, along with two officials of Sports Authority of India (SAI) have been invited to participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Sunday. Around 240 Olympians, support staff, and SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the Ramparts.

Read Full Story Here

Sao Jacinto Islanders & Goa Naval Area's Team Hoist Tricolour Ahead Of Independence Day

The Sao Jacinto islanders along with the members of the Goa Naval Area jointly hoisted the national flag on the island on Saturday, as the feud reported earlier on Friday was resolved. Taking to the microblogging platform Twitter, Defence Public Relation Officer Mumbai tweeted the pictures of the ceremony, where the national flag was hoisted at different locations. In the tweet, Defence PRO wrote, “ As part of the commemoration of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav for 75 years of #IndianIndependence, a team from Goa Naval Area #IndianNavy hoisted the National Flag at Chorao, Divar and Jacinto islands at #Goa.”

Read Full Story Here

Afghanistan: Taliban Captures Mazar-e-Sharif, Reaches Kabul's Outskirts In Major Offensive

Continuing their strong offensive against the Afghanistan government, the Taliban, on Saturday, captured a large, heavily defended city in the northern part of the country. In a major setback for the Ashraf Ghani government, the Sunni Pashtuns seized Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province. The fall came just a day after the insurgents had captured Herat and Kandahar, the second and third largest cities in the country.

Read Full Story Here

US Secy Antony Blinken Speaks To Abdullah Abdullah As Kabul Reels Under Taliban Attack

As Taliban closes on Kabul, US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Sunday, spoke with Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah on the efforts to reduce violence in war-torn Afghanistan. Blinken assured Abdullah of US support to the Afghanistan govt and its people, thanking him for his effort taken to reach a political settlement. Taliban has begun its offensive attack on Kabul with the capital city currently under blackout.

Read Full Story Here

IMAGE: Republicworld



