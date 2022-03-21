Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Discusses CECA At India-Australia Meet; China Plane Crash & More

PM Modi discusses CECA at India-Australia meet; 'Ukraine war must not affect Indo-Pacific'

India has called for an early closure of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) with Australia and both sides agreed that the Russia-Ukraine war should in no way impact the situation in the Indo-Pacific. India and Australia on March 21 discussed a wide range of issues to deepen economic and bilateral ties. India and Australia, in a major decision, also decided to hold annual summits. The summit was presided by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

Manipur: N Biren Singh takes oath as CM in Imphal; 'First step to wash out corruption'

In a major political development, N Biren Singh on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur in Imphal. This comes a day after Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju announced that Biren Singh will remain the state's Chief Minister for the second consecutive term. On March 13, Biren Singh had taken oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Manipur after he won from the Heingang constituency by a margin of over 18,000 votes against Congress rival P Sharatchandra in the recent state assembly elections.

China: Boeing 737 plane's near-VERTICAL fall caught on camera seconds before crash

Shocking visuals have emerged which show the moment when Boeing 737 fell from the sky and crashed into the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China on Monday. The China Eastern flight was en route to Guangzhou. The plane had 132 people on board.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian artillery pounds Russian forces as war enters Day 26; Watch

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 26, Ukrainian forces were seen countering the Russian military forces. In a video accessed by Republic Media Network, Ukrainian artillery can be seen attacking Russian positions amid the ongoing war. Meanwhile, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) representative office claimed that on Sunday two civilians were killed and 28 people were injured in Donetsk as a result of Ukrainian shelling.

J&K: High-level UAE delegation visits Srinagar to explore investment opportunities

As the government of Jammu and Kashmir government is working relentlessly to provide an investment-friendly environment to the global investors, a high-level business delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) landed in the summer capital here to enhance ties and look at the investment opportunities in the region. A 40-member delegation from the UAE has reached the Valley for a four-day (March 20-23) visit, months after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s Dubai visit.

Rajasthan: Political tussle erupts over demolition of Salasar Balaji temple's entry gate

After the demolition of the entry gate to the Salasar temple in Rajasthan, a major political battle has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Monday, March 21, did not allow Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore to raise the issue of the gate's demolition, saying it was a subject pertaining to the Central government.

China Plane crash: President Xi Jinping calls for an 'all-out effort' in rescue operations

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the immediate activation of the emergency mechanism for the Boeing 737 plane crash, sparing no efforts on search and rescue operation and proper handling of the aftermath, the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece Global Times reported. According to the report, the State Council will allocate officials to deal with the accident as a priority, and identify the cause as soon and possible, and strengthen the probe of safety hazards in civil aviation to ensure the absolute safety of air operations and people's lives in the future.

Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin Press Secy Dmitry Peskov says no ceasefire during peace talks

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 26th day with continued shelling reported in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and other key cities, negotiations are underway between the two countries. According to a report by NEXTA, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday asserted that "there will be no ceasefire during the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine." Earlier in the day, Kremlin revealed that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine has not yet made any significant progress and accused Kyiv of stalling truce talks by putting forth unacceptable proposals.

PMLA court extends Nawab Malik's judicial custody till April 4, provides relaxations

In a key development concerning the money laundering case, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik will remain in judicial custody till April 4, as the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court extended his stay March 21. The court provided a little relaxation to the apprehended NCP leader, allowing him to keep a chair, bed and a mattress during his time in judicial custody. The court, however, has denied the request of Nawab Malik for home food and noted that the court will take this matter in the next hearing.

Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh & 3 others file RS nominations; vow to raise Punjab issues

Filing his nomination to the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab in-charge Raghav Chadha vowed to raise issues related to the state in the Upper House. Thanking Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for the opportunity, Chadha remained mum on Congress' 'outsider' jibe against him. With his entry into the Rajya Sabha, 33-year-old Raghav Chadha is now its youngest member.

