Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Exposes Anti-India Narrative; Blast In Lahore Kills 3 & More

India Witnessing 3rd COVID Wave; Will Be Expanding Vaccination Drive: Health Ministry

As the country continues to fight Coronavirus infections, Union Health Ministry on Thursday, January 20, addressed a press conference on the actions taken, preparedness, and updates on the COVID-19 situation in India. According to the data, as of January 20, India has reported 3,17,532 new cases, 380 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases of COVID stand at 19,24,051.

Meghalaya And Assam CMs To Meet Home Minister Amit Shah Today; Read Timeline Of Border Row

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday over resolving the border issues between the two Northeastern states. The meeting will be held regarding the resolving of the border issue between the two states holds major prominence as the state governments are making efforts to resolve the areas of differences.

PM Modi Exposes Anti-India Narrative, Says 'attempts Being Made To Tarnish Global Image'

Warning about the attempts being made to malign India's global image, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address on Thursday detailed the role of Brahma Kumaris and other international bodies that have been playing in countering anti-India propaganda. Asking such organisations to work in a direction to present India's picture in the right manner and further dispel the rumours spread about it, he claimed that a lot of efforts have been witnessed which are made towards maligning India's image on an international level.

Bulli Bai Case: Court Denies Accused Vishal Jha, Shweta Singh & Mayank Rawat's Bail Pleas

In the latest development in the 'BulliBai' case, Mumbai's Bandra court on Thursday dismissed the bail pleas of accused Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat. All three accused are currently in judicial custody. This comes after the Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police on Monday opposed the bail pleas of the three arrested and informed the court that the accused were also involved in the ‘Sulli Deals’ app case.

Scoop: Akhilesh Yadav May Contest UP Election From Mainpuri's Karhal Assembly Constituency

Amid speculations surrounding Akhilesh Yadav's political plunge, sources have informed Republic that the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief could contest the Uttar Pradesh elections from Mainpuri's Karhal Assembly constituency. While Yadav - who is currently the Azamgarh MP - had previously refused to contest the state polls, sources on Wednesday stated that he may fight from Azamgarh's Gopalpur constituency.

Mamata Banerjee Opposes 'draconian' Amendment To IAS Cadre Rules, Writes To PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, January 20, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a second time in less than a week urging him to roll back a proposed amendment in the existing IAS service rules. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has proposed to amend the existing service rules of IAS (cadre) Rules, 1954 to ensure the availability of a sufficient number of IAS officers for Central deputation.

Indian Army Contacts Chinese PLA Over Alleged Abduction Of Arunachal Youth; Return Sought

Swinging into action over the alleged abduction of an Arunachal teen by the Chinese Army, the Indian Army has contacted its Chinese counterpart on Thursday. The Army has sought's China's People's Liberation Army's (PLA) assistance to locate the teen and return him as per standard protocol. A 17-year-old Arunachal youth Miram Taron was allegedly abducted by the Chinese Army on 18 January from Zido village inside Indian territory.

Anil Deshmukh’s Judicial Custody Extended By Another 14 Days In Money Laundering Case

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's custody has been extended once again in the Rs 100 crore money laundering case. The NCP leader will continue to remain in Mumbai's Arthur road jail for another 14 days. The development comes two days after Anil Deshmukh's bail plea was rejected by the special PMLA court.

In Pakistan, Three Killed & Over 20 Injured In Blast At Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar

At least three people died and more than 20 were injured after a blast took place in Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar on Thursday afternoon. As per local media reports, the blast took place near the Lahori Gate area that lies around 28 km from the Indian Attari Wagah border. As per a statement issued by Lahore deputy commissioner (DC) Umer Sher Chattha's office an investigation into the incident was ordered. "It was a planted device, however, it was not confirmed whether it was an improvised explosive device (IED) or a time device," TNI quoted the statement of the Lahore deputy commissioner.

Novak Djokovic Likely To Sue Australian Govt Over 'ill Treatment' After Visa Row: Report

The Novak Djokovic visa saga was finally brought to an end on Sunday after almost 12 days when he was deported from Australia just one day before he was scheduled to play at the Australian Open 2022. The first Grand Slam of the year was mired in controversy over this incident but it has come to an end now. Despite protests against the Australian Government in Melbourne, Canberra stuck to its rules and deported the Serbian tennis star.

