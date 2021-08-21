Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Hails Approval Of ZyCov-D Vaccine; Afghanistan Crisis & More

PM Modi Hails Approval Of ZyCov-D Vaccine As 'momentous Feat' In India's COVID Fight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the Emergency Use Authorization given to Zydus Cadila vaccine by the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) a 'momentous feat' in the battle against COVID. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he highlighted that the ‘ZyCov-D’ vaccine was the world’s first DNA-based vaccine, and called its approval a testimony of the 'innovative zeal of India's scientists'.

Ex-Afghanistan Prez Ashraf Ghani's Brother Hashmat Pledges Allegiance To Taliban: Report

In a major embarrassment for Afghanistan's ex-President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday, his brother Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai has allegedly pledged allegiance to the Taliban. As per reports, Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai - chief of the Grand Council of Kuchis - announced his support for the terror group in the presence of Taliban Taliban leader Khalil-ur-Rehman and religious scholar Mufti Mahmood Zakir. The ex-President who fled Afghanistan amid Taliban takeover is now settled in UAE along with his family.

India Records 34,457 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 375 Deaths

A single-day rise of 34,457 COVID-19 cases pushed India's tally to 3,23,93,286 on Saturday, while the number of active cases declined to 3,61,340, the lowest in 151 days, according to Union health ministry data. India has reported less than 50,000 daily cases for 55 consecutive days. The death toll climbed to 4,33,964 with 375 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Qatari Foreign Minister In Doha, Discusses Afghanistan Situation

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, on Friday, met his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during his stopover at Doha. The Indian lawmaker was returning from New York where he chaired a high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) earlier this week.

Shillong Violence: Meghalaya CM Meets Mawlai Community Leaders To Bring Back Normalcy

In a recent development to violence in Mawlai and Jaiaw areas over the death of former leader of the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Friday, 20 August, held a meeting with the community leaders of Mawlai town of East Khasi Hills district to bring back normalcy in the state capital.

J&K: L-G Sinha Takes Stock Of COVID-19 Situation, Stresses On 'multifold Strategies'

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha passed specific guidelines, on Friday, to intensify testing and tracing of the novel coronavirus and emphasised the adoption of multifold strategies to prevent a possible third COVID-19 wave. According to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, senior superintendents of police (SSPs) have been instructed to review the COVID-19 response and containment measures of district administrations.

Sonia Gandhi Calls For United Opposition To Oust BJP In 2024 Polls; TMC And NCP Join

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, on Friday, called a meeting of like-minded opposition parties to build a strong front against the present government in the 2024 elections. Sonia Gandhi, who was confident that the united opposition can battle out the ruling NDA, said that it is time to grow above ‘individual compulsions’ and put forth the nation’s interest to fight those in power. As per PTI, Sonia Gandhi said, “We all have our compulsions, but time has come when the nation's interests demand we rise above them.”

Ajit Pawar And Uddhav Thackeray Invited By Maha Guv To Discuss Govt's 12 MLC Nominees

In a breakthrough of the impasse between Maharashtra governor Bhagat Koshyari and the MVA government, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Friday, said that he had been invited for talks over the appointment of 12 MLCs. Apart from Pawar, CM Uddhav Thackeray has also been invited by the governor next week to discuss the government's 12 nominees to the Legislative Council. This move comes days after Koshyari met Home Minister Amit Shah at Delhi to discuss the same issue. It has been 8 months since MVA govt sent its recommendations to Koshyari.

Pakistan Becomes 1st Guest Of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan; Imran's FM Qureshi To Visit

As per global media reports, Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be the first guest of the Taliban, after the terrorists took over multiple provinces in Afghanistan. He will reportedly visit Kabul on Sunday, August 22. Imran Khan's stooge will reportedly facilitate negotiations between the Taliban and Hazara and Tajik leaders. Both ethnic groups practice Shia Islam and have faced long-term discrimination and abuse in predominantly Sunni Afghanistan.

Uttarakhand Government Sends Names Of 110 Natives Stranded In Afghanistan To Centre

After being directed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand administration has sent a list of 110 names of people stranded in Afghanistan to the Ministry of External Affairs on the basis of information available it has received so far. According to various sources, the list has been sent with a condition that any new information regarding those stranded in the war-torn country must be shared with the state government. Just after the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, several families from Uttarakhand approached their respective district administrations requesting the State to help them bring back their relatives.

