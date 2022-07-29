Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi In Anna University; US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Asia Visit & More

PM Modi Attends Chennai's Anna University 42nd Convocation Ceremony; To Visit GIFT City

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was accorded a warm welcome with performances by musicians and percussionists on Thursday on his arrival in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. Notably, the 44th Chess Olympiad is being held in Chennai from July 28 to August 9, 2022.

PM Modi on Friday will take part in the 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai before departing to Gandhi Nagar. Read on to know the detailed itinerary of PM Modi's visit.

Joe Biden And Xi Jinping Agree For 'face-to-face' Meet As US-China Ties Worsen Over Taiwan

During discussion over a phone call, United States President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to meet in person in the near future as they move to resolve tensions in bilateral ties. Following the fifth phone call between the two leaders on Thursday, a senior White House administration official said that Biden and Xi “very specifically” tasked their teams to follow up on several areas including an in-person meeting.

Dilip Ghosh Makes Massive Claim Over WB CM Sacking Partha Chatterjee; 'Chief Secy Signed'

On Friday, the BJP leveled massive allegations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee within 24 hours of Partha Chatterjee being removed from all its posts and his suspension from primary membership of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). BJP National Vice-President Dilip Ghosh claimed that Mamata Banerjee had no intention to sack Partha Chatterjee but was compelled to do so due to pressure.

Manish Tewari Jibes Adhir Ranjan Over 'Rashtrapatni' Row; 'Give Respect To Institution'

The division in Congress ranks over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark came to the fore on Friday after Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari took a veiled dig at him. Taking to Twitter, the former Union Minister asserted that respect has to be accorded to any person occupying a constitutional office irrespective of gender. Moreover, he highlighted that any individual holding a certain position becomes analogous to that office. A member of G23, Tewari has publicly called out the party on its stance pertaining to many issues including the Agnipath scheme.

India, Russia Discuss Issues Related To UNSC Agenda; Set To Cooperate On Counter-terrorism

India and Russia on Thursday held a discussion on several issues related to the UN Security Council (UNSC) agenda and both sides agreed to deepen cooperation on counter-terrorism at the UN and other multilateral platforms. The meeting between the Indian and Russian delegates was held in Moscow amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

Centre Asserts 'unemployment Rate In India Is Declining'; Lays Bare Stats In Parliament

Even as the opposition has repeatedly targeted the government over lack of jobs, the Centre informed the Parliament on Thursday that the unemployment rate in India is declining. Union MoS Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli was responding to the unstarred questions asked by Rajya Sabha MPs Sujeet Kumar, Tiruchi Siva, Rajani Patil and Amee Yagnik. He presented official data on employment and unemployment collected through the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). This survey is being conducted by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

US & Taliban Discuss Efforts To Enable $3.5bn In Licensed Afghan Central Bank Reserves

Amidst the ongoing economic crisis in Afghanistan, the United States mentioned the need to address the dire humanitarian situation in the poverty-stricken nation. According to a press release from the US Department of State, on Wednesday, July 27, the representatives from the US and the Taliban talked about the current initiatives to allow the $3.5 billion in licensed Afghan central bank reserves to be utilised for the benefit of the Afghan people.

US Prosecutors Preparing To Force Trump's Aides To Testify In Court In Jan 6 Probe: Report

Authorities in the US Continue to scramble efforts and bring justice to the shocking January 6 Capitol riots that took place more than two years ago. Now, US Justice Department (DOJ) prosecutors are preparing to fight in court to force former White House officials to testify regarding then-President Donald Trump’s communications and actions around the Jan 6 Capitol attack, reported CNN citing people briefed on the matter.

US Speaker Pelosi's Taiwan Visit Still 'tentative' As Asia Tour Looms & Xi Warns Biden

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is likely to start her Asia tour on Friday but it remains unclear if the trip would include a stop in Taiwan, reported NBC News. Even as China's President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart, Joe Biden against 'playing with fire' over Taiwan, US media reported that Pelosi’s Asia itinerary, as of Thursday afternoon, continues to list Taiwan as “tentative”. It is confirmed that Pelosi’s plan would include other allies such as Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore, but the Taiwan question remains.

Relief For Sri Lanka? World Bank Says No Loans Until 'framework In Place To Tackle Crisis'

World Bank Group on Friday, July 29 expressed grave concerns linked to the dire economic situation and its devastating impact on Sri Lanka's population. The international monetary agency announced in a statement that it is "repurposing resources" under existing loans in its portfolio to make the essential items that had suffered a critical shortage such as medicines, cooking gas, fertilizer, and meals available for the school children as well as the vulnerable adults. World Bank also proposed that there shall be provisions made for the meals and tuition waivers for the kids going to school.

