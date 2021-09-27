Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission; Bharat Bandh & More

PM Modi Launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Health Sector Gets Massive Boost

Launching the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on unprecedented reforms that are also taking place in the medical education sector to transform India's health sector. The Prime Minister said that today the nation is entering a new phase after seven years of campaign to strengthen the health facilities of the country. 'The mission has the power to bring revolutionary changes in India's healthcare,' added PM Modi.

Bharat Bandh: Farmers Protesting At Ghazipur Border Ask Delhi Congress Chief To Leave

At the Ghazipur border, some agitating farmers were seen telling Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary to leave their protest location, where he had come to join them. Farmers' groups have called for a Bharat Bandh on Monday in protest against the three agriculture laws. Farmers thanked him for his support during the Bandh, according to BKU's Praveen Malik, but claimed the farmers' protest is an apolitical protest and platform. He went on to say that the farmers had previously stated that political parties would not be allowed on their platform. As a result, they asked him to protest further away from the location. He stated that the farmers are not opposed to his action of protesting on his own.

Bharat Bandh: Clashes Erupt As Protestors Break Barricades, Breach Security In Noida

As the protests continue after the Bharat Bandh call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the protestors breached the heavy security deployment in Noida. Visuals showed the protesting farmers breaking the barricades to surpass the security presence. In addition, the protestors also clashed with the police as they broke down the barricades.

BJP VP Dilip Ghosh Responds On TMC's Alleged Attack; 'How Will People Step Out To Vote?'

After the shocking Bhabanipur clashes on Monday, BJP Vice-President Dilip Ghosh issued his first response questioning how healthy elections could be held when the life of the common man was at stake. Speaking to Republic TV, Dilip Ghosh accused the TMC of orchestrating a plot to kill him, saying that the Mamata Banerjee-led party was attempting to threaten the BJP workers and supporters in the state ever since the Bhabanipur by-polls were announced.

BKU's Bhanu Pratap Singh Lashes Out At Rakesh Tikait, Asks How Bharat Bandh Will Benefit

Levelling serious allegations against Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait and protestors staging demonstration today across India, BKU’s Bhanu faction Chief Bhanu Pratap Singh said that 'they are following footsteps of Taliban'. The BKU-Bhanu leader lashed at Tikait by questioning him how the 'Bharat Bandh' will benefit anyone. Farmer unions are currently staging a nationwide protest organised by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to mark the first year anniversary of the 3 farm laws brought by the Central Government. Singh also added that such protests affect the economy and farmers.

Bhabanipur Bypoll: BJP And TMC Workers Clash On Last Day Of Campaign, Dilip Ghosh Attacked

Tensions remained high across Kolkata's Bhabanipur on the last of a campaign for Bengal assembly bypolls on Monday. As BJP's mega campaign comprising of 80 leaders going door-to-door in Mamata Banerjee's constituency got underway, BJP Vice-President Dilip Ghosh was gheraoed and attacked while attempting to enter Bhabanipur by TMC supporters. On the other hand, TMC accused BJP's Dilip Ghosh of threatening the locals as Ghosh's security personnel was seen displaying his gun at the mob. Bhabanipur- Mamata's home constituency is up for bypolls on September 30.

Bommai Hits Back At Siddaramaiah's 'Talibani' Jibe, Calls Congress Party Of 'gulamagiri'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday slammed the Congress as a party of gulamagiri (slavery), responding to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah's claim that the BJP are "Talibanis." He claimed the former Chief Minister was "frustrated" and that his statement was unfit for the position he previously held. Bommai said in response to a question on Siddaramaiah’s statement, "It (Congress) is a party of ‘gulamagiri’ (slavery), so they see patriotism also in a different way. Ours is a party of patriotism, they are party of gulamagiri."

Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro Quits Congress; Praises Mamata Amid Rumours Of Joining TMC

Former Goa Chief Minister and Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro addressed the party workers ahead of his rumored switch to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC). During his interaction with party workers, Luizinho Faleiro was heard criticising the Congress party and praising TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Faleiro's expected jump to the TMC comes as the Mamata Banerjee-led party has officially announced its plans to contest the 2022 Goa assembly elections.

British Fuel Crisis Leads To Chaos, Blocked Roads As People Throng To Petrol Pumps

A scarcity of lorry drivers has forced the closure of a large number of petrol stations in the United Kingdom, putting some of the country's most crucial supply networks at risk. Due to a scarcity of unleaded and diesel grades, British oil giants BP and ExxonMobil-owned Esso temporarily halted several of its petrol stations on Friday, blaming lorry driver shortages. Images and videos shared on the internet depicted the magnitude of the country's gasoline crisis.

Moeen Ali Retires From Test Cricket, Hopes To Inspire British Muslims To Join England Team

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has decided to bring down the curtain on his Test career. Ali officially confirmed on Monday that he is retiring from red-ball cricket. The southpaw said he is hopeful that his Test career will inspire and open the door for other British Muslims to represent England at the international level.

