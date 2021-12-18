Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Lays Foundation Of Ganga Expressway; Blast Rocks Karachi & More

BJP MP Censured For Slapping Wrestler On Stage; Netizens Call It 'arrogance Of Power'

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh made headlines on Saturday for his shocking behaviour towards a young wrestler during the Under-15 National Wrestling Championship in Ranchi. In a video that has been doing rounds on social media, the Kaiserganj MP was seen slapping an overage wrestler on stage after he insisted on participating in the championship.

Pakistan: 12 Killed & Several Injured In Blast That Rocked Karachi's Shershah Area

At least 12 people were killed and several others were injured on Saturday when a massive blast, purportedly triggered by a gas explosion in a sewage system, ripped through the premises of a private bank situated atop it. Most of the casualties, as per reports, are customers and staff present inside the bank which was built on top of a covered sewage channel in Karachi's Shershah area and collapsed following the explosion.

US: Federal Court Approves President Biden's COVID Vaccine Mandate For Private Businesses

On Friday, December 17, President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private businesses was approved by a federal appeals court panel, overturning an earlier judgement on a requirement that could affect at least 84 million workers in the United States.

Delhi Rohini Court Blast Probe: Police Arrest Senior DRDO Scientist For Planting Explosive

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday arrested a 47-year-old Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist for allegedly being responsible for a low-intensity blast inside a Rohini district court earlier this month. Delhi Police nabbed the accused on the basis of CCTV footage, informed the State police.

PM Modi Coins Poll Formula 'UP+Yogi=Bahut Hai Upyogi'; Lays Foundation Of Ganga Expressway

Sounding the poll bugle in a fiery address at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday proclaimed that the day is not far away when Uttar Pradesh will be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure.

Union Minister Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over Rudraksha Row; 'becomes Hindu Only For Votes'

Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday attacked ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi for refusing to wear Rudraksha (prayer beads). Speaking to Republic Media Network, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Wayanad MP does not understand what is Rudraksha and Tulsi mala.

At Amethi, Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Over Farm Laws: 'He Said No Farmers Died In Protests'

Holding a 'padyatra' in his former constituency Amethi ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the three farm laws which have now been repealed. His sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present with him.

Mehbooba Mufti Claims Youth Being Dubbed As 'militants', Blames Govt For Minority Killings

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday blamed the Government for the exodus of Kashmiri pandits in Jammu and Kashmir alleging that they refrained from acting despite having prior information. Addressing a youth convention at Rajouri, Mehbooba Mufti claimed that the youth of Kashmir were being arrested in large numbers by the government under the label of 'white-collar militants' and 'OGWs'.

UK: Health Security Agency Study Reveals Omicron Cases Doubling Every 1.5 Days

Cases of the newly identified variant of COVID-19, Omicron are doubling every one and a half days in some of England's most densely populated areas, cites new research. As per the new data from the UK Health Security Agency, London, the West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humberside, and the northeast all have doubling rates of roughly 1.5 days. The virus is growing more slowly in the East Midlands, eastern England, the northwest, and the south-east, but it is still doubling every two days or less.

US Mulls Sending Military Equipment To Ukraine Amid Tensions With Russia: Reports

US President Joe Biden’s administration is mulling over sending American military equipment to Ukraine that was previously allocated for Afghanistan before the Taliban reconquered the Southeast Asian country, stated Wall Street Journal report on Friday. The report said that Ukrainian officials are calling on the US government to provide the helicopters, including Russia-made Mi-17s and other military equipment that was meant for Afghan National Security Forces which are now defunct since the Taliban's takeover.

