Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi-Mamata Meet, Param Bir's Protection From Arrest To Be Challenged

Param Bir Singh's protection from arrest likely to be challenged by Maharashtra govt in SC

In a massive development, sources informed Republic TV that the Maharashtra Government is likely to move Supreme Court to challenge the recent order which granted interim protection to former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh. Sources have stated that the Maharashtra Government wants to interrogate Param Bir Singh over the series of 'extortion' charges that have been levelled against him. Four extortion offences and one atrocity case have been registered in Maharashtra against the fallen cop for which three Non-bailable warrants (NBWs) have been issued. The grave allegations against him, make it important for the investigation officers to interrogate him, sources stated. A high-level meeting was held yesterday in Mantralaya to discuss the same.

WATCH: Sachin Vaze won't answer Republic's questions, shuffles behind escorting cops

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze on Wednesday appeared before the Chandiwal Commission for cross-examination, which is probing into the allegations of extortion and corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra's ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. When Sachin Vaze was leaving, Republic confronted the dismissed Mumbai cop on the whereabouts of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and also about former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Centre to allow exit window period for crypto investors before initiating ban: Sources

As crypto markets spiral ahead of the introduction of a new Cryptocurrency bill, Republic TV has learnt that the Centre will give time to crypto investors to make an exit. As per sources, a window will be given to investors with money already in cryptocurrencies to take out investments. The ban on cryptocurrencies in India will only be activated after the window period is over.

COAS MM Naravane highlights Indian Army's role in liberation of Bangladesh

On the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of Bangladesh, the Indian Army's think-tank Center for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) organized an event where the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane lauded the efforts of the Bangla people who bravely fought for their right to liberty and independence in the year 1971. On Wednesday, Naravane addressed an event that was hosted by the Indian Army to release a book based on the liberation of Bangladesh named "Bangladesh Liberation @ 50 Years of Bijoy".

Mamata Banerjee apprises on meeting with PM Modi; says discussed BSF, COVID & more

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday where the two leaders discussed a number of issues ranging from the BSF jurisdiction to relief funds for the state. Addressing the media after the meeting, Mamata Banerjee stated that she had urged the PM to uphold the 'federal structure' in the country and keep Centre-State relations out of politics.

Subramanian Swamy puts Mamata Banerjee in exclusive club of all-time Indian politicians

After the meeting in the national capital on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy is all praise for West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Subramanian Swamy listed the great leaders he has met or worked with including Jayaprakash Narayan, Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandrashekhar, and P V Narasimha Rao, and said Mamata Banerjee was among the ranks of those who 'meant what they said and said what they meant'.

Devendra Fadnavis meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray ahead of Mumbai civic body polls

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday called on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray here, sparking off speculation in political circle about a possible tie-up between the two parties ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections early next year.

Congress asks Amarinder's wife & MP Preneet Kaur to explain 'anti-party activities'

In a significant development, the Congress party on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Captain Amarinder Singh's wife and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur accusing her of indulging in 'anti-party activities.' In the letter, AITC Punjab in-charge Harish Choudhary claimed that several complaints had been lodged against Preneet Kaur by party workers and MLAs in Patiala regarding her 'anti-party activities'. Choudhary detailed that after ex Punjab CM Amarinder Singh floated his own outfit, open announcements and other statements had been made by her extending support to her husband.

Sidhu calls Kejriwal's poll sops 'lollipops', questions financial implication of promises

In the run-up to the Punjab polls, PPCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu took a potshot at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, raising questions on the financial implication of his freebies on Punjab's coffers. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Navjot Sidhu called AAP's promise of free electricity, and monthly income to women 'lollipops' and asked him how he would fulfil the monetary aspect of the poll sops.

Germany: Angela Merkel’s golden era ends; 3 leading parties join hands to form new govt

Weeks after Germany held its federal polls, three parties have agreed to form the country's new government, Associated Press reported citing Olaf Scholz, who is poised to replace the incumbent chancellor Angela Merkel. The social democrat, who emerged victorious by securing 25.7% of total votes said that he hopes that members of his parties will give a go-ahead to the deal in the coming 10 days. Talking about the coalition further, he said the new government will not seek "the lowest common denominator, but the politics of big impacts.”

