Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Meets Prez Putin, IMA Urges Centre For COVID Booster Dose & More

PM Modi meets Vladimir Putin, calls India-Russia 'unique model of interstate relationship'

For the 21st annual India-Russia summit, Prime Minister Narendra on Monday welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking at the summit taking place at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, PM Modi outlined that President Putin's visit signifies the importance of the India-Russia ties.

"In spite of the outbreak of the pandemic, the relationship between Russia and India has seen no change in fact our privileged-trusted partnership has kept on growing stronger. Even in the fight against COVID, the two countries worked in tandem, be it in terms of vaccine trials or usage, humanitarian aid or travel of their respective citizens," PM Modi said.

Russia's Putin calls India 'a time-tested friend', vows to strengthen military cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit on Monday where he highlighted the long-standing ties between the two nations and cooperation moving forward. Giving his opening remarks from the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Putin said that he was glad to be in India after missing the last summit, and called the country 'a time-tested friend.' Highlighting the highs of India-Russia ties, President Putin revealed that trade had risen by 38% and investments stood at a whopping 38 billion between the nations.

India-Russia Summit: PM Modi gifts President Putin artistic Agate Bowls; Details here

In a moving gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gifted Russian president Vladimir Putin a premium handmade artefact from the tribal community of Gujarat. A note which came with the gift informed that Agate bowls are the work of artisans of Gujarat's Khambhat region. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India on Monday for a day-long summit.

Omicron scare: IMA urges Centre to announce COVID-19 booster doses for frontline workers

As India reported 21 cases of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday urged the Central government to announce "additional" doses of vaccine for healthcare, frontline workers and immunocompromised individuals. It also sought the Centre expedite the proposal of vaccinating individuals aged 12 to 18 years.

Omicron cases mount to 10 in Maharashtra as 2 in Mumbai test positive for COVID variant

Maharashtra on Monday detected two more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the total count in the state to 10. Confirming the news, the state health department underlined that the cases were detected in Mumbai. Among the two cases is a 37-year-old man who had come from Johannesburg, South Africa on November 25, 2021, and his 36-year-old friend, who had come from the USA on the same day.

Nagaland civilian death: NHRC issues notice to Defence & Home Secys; seeks detailed report

A day after civilians were killed in Nagaland, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday took suo-motu cognizance of the incident. The Commission has issued notices to the Union Defence Secretary, Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary & Director General of Police of Nagaland calling for a detailed report in the matter within 6 weeks.

Kerala: NCPCR orders probe after BJP accuses SDPI of pasting 'I am Babari' labels on kids

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political outfit of Popular Front of India, of 'forcefully' pasting the "I am Babari" sticker on the students of St George High School in Kottangal of Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, the National Commission For Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday issued a notice, calling the incident a 'violation of child rights,' and has directed the district police to lodge an FIR.

SKM to hold key meet over Farmers needs on Dec 7; says 'Will decide on future of protests'

Over a week after the Centre officially repealed the three agrarian laws in the Winter Session of Parliament, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is set to hold another meeting on Tuesday to decide on the future course of the agitation.

RSS leader slams Farooq Abdullah's sacrifice remark: 'Leave India, if you feel suffocated'

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar slammed National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah's 'sacrifice' statement on Monday saying that if he feels 'suffocated' in India, he should go live in another part of the world. Hitting out at the former J&K CM, the RSS leader stated that Abdullah's comments showed that he 'loved violence and not peace.'

Fadnavis says India follows Ambedkar's vision, but 'narrow-minded tendencies' obstruct it

The country is moving in the direction set out by Dr BR Ambedkar, but some "narrow-minded" tendencies are attempting to derail it, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis stated, who did not name any party or leader. Fadnavis paid respect to Ambedkar on the occasion of his death anniversary, saying that they had previously heard a speech by the Constitution's architect, at an event in Pune, and that the same should be delivered in Parliament in light of the current situation. The BJP leader was allegedly pointing to instances of Parliamentary proceedings being disrupted.

Image: Republic World