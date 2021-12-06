Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Meets Prez Putin, IMA Urges Centre For COVID Booster Dose & More

Quick links:
For the 21st annual India-Russia summit, Prime Minister Narendra on Monday welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking at the summit taking place at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, PM Modi outlined that President Putin's visit signifies the importance of the India-Russia ties.
"In spite of the outbreak of the pandemic, the relationship between Russia and India has seen no change in fact our privileged-trusted partnership has kept on growing stronger. Even in the fight against COVID, the two countries worked in tandem, be it in terms of vaccine trials or usage, humanitarian aid or travel of their respective citizens," PM Modi said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit on Monday where he highlighted the long-standing ties between the two nations and cooperation moving forward. Giving his opening remarks from the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Putin said that he was glad to be in India after missing the last summit, and called the country 'a time-tested friend.' Highlighting the highs of India-Russia ties, President Putin revealed that trade had risen by 38% and investments stood at a whopping 38 billion between the nations.
In a moving gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gifted Russian president Vladimir Putin a premium handmade artefact from the tribal community of Gujarat. A note which came with the gift informed that Agate bowls are the work of artisans of Gujarat's Khambhat region. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India on Monday for a day-long summit.
As India reported 21 cases of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday urged the Central government to announce "additional" doses of vaccine for healthcare, frontline workers and immunocompromised individuals. It also sought the Centre expedite the proposal of vaccinating individuals aged 12 to 18 years.
Maharashtra on Monday detected two more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the total count in the state to 10. Confirming the news, the state health department underlined that the cases were detected in Mumbai. Among the two cases is a 37-year-old man who had come from Johannesburg, South Africa on November 25, 2021, and his 36-year-old friend, who had come from the USA on the same day.
A day after civilians were killed in Nagaland, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday took suo-motu cognizance of the incident. The Commission has issued notices to the Union Defence Secretary, Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary & Director General of Police of Nagaland calling for a detailed report in the matter within 6 weeks.
After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political outfit of Popular Front of India, of 'forcefully' pasting the "I am Babari" sticker on the students of St George High School in Kottangal of Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, the National Commission For Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday issued a notice, calling the incident a 'violation of child rights,' and has directed the district police to lodge an FIR.
Over a week after the Centre officially repealed the three agrarian laws in the Winter Session of Parliament, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is set to hold another meeting on Tuesday to decide on the future course of the agitation.
Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar slammed National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah's 'sacrifice' statement on Monday saying that if he feels 'suffocated' in India, he should go live in another part of the world. Hitting out at the former J&K CM, the RSS leader stated that Abdullah's comments showed that he 'loved violence and not peace.'
The country is moving in the direction set out by Dr BR Ambedkar, but some "narrow-minded" tendencies are attempting to derail it, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis stated, who did not name any party or leader. Fadnavis paid respect to Ambedkar on the occasion of his death anniversary, saying that they had previously heard a speech by the Constitution's architect, at an event in Pune, and that the same should be delivered in Parliament in light of the current situation. The BJP leader was allegedly pointing to instances of Parliamentary proceedings being disrupted.
