Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome In Germany; Maha Political Crisis

PM Modi receives rousing welcome at Munich airport, enjoys Bavarian band's music

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Germany to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit, landed in Munich on Sunday. Upon touching down in Munich, the PM was welcomed by the Indian officials at the airport. As he proceeded from the airport, he met with a rousing welcome as a Bavarian band, that was awaiting his arrival, began playing symphonies. According to the visuals pertaining to the same, PM Modi can be seen enjoying the melodies played by the fine musicians of Bavaria, the largest German state.

Read the full story here

Uttar Pradesh: Nearly 1,500 arrested, 82 cases filed over Agnipath scheme violence

The Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested 1,562 people in connection with the violence over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, a senior officer said on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "As many as 1,562 persons have been arrested in the state in connection with the 'Agnipath' violence. Of these, 535 arrests were made in Jaunpur, 222 in Ballia, and 210 in Chandauli. Eighty-two cases were registered in this regard in 29 districts."

Read the full story here

Germany: PM Modi interacts with Indian diaspora as he arrives in Munich ahead of G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Germany on Sunday as part of a two-day visit wherein he is slated to attend the Group of Seven (G7) Summit under the German Presidency on June 26-27. After touching down at Munich airport, the PM was met with a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora from across Europe at the iconic Audidom.

Read the full story here

US 'glad' over India's participation at G7 summit as energy, food security talks on agenda

The US is 'glad' that India is taking part in the G7 summit as deliberations with New Delhi will include climate change, energy, and food security, said US Defence Department spokesperson John Kirby during a press briefing on the agenda of the much-awaited global forum of world's richest economies. He clarified that India's invitation to the Group of Seven (G7) stemmed from the "deep and diverse" relations and not to wean them away from Russian oil amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war. Sullivan further stated that the G7 leaders hope to unify around a set of common principles and initiatives with India and not coax them away from "other association or partnership."

Read the full story here

Sanjay Raut takes dig at rebels, 'How long you'll hide in Guwahati, return to Chowpatty'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday took a potshot at rebel Minister Eknath Shinde and his faction questioning how long they will hide in Guwahati. Posting a cryptic tweet with the photo of Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal, Raut remarked that ultimately the rebels would have to leave Guwahati and return to Chowpatty.

Read the full story here

Bhagwant Mann commits to end 'gangster culture' in Punjab, calls for law and order reforms

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on Saturday asserted his government's commitment to bringing an end to "gangster culture" in the state with the help of proper law and order reforms. He also informed that several changes have to be made in the system as a part of these reforms including the introduction of a Witness Protection Bill and modification of state prisons into high-security jails.

Read the full story here

Boris Johnson urges G7 'not to give up' on Ukraine, vows $525mn in loan guarantees to Kyiv

Announcing that the United Kingdom is ready to provide $525mn in loan guarantees to Ukraine, British PM Boris Johnson on Saturday made it strikingly clear that any sign of "fatigue or wavering" in Western support to Kyiv will only pay directly into Russia's hands. These remarks come as Johnson addressed the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) in the first in-person meeting ahead of the summit. He stressed that it is necessary to uphold pledges of backing Ukraine in the wake of intensifying Russian onslaught and urged the leaders "not to give up" on Ukraine as the country decisively fights back against Russia for over 100 days now.

Read the full story here

Mahesh Shinde claims 'NCP trying to systematically finish off Shiv Sena' amid crisis

Amid the high-level political drama in Maharashtra, Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Mahesh Shinde on Saturday claimed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray failed to stop the disparity and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is planning to “finish off” Shiv Sena.

Alleging that NCP MLAs were getting more funds than the Shiv Sena legislators for development work in their constituencies, Mahesh Shinde said, "As a result, the MLAs urged Eknath Shinde to play ‘big role’ to save Shiv Sena. Funds were unequally distributed and the CM was aware of it. CM’s directions were overturned by the Deputy CM. NCP was trying to systematically finish Shiv Sena in their constituencies. This led to the rebellion".

Read the full story here

Sri Lanka decides to limit fuel for private vehicles amid looming economic crisis

Amid the mounting economic crisis and worsening fuel scarcity, Sri Lanka on Sunday decided to impose limitations on fuel for private vehicles. According to Kanchana Wijesekera, the minister of power and energy, Sri Lanka will not be receiving the supplies of petrol, diesel, as well as crude oil that were supposed to arrive this week and the subsequent week. The minister further highlighted that the suppliers have told Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), a state-owned company that imports and distributes petroleum, that they would not make the planned delivery because of the financial and logistical issues, ANI reported.

Read the full story here

Shinde loyalist Naresh Mhaske resigns as Thane district president of Shiv Sena amid crisis

Amid massive Maharashtra political tussle, Eknath Shinde loyalist Naresh Mhaske on Saturday resigned as the Thane district president of Shiv Sena in a protest against the “attitude” of MVA constituent NCP but stressed he will always remain a Shivsainik.

Read the full story here