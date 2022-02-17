Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Slams SP; I-T Dept Raids Ex-NSE CEO Ramakrishna & More

Delhi: Bag with suspected IED found in Seemapuri, bomb squad called in

In a breaking development, Republic Media Network has learnt that a suspicious bag has been recovered from Seemapuri in Delhi. According to sources, the Delhi Police special cell teams have reached the spot and are conducting raids in the area. The presence of an Improvised explosive device (IED) in the bag is being suspected.

UP Elections: PM Modi slams SP, says 'Parivarvadi doesn't like country's courage'

Addressing a mega rally in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur ahead of the third phase of Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his 'BJP vaccine' comment. PM Modi said that only two things are scared of vaccine, one being COVID-19 and the other the vaccine cynics.

Priyanka Vadra forced to clarify CM Channi's 'Bhaiyyas' remark; claims it was misconstrued

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday has responded to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's shocking 'Bhaiyyas' remark and call to not allow people of Bihar and UP to enter the state. Channi sparked a fresh row on Wednesday with his distasteful comments targetting the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. However, Priyanka Vadra has now attempted to justify Channi's remarks and stated that they were taken "out of context". She added that the Punjab CM's remarks meant that "Punjabis will run Punjab".

Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Plea filed in SC seeking cancellation of Ashish Mishra's bail

Days after MoS Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra was granted bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court for its cancellation on Thursday. The plea for the cancellation of Ashish's bail was filed by Shiv Kumar Tripathi- the same advocate on whose earlier plea the Supreme Court had directed for a committee to be formed to oversee the probe in the incident.

'Kejriwal not a terrorist, but a nationalist': AAP counters PM Modi, Congress' attack

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday countered Kumar Vishwas' massive claim against Arvind Kejriwal alleging that political parties were spreading 'fake propaganda' for electoral gains. Addressing a press conference in Mohali, AAP's Raghav Chadha hit back at PM Modi, and Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for peddling Vishwas' statement and alleged that parties were attempting to break the 'honest jodi' of Kejriwal and AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann.

Sidhu's sister levels fresh charge; 'he refused to meet me, wife suffering from dementia'

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister Suman Toor levelled a fresh charge against her brother on Thursday alleging that he had refused to meet her when she discovered proof against him. Dismissing links with any political party, Toor alleged that Sidhu's wife -- Navjot Kaur had refused to open the door for her and claimed that she was suffering from depression and dementia.

Nawab Malik denies talking on Chandiwal Panel proceedings; 'Can speak on Param Bir & Vaze'

On Thursday, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik made it categorically clear that he didn't discuss the proceedings of the Chandiwal Commission in public. He appeared before the panel earlier today after being summoned on dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze's plea. Referring to the fact that the NCP spokesperson held him and suspended IPS officer Param Bir Singh responsible for the Antilia bomb scare incident, Vaze contended that such irresponsible statements were spoiling his image. Speaking to the media, Malik revealed that the Chandiwal Commission had discharged Vaze's plea.

I-T Dept raids ex-NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna who leaked sensitive info to 'Himalayan Yogi'

In a breaking development, the Income Tax department on Thursday conducted searches at the Mumbai residence of former National Stock Exchange CEO Chitra Ramakrishna. The raid comes days after SEBI penalised her for leaking sensitive information on NSE’s five-year financial projections.

Vistara flight to Amritsar makes emergency landing at Delhi airport due to technical snag

A Vistara flight en route Amritsar made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday morning after developing a certain technical snag in the aircraft. The flight, Vistara UK-697 took off from Delhi airport for Amritsar in the morning, however, had to make an immediate landing after the pilot detected a snag and further contacted the airport authority. Meanwhile, another aircraft has been arranged for departure and the other operations of the flight.

'I was talking about...' | Charanjit Channi clarifies after facing ire on 'UP-Bihar Ke Bhaiya' remark; 'Misconstrued'

After being brutally slammed for his 'UP-Bihar ke Bhaiya' remark, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi came forward to issue a clarification on Thursday. In a video released by the Congress leader, he can be heard saying that his remark has been 'misconstrued', as he has nothing but 'immense respect' for the migrants who put their 'sweat and blood' for the development of Punjab.

