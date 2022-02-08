Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi To address Mega Rally, Oscar Nominations 2022 And More

Yogi Adityanath, Kejriwal Engage In Twitter Spat Over Migrant Exodus During 1st COVID Wave

The blame game over the migrant exodus during the 1st wave of COVID-19 reignited with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for engaging in a fierce Twitter spat on late Monday night. To begin with, Adityanath accused Kejriwal of forcing the migrant workers to leave Delhi at the peak of the pandemic when there was a ban on the movement of people. Dubbing him as a "traitor", the UP CM contended that women and children were stranded at the UP border in the middle of the night because of the AAP government's callousness.

Goa Election: PM Modi Likely To Announce Big Packages For State On Feb 10 Mega Rally

In a significant update a week ahead of the Goa Election 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to announce big packages for the state. Reportedly, PM Modi will address Mega Rally on Feb 10 at Bodgeshwar Temple in Mapusa at 4 PM. The meeting is expected to be attended by over 10,000 Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) workers. Additionally, 20 screens are to be put in all South Goa constituencies.

Oscar Nominations 2022: When & Where To Watch The Academy Awards Nominations

After months of speculation, the biggest moment of awards season has almost arrived as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is all set to release Oscar nominations in 2022. The Oscar nominations 2022 will be announced on Tuesday, February 8, live from Los Angeles. Emmy Award nominee Ellis Ross and Emmy award winner Leslie Jordan will hist the nominations and will read off the nominees in 23 categories. Here is the guide to watch this year's Oscar nominations and everything else about them.

Hijab Row Stirred By Parties Trying To Gain Political Mileage For 2023 Polls: Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) president HD Deve Gowda on Monday said that political parties in Karnataka are taking advantage of the 'Hijab' issue for the next assembly elections.

He claimed that a small political outfit from coastal Karnataka with vested interests had raked up this controversy, adding that both national parties (BJP and Congress) are taking political advantage of it. "We must take steps to stop this row immediately in the interest of students' future," Gowda said.

Russia Accepts France's De-escalation Proposal Amid Fears Over NATO's Presence In Ukraine

In an effort to reduce tensions between Russia and Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron flew to Moscow to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Macron called for de-escalation as he began talks with Putin in the Kremlin. He highlighted the importance of dialogue to build "stability and security on the European continent," according to AP. The development comes as the Western nations have alleged Russia of planning an attack on Ukraine.

Peng Shuai Denies Making Sexual Assault Allegation In Interview With Pre-conditions

Chinese Tennis player Peng Shuai had gone missing after the sexual allegation against a former top-ranking Chinese official. Several personalities across the world had raised concerns over her well-being. Recently, Shuai spoke to the French sports newspaper L’Equipe and during her interview, she has opened up on the entire episode. As per the AP report, the format of the interview seemed to limit follow-up questions about the sexual assault allegations and its consequences.

'Mamata Arrested Nephew's Close Aide': BJP Alleges Feud Between WB CM & Abhishek Banerjee

In a big claim on Tuesday, BJP IT in-charge Amit Malviya alleged that there is a feud between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. To buttress his point, he referred to the Diamond Harbour MP's recent veiled attack on the Chief Minister when he suggested that there should be a "retirement age" for politicians be it 60, 65 or 70.

AAP Leader Slams Channi Over 'property' Statement; Quips 'family Doing Illegal Business'

Launching a scathing attack on Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, and the party's state in-charge, Raghav Chadha lashed out at Channi over his statement made on Sunday after he was announced as the party's Chief Ministerial candidate. In a video message shared on his official Twitter handle, the Aam Aadmi Party leader questioned the Chief Minister's statement which says, "After today, I will not buy any property in my or my wife's name nor will I carry out any business."

Smriti Irani Lambasts Akhilesh Yadav For Seeking Mamata's Support; 'WB CM Insulted UP'

Ahead of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's arrival in Uttar Pradesh to campaign for Samajwadi Party, Union Minister Smriti Irani hit out at Akhilesh Yadav. Addressing an election rally in Jewar on Monday, Irani alleged that Banerjee had "insulted" the people of UP during the WB election campaign. Questioning Yadav over the rationale to seek the TMC supremo's support, she contended that this was an indication of SP's failure to garner people's confidence on its own.

Aishwarya Rai Offers Heartfelt Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar; 'In Absolute Gratitude For You'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, 6th February. The veteran singer was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai but there were no signs of improvement in her health and her health condition deteriorated. The singer lost her battle to COVID-19 after undergoing multiple days of treatment.

