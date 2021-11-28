Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi To Chair All-party Meet; Omicron Scare Rises In India & More

Yogi Adityanath Reminds Of Akhilesh's Jinnah Praise: 'Compared Patel To Nation Divider'

Lashing out at ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav for his 'Jinnah' praise, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, reminded how the SP chief had equated Jinnah with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Adityanath condemned the insult asking how could he compare the Iron Man of India with the man who partitioned India. Addressing a rally in Jaunpur, he alleged that SP had created riots in UP prior to 2017.

PM Modi To Chair All-party Meet Today To Discuss Agenda For Winter Session Of Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on Sunday, to discuss the agenda for the upcoming winter session at the Parliament and other important businesses. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will also hold a meeting with floor leaders of political parties in the Parliament. Meanwhile, Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, has also called a meeting of the floor leaders this evening. The winter session will commence on November 29.

Priyanka Gandhi Promises Farm Loan Waiver; Slams BJP, SP,BSP For 'looting' Bundelkhand

Focusing on farmers, Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday, promised farm loan waiver and wheat procurement at Rs 2500. Addressing a 'Pratigya rally' in Mahoba, Bundelkhand, Vadra lashed out at the BJP, SP, BSP for looting Bundelkhand. Affirming Congress' commitment to Bundelkhand, she said that the last Congres govt had developed the district.

Omicron Scare Rises As Two SA Fliers Test COVID+ In Bengaluru Amid Confirmed Cases In UK

Amid fears of the burgeoning Omicron COVID strain looming worldwide, two Indian nationals returning from South African tested positive for Coronavirus at the Kempegowda International Airport. The two infected persons were among the 584 passengers who arrived in Bengaluru from 10 high-risk countries, Health authorities told the media, as per ANI. States have remained vigilant and amped up surveillance of international travellers to ensure quick detection of infection to curb the spread of what is dubbed as the "highly transmissible" strain of the COVID virus by WHO.

Gautam Gambhir Gets 3rd Threat From 'ISIS Kashmir' Stating 'Police Can't Uproot Anything'

Trouble mounted for BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir as he received another death threat via email from 'ISIS Kashmir' on Sunday. The email, sent in the wee hours of November 28 warned Gambhir that the Delhi Police and IPS Shweta cannot save him as their 'spies' are present in the police force.

Omicron: Existing COVID Vaccines Less Effective Against New Variant, Says ICMR Head

Dr Samiran Panda, Head, Epidemiology & Communicable Diseases Division, ICMR, on November 27, noted that current scientific evidence reveals the new COVID-19 variant Omicron contains many more mutations and that existing vaccines may be less effective. The media agency ANI in a tweet quoted Dr Panda as saying, "Time could tell but there are different kinds of vaccines. Some are directed towards the spike protein of the virus which gets attached to the receptor. So, if changes happened there, vaccines might not be effective."

EU Does Not Recognise New Taliban Regime, Says President Ursula Von Der Leyen

The European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen on Saturday, 27 November, said that the EU will not recognise the Taliban regime, which has been imposed through violence. It is to mention that the Taliban had violently entered Kabul in mid-August, causing the US-backed government to step down. In September, the militants then announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan, following which they have been urging the international community to recognise the government formed by the Taliban.

UK Concerned Over New COVID Strain With 30 Mutations Adds 6 African Countries To Red List

The United Kingdom has announced a temporary ban on flights from six African countries after a new COVID strain was detected with more than 30 mutations. The six African countries - South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini - will be been moved to the red list on Friday, with air travel temporarily suspended to prevent the virus from spreading, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday. The development comes as Variant B.1.1.529 was declared "the worst one we've seen so far" by an expert at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), as per BBC.

Tanzania: 3 Children Die After Consuming Sea Turtle Meat, 22 People Hospitalised

Three children lost their lives after consuming sea turtle flesh on Pemba Island in Tanzania's Zanzibar. On November 27, police reported that all of the children who died belonged to the same family. According to Juma Sadi, the regional police chief for Pemba North, 22 additional individuals have been brought to hospitals after eating sea turtle flesh on Friday, Xinhua reported.

Massive Asteroid, Stronger Than Nuke, Expected To Fly By Earth On December 27: Reports

A gigantic sized asteroid. considered to be stronger than a nuclear bomb, is heading towards the Earth by late December, as per the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) asteroid tracker. The cosmic body's diameter is estimated to be between 84 and 190 meters, and researchers believe that it would be roughly equivalent to the Tunguska asteroid, which had caused a 12-megatonne explosion in 1908. The asteroid is expected to fly by Earth on December 27 at a distance of over 4.5 million kilometres, The Jerusalem Post reported.

