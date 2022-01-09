Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi To Chair Coronavirus Review Meet, Sulli Deals App & More

COVID-19: PM Modi To Chair Coronavirus Review Meet At 4.30 PM Today Amid Surge In Cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a meeting at 4:30 pm today to examine the pandemic scenario in the country, amid fears over the surge in fresh coronavirus cases. In the previous 24 hours, India has reported 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. So far, 3,623 cases of the Omicron strain of coronavirus have been reported in the country, according to the Ministry.

BJP Slams Punjab CM For Briefing Priyanka Vadra On PM Security Breach; 'In What Capacity?'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came down heavily on Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday after the latter said he 'briefed' Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about the lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security. Downplaying the grave security breach, CM Channi maintained that there was "no threat" to the PM during his visit to the state

India's Unemployment: Haryana Tops With 34%; CM Khattar Threatens 'action' Against CMIE

India's unemployment data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) on Saturday, showed that the nation's unemployment rate stood at 7.4%. As per the data between September-December 2021, Haryana tops the states in unemployment clocking 34.1%.

Sulli Deals App Creator Arrested By Delhi Police In Indore, Days After Bulli Bai Arrests

Cracking down further on online harassment of Muslim women, Delhi police on Sunday, arrested a man named Aumkareshwar Thakur - the alleged mastermind behind the application. Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) DCP KPS Malhotra arrested the accused from Indore. Questioning is currently underway and analysis of the technical gadgets to find out the codes/images related to the application is being done.

Jawed Habib Row: BJP MLA Tells People To 'spit On Those Who Insult You'; Congress Balks

In a shocking remark, Bhopal BJP MLA Ramesheshwar Sharma urged residents to boycott celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib's salons. In a video accessed by Republic TV on Saturday, Sharma urges citizens to spit at those who spat at them. Hairstylist Jawed Habib ran into trouble after he allegedly spat on a woman's hair claiming it was 'too dry' in a training session in UP's Muzzafarnagar.

Owaisi Releases Paper On Poor Condition Of Muslims In UP: 'Not Appeased, Exploited'

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi released a paper on Development of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh - Policy implications on Saturday. The 76-page paper authored by the Centre for development policy and practice (CDPP) highlighted the poor condition of Muslims in UP based on education, employment, asset ownership, poverty etc. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

UP Election 2022: Mayawati Calls For 'fair & Free' Elections; Urges People To Vote For BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Sunday addressed the media over the upcoming Assembly polls. Mayawati's briefing comes a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the upcoming Assembly elections to five states, including the high stakes Uttar Pradesh polls. The BSP chief has therefore expressed that elections in all states should be held peacefully in accordance with law and order.

US Warned By New IRGC Quds Force Chief Of 'hard Revenge' Over Soleimani's Death

Commander of the elite Revolutionary Guard Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, who succeeded slain IRGC general Qassem Soleimani on Saturday, Jan 8 warned that Iran “is still determined to retaliate for Soleimani’s death,” Tasmin news agency reported. He threatened that the ground for “hard revenge” would come from the inside without divulging information about Iran’s plan for revenge.

PM Modi, Others Extend Birthday Wishes To S Jaishankar; Laud His Role As EAM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 9 extended greetings to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on his 67th birthday and acknowledged his contribution and great work towards strengthening the country’s foreign policies. “Best wishes to our colleague [Dr. S Jaishankar],'' tweeted Prime Minister Modi. The PM praised Jaishankar for making outstanding contributions to Indian foreign policy as an officer and now as a Minister.

Delhi CM Kejriwal Recovers From COVID In Five Days; Says 'Ready To Serve People Again'

In a major relief, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he has recovered from COVID and is 'ready to serve people again'. The AAP convenor is set to address a press conference virtually at 12 PM on Sunday. Kejriwal had tested positive for COVID mere five days ago, leading to AAP cancelling all its rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

