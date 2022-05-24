Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi To Hold Key Meetings With QUAD Leaders; Gyanvapi Row & More

PM Modi to hold key bilateral meetings with QUAD leaders on Day 2 of Japan visit

As the QUAD Summit enters its second day, the leaders of the United States, India, Japan, and Australia are set to discuss the progress on initiatives that are aimed at fostering peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. They will also exchange views about developments in the region and global issues of mutual interest.

Read the full story here

Biden: QUAD to lead global response to Russian invasion as Putin 'extinguishing a culture'

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday attended the QUAD summit in Tokyo with the pledge to make the US a “strong steady and enduring partner” in the Indo-pacific. “The QUAD has a lot of work ahead of us. We have a lot of work to keep this region peaceful and stable, tacking this pandemic and next and addressing the climate crisis,” he said. Biden along with PM Modi, Australia’s newly elected PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida are currently in Tokyo to address the summit.

Read the full story here

Gyanvapi Row: Fresh plea filed in Supreme Court challenging Places Of Worship Act

Even as the Gyanvapi row continues, a fresh petition was filed in the Supreme Court on May 21 challenging the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. This law prohibited the courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place as existed on August 15, 1947, with the exception of the litigation on the Ayodhya land dispute. The petitioner Chandra Shekhar who is an advocate and a socio-political activist argued that the aforesaid Act deprives Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains of their right to restore their places of worship encroached upon by "religious fundamentalist invaders".

Read the full story here

ED conducts fresh raids across Jharkhand & Bihar in connection with illegal mining case

In a major development in the Jharkhand illegal mining case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now conducting fresh raids across Jharkhand and Bihar. Fresh raids by the ED are being carried out at seven locations across Jharkhand including Ranchi. The raids come in connection with the illegal mining case relating to which, the ED had arrested suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal on May 2.

Read the full story here

Zelenskyy claims up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers could be dying in Donbas each day amid war

As the Russian onslaught against Ukraine continues to escalate, embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has provided insight into the scale of losses experienced by Ukrainian soldiers in the Donbas, claiming that up to 100 Ukrainians might be dying every day. According to The Guardian report, the most intense combat is concentrated in Luhansk, one of the two provinces that constitute the Donbas, surrounding the twin towns of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. These remarks came when Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was addressing the media beside Polish President Andrzej Duda on Sunday, May 22.

Read the full story here

Australia's PM Albanese prioritises actions on climate change, resilient Indo-Pacific

Newly appointed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in his opening speech at the QUAD Leaders' Summit 2022 in Tokyo reaffirmed his commitment to working with the members of the four-nation bloc. He emphasised Australia's priority of taking action on climate change. PM Albanese added, that Canberra is also devoted to building a more resilient Indo-Pacific region "through economic, cyber energy, health, and environmental security."

Read the full story here

UN's Michelle Bachelet lands in China, urged to address gross rights violation in Xinjiang

As a United Nations top official landed in China, a leading rights group has asked it to take complete advantage of the opportunity and address gross human rights violations happening in Xinjiang. Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnes Callamard, on Monday, asserted that the visit of United Nations High Commissioner of Human Rights Michelle Bachelet along with her team would be a challenge against the Xi Jinping administration which will try to cover up "the truth”. “The UN must take steps to mitigate against this and resist being used to support blatant propaganda,” he said.

Read the full story here

US FDA lifts hold on clinical trial for Phase 2,3 for COVAXIN-BBV152M, says Ocugen

Ocugen, a biotechnology company that focuses on finding, developing, and commercialising innovative gene treatments, biologics, and vaccines, said on Monday that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the clinical hold on the Firm's COVAXIN (BBV152) Phase 2/3 clinical study, OCU-002. According to a press release from the company, Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, Ocugen, Inc. Said, “We are extremely pleased that we can proceed with our clinical trials for COVAXIN, our whole virus inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The need for delivering an additional, differentiated vaccine option, we believe, remains a priority."

Read the full story here

Congress netas slam PM for taking credit for India's development initiatives at QUAD meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the QUAD Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo. Leaders discussed progress on initiatives that were aimed at fostering peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Addressing the second in-person QUAD Leaders' Summit in Tokyo, PM Modi highlighted that the scope of QUAD has expanded in a short span of time, making it effective in the world.

Read the full story here

BJP MLA questions Rajasthan govt’s grant for Madrasas; 'give religious education at home'

Amid raging debate over Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's "Madrasa word should cease to exist" remark, former education minister and BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani on Monday raised questions on the Rajasthan government's grant for madrasas. The MLA questioned how a government-aided institution could teach only one particular religion. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had earlier announced state government grants for the madrasas in the state.

Read the full story here