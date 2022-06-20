Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit; ED Calls Rahul Gandhi For Questioning & More

Agnipath protests: Security beefed up, States on high alert amid Bharat Bandh call

Security has been beefed up in several states on Monday amid the call of "Bharat Bandh" given by some organisations who are protesting against the Agnipath scheme of recruitment for defence services. However, currently, normal business is being carried out as a tight vigil continues in the wake of the bandh call.

As ED calls Rahul Gandhi for questioning again, Congress mulls nationwide protests

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for the fourth round of questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The Wayanad MP was interrogated for three consecutive days from June 13 to 15 amid intense protests from party leaders and workers.

Ahead of PM Modi's Bengaluru visit, Police nab Cong workers planning to ‘gherao’ airport

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Karnataka on Monday, June 20, Congress workers who were planning to gherao Bengaluru Airport were arrested by police in Chickamagaluru. The Police have detained the vehicles of Congress' Kisan cell members who had planned to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in the city. It was learnt that the Congress workers were planning to gherao the Airport and raise slogans 'Go back Modi'.

J&K: Mega NIA crackdown in terror attack case, raids underway in Pulwama, several detained

In a major crackdown on terror in the Valley, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday, June 20, carried out fresh raids in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama. The NIA launched mega raids at several locations in South Kashmir. The agency's teams arrived at the locations at around 6 AM in the morning to commence operations. NIA raids are presently underway at multiple locations in the Valley.

US: 15-year-old killed, 3 hospitalised in Washington DC shooting, confirm police

One teenager was killed, and two other adult civilians and a cop were injured in a mass shooting that took place on 14th and U Streets of Northwest Washington on Sunday (local time), the DC police chief confirmed. Addressing a press briefing in the aftermath, DC Police Chief Robert Contee said that both the adults were immediately taken to a nearby hospital where they are recovering. A police officer was also shot at and has been recovering as of now.

Assam: NDRF begins search ops for four persons missing after boat capsized in Dibrugarh

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) began search operations for four persons who went missing after a boat capsized in the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Sunday. A total of nine people were travelling in the motor-fitted country boat when it capsized at Rahmaria near Chabua in Dibrugarh. Following this, five persons managed to swim across safely to the bank, while four went missing.

Australia's Deputy PM to visit India from June 20-23; will meet Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, is slated to visit India from June 20 to June 23 and will meet with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the first bilateral meeting. According to the Australian government's release, Marles said, “I am looking forward to meeting with my counterpart, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, & holding our first bilateral Defence Ministers’ Meeting.”

Zelenskyy declares 'historic week' begins as EU to respond on Ukraine's candidate status

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared a “historic week” began on Monday as the war-torn nation would hear the answer from the European Union (EU) on its candidate status. As the Moscow-Kyiv war continues unabated, Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on Sunday that the upcoming week will be the “most important since 1991” referring to the decision awaited from Brussels regarding Ukraine’s EU candidate status.

Maharashtra MLC Polls 2022: Stakes high for MVA as BJP eyes re-run of RS poll triumph

Today's Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) election is set to witness another contest between the BJP and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) after the recent face-off in the Rajya Sabha elections. A total of 11 candidates are contesting for 10 Maharashtra Legislative Council seats, with the MVA allies - Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress - fielding two candidates each, while the BJP nominating five. While nine candidates are assured of a victory given their current strength in the state assembly, a direct fight will be witnessed between Congress's Mumbai President Bhai Jagtap and BJP's Prasad Lad for the 10th seat.

India adds 12,781 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate over 4% after 130 days

India on Monday logged 12,781 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 4,33,09,473, while the daily positivity rate went past 4 per cent after 130 days, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,24,873 with 18 new fatalities. The number of active cases increased to 76,700, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.62 per cent, the ministry said.

(Image: Republic)