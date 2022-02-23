Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi's Message In UP, Australia & Canada Impose Sanctions On Russia

UN chief Says All Russian Troops On Ukraine Border 'not Peacekeepers', Calls For Ceasefire

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed troop expansion into the separatist-controlled Donbas region of Ukraine, United Nations Secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Tuesday denounced Moscow's move, saying it is a "perversion of peacekeeping." Expressing concern over Russian military and weapons deployment, he also called for "immediate ceasefire" and restraint adding that the deteriorating security situation poses a grave threat to Ukrainian sovereignty. He also urged Russia to comply with rules for formal "re-establishment of international law."

Read the full story here

Purulia Arms Drop Case Main Accused Kim Davy Likely To Be Extradited To India From Denmark

In a big win for India in the Purulia arms drop case, the main accused Kim Davy is now set to be extradited. In an exclusive newsbreak, Republic has learnt that Kim Davy, who is the main accused in the Purulia arms drop case will be extradited soon. Denmark has sent its teams to Kolkata, India to decide further on repatriation.

Read the full story here

Oscars 2022: Major Academy Awards To Not Air Live? Here’s All You Need To Know

As the Academy Awards is set to air live in March 2022, the organizers recently unveiled a new set of information regarding the event going on air. It was recently confirmed that numerous Academy awards categories will not be presented live. According to Variety, this year's Academy Awards event will be more streamlined and television-friendly during which eight categories will be awarded off air and will then be edited to the broadcast.

Read the full story here

Canada Imposes New Sanctions On Russia, Dispatching Extra 460 Troops To Eastern Europe

In retaliation to Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to recognise the independence of two breakaway regions in Ukraine, Canada on Tuesday announced a number of additional sanctions against Moscow. In addition to the new sanctions, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has authorised the mobilisation of 460 Canadian Armed Forces soldiers which would include army, navy, as well as air force — to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO)'s eastern Europe mission to reassure partners bordering Russia, CBC News reported.

Read the full story here

Japan's Kishida Announces Sanctions Against Russia; Urges Putin To 'return To Diplomacy'

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Russia and two separatist-controlled regions of Ukraine that were recognised as independent by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The penalties include a ban on issuance and distribution of new Russian government bonds in Japan in response to "actions Russia has been taking in Ukraine," PM Kishida said in a statement, as quoted by Associated Press. Calling out Russia for unilaterally recognising the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions -- Luhansk and Donetsk, he also urged Putin to "return to diplomatic process" in order to resolve the long-standing standoff.

Read the full story here

Australian PM Morrison Announces Sanctions Against Russia Over Recognition Of LPR, DPR

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday announced targetted sanctions on eight Russian entities as retaliation to Moscow's additional troop deployment along Ukraine's eastern borders and Putin's recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic's (DPR, LPR). Addressing the cabinet, PM Morrison informed that the sanctions will include travel bans and they would be imposed "immediately". He even said that he believes "the invasion of Ukraine has effectively already begun." Morrison further warned that the swift and firm sanctions could also exacerbate retaliatory cyberattacks from Russia.

Read the full story here

'Strengthen Democracy By Casting Your Vote': PM Urges Citizens As UP Phase 4 Voting Begins

With voting underway for the fourth round in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to come out and vote.

Voting for 59 Assembly constituencies spread over nine districts in Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning.

"Today is the fourth round of voting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. I request all the voters to contribute in strengthening democracy by casting their valuable votes," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Read the full story here

COVID: Indian Embassy In US Hosts India-US Health Partnership Roundtable 'vaccine For All'

In a bid to combat COVID-19, the Indian Embassy in the United States on Tuesday organised a roundtable on "Vaccine for All" as part of the India-US Health Partnership. The event was conducted virtually from 10 am to 11:30 am (local time). The Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu attended the conference along with Bill Gates, Co-Chair and Trustee Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO’s Chief Scientist.

Read the full story here

Bikram Majithia’s Relief From SC Ends Today; Will Have To Surrender Before Mohali Court

Relief from Supreme Court to veteran Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia, who is trapped in a drugs case ended on Wednesday, February 23. He will have to surrender before a trial court in Mohali today after which he can file a petition for regular bail. The Punjab government had booked Majithia just before elections in a case of 'international drug conspiracy'. The apex court had stayed his arrest for contesting elections due to the non-availability of bail in this case.

Read the full story here

Tejasvi Surya Blames 'growing Islamic Fundamentalism' For Harsha's Murder In Shivamogga

A day after a Bajrang Dal activist was hacked to death in Karnataka Shivamogga, Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya reached the deceased's residence on Tuesday. After meeting the bereaved family, the National President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha underlined how the deceased, Harsha, 'lived and died' for Hindutva. He claimed that 'growing Islamic fundamentalism in Karnataka' had made Harsha a victim.

Read the full story here