Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi's Message On Ukraine Crisis; Germany Pauses Nord Stream 2 & More

PM Modi Gives Key Message Amid Russia-Ukraine Turmoil; 'important For India To Be Strong'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday issued his first message on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, calling for India and the entire humanity to be strong in this time of turmoil. Addressing a rally in Bahraich amid the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, PM Modi asserted that with the world in turmoil, every vote in UP should be cast to 'strengthen' India.

Karnataka HC Refuses To Allow Hijab In Colleges; 'Interim Order Serves Cause Of Justice'

As the Hijab controversy continues unabated, the Karnataka High Court refused to allow students to wear Hijab (headscarf) inside colleges as an interim measure. A single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Dixit was hearing a plea by two students of the Bhandarkar College of Arts and Science who sought permission to attend classes wearing their Hijab. It observed, "The interim order granted by the Full Bench on 10.02.2022 in W.P.No.2347/2022 and connected matters serves the cause of justice, as rightly submitted by learned AG".

Centre Gives Two Month Extension To Delimitation Commission Amid Uproar Over J&K Draft

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday, February 21, gave a two months extension to the Delimitation Commission which is working on the demarcation of boundaries of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. Issuing a notice, the Centre made amendments in its previous notification by extending the Commission's time from two years, to two years and two months.

Shivamogga Murder: SDPI Alleges BJP Hand In Harsha's Killing; Cites Political Mileage

After the Vishwa Hindu Parishad accused Popular Front Of India (PFI) of conspiring the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka's Shivamogga, the outfit's political arm SDPI on Tuesday alleged BJP's hand in the murder. Refuting the murder charge leveled against the outfit, SDPI's Shivamogga district president Imran alleged that the BJP government had planned to kill the activist to gain political mileage out of the controversy.

UP Elections: Amit Shah Attacks SP, BSP; 'Bua & Babua Didn't Even Build Toilets For Poor'

While campaigning in Uttar Pradesh for the remaining phases of polling in the state on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at the previous opposition regimes and severely criticised them for depriving the state of development. Besides, he also exuded confidence in forming the government in the state with victory over 300 seats. In his address, Shah attacked both his contemporaries - Bahujan Samajwadi Party Cheif Mayawati and Samajwadi Party Supremo Akhilesh Yadav with a single jibe and called them out for ruling the state for 15 years and yet failing to do any significant work for the upliftment of the people.

Centre Bans Channel Linked To SFJ; Suspects Plot To Disturb Peace During Punjab Polls

In a massive development, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry ordered the blocking of the website, Apps and social media accounts of 'Punjab Politics TV' linked to terror outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). As per the Centre, this decision was taken after intelligence inputs indicated that the aforesaid channel was trying to disturb public order during the ongoing Punjab Assembly polls. Moreover, it revealed that the contents of the channel had the potential to incite "separatism" and was deemed detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

Germany Pauses Nord Stream 2 Certification Process Amid Russia-Ukraine Border Conflict

In one of the most significant retaliatory measures taken by the west against Russia in response to its actions in Ukraine, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on February 21 that he has taken steps to halt the process of certifying Nord Stream 2—the $11 billion undersea natural gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany.

UEFA Releases Statement On Reports Of Shifting Champions League Final Out Of Russia

After the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) was reportedly put under severe pressure to change the location of the final, which is slated to be held at Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg in May, the football association released a statement, highlighting that they had no plans to do so. With tensions between Russia and Ukraine having escalated ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Europe (Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic (DPR & LPR)), there were reports that the UEFA Champions League final could be moved to Wembley.

'SDPI & PFI Should Be Banned, Or Else...': Pramod Muthalik Gives Karnataka Govt Ultimatum

A day after the brutal murder of Harsha in Karnataka's Shivamogga, chief of Rashtriya Hindu Sangh Pramod Muthalik demanded a ban on the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Tuesday. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Muthalik highlighted that there has been a continuous demand for the banning of the aforementioned bodies, and now that the Bharatiya Janata Party's government is at the Centre as well as the state, it should be done at the earliest.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Donetsk Residents Accuse Kyiv Of Launching Vicious Bomb Attack

Amid escalating tensions along the Eastern European border, people in the Russia-recognised Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have accused Ukraine of launching a deadly bomb attack on highways. This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two breakaway regions of Ukraine-- the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).

Image: Republic World