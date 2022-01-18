Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi’s Special Address At WEF, Djokovic Row, UP Opinion Poll & More

India Committed To 'One Earth One Health', 3Ps Target For Future: PM Modi At WEF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered the ‘State of the World’ special address at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Davos Agenda along with Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF Klaus Schwab. With the nation celebrating its 75th year of independence, PM Modi hoped that India could stand up to its own expectations and work towards sustainable and reliable growth in the coming decades.

UP Opinion Poll 2022: Republic P-MARQ Poll Predicts Yogi Adityanath's Return With BJP Win

The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Republic-P Marq has conducted a comprehensive survey to bring on-point Opinion Poll on 2022 Assembly polls.

Akhilesh Yadav Takes 'Anna Sankalp' To Defeat BJP In UP Polls; Announces Sops For Farmers

Taking the 'Anna Sankalp' (pledge), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav urged the people to defeat BJP in the UP elections over its atrocities on farmers. Flanked by farmer leader Tejinder Singh Virk who was severely injured in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Yadav announced a series of sops for farmers including Minimum Support Price for every crop, interest-free loans, free power for irrigation, life insurance and pension. Addressing a press briefing, he stated that further details regarding the roadmap for the agricultural sector will be outlined in the SP manifesto.

Punjab Opinion Poll: Republic P-MARQ Poll Predicts Neck & Neck Fight Between AAP-Congress

With less than a month to go for the assembly elections in Punjab, the Republic TV-PMARQ Opinion Poll has presented a snapshot projection of where the various parties stand at the moment in the state. With its 117 seats, Punjab goes to the polls on February 20, and results of the same will be announced on March 10. Of the number of parties in fray like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Punjab Lok Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Opinion Poll has made a promising projection for AAP.

Republic TV-PMARQ Opinion Poll: BJP Predicted To Win UP & U'khand; Close Fight For Punjab

The assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa will take place in a single phase while that Uttar Pradesh and Manipur Assembly elections shall be conducted in seven and two phases respectively. Ahead of the polls, Republic has tied up with P-Marq to bring you the most studied, accurate, and on-point Opinion Poll on the big mini General Election of 2022 across the states of - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

India's COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 158.04 Cr

India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 158.04 crores on Tuesday as nearly 80 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, India reported 2,38,018 fresh COVID-19 cases and 1,57,421 Recoveries in the past 24 hours. The total number of Omicron cases detected so far stands at 8,891 with an increase of 8.31% than yesterday. There are 17,36,628 active Coronavirus Cases in India, with a daily positivity rate of 14.43% and weekly positivity rate of 14.92%

US Condemns Houthi Attack In Abu Dhabi, UAE Vows To Stand Beside Emirati Partner

The United States on Monday, Jan. 17 “strongly condemned” the latest Houthi terror attacks launched at Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates [UAE] that killed at least three, including two Indian nationals and a Pakistani citizen, and wounded several others.

Abu Dhabi Attack: Indian Envoy To UAE Says Details Of Deceased Indians Being Ascertained

India's envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sunjay Sudhir confirmed that two Indian nationals were among the three people who lost their lives after an explosion near the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's (ADNOC) storage tanks at Mussafah on Monday. Speaking to Republic TV, Sudhir said that the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

Novak Djokovic's Madrid Open Participation In Doubt After Latest Comment By Spanish PM

After missing out on playing at the Australian Open due to visa cancellation, there are chances that Novak Djokovic might not be able to feature in Madrid Open following the latest announcement made by the Spanish Prime Minister over COVID vaccination. As per reports, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Novak Djokovic has to comply with Spain's health rules to be able to compete in Madrid Open that kicks off in late April.

UK: Boris Johnson Govt. Axes BBC Finance, Freezes License Fee At Rs. 16k For Two Years

The UK government on Monday decided to slash funding of the broadcasting channel BBC for two years with debate over the continuation of its universal license fee. A statement by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said that the license fee, i.e. the amount which viewers pay to watch the broadcaster, will remain at £159 until 2024 then "rise in line" with inflation for the subsequent four years. The announcement came as UK residents are being hit by skyrocketing taxes and energy bills.

