Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi's Virtual Rally In UP; SBI Circular For Pregnant Women & More

PM Modi to hold first virtual rally ahead of UP election; aims to cover 21 constituencies

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the first virtual rally for the state on 31st January. This comes as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended all physical rallies until January 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, on January 18, Tuesday, PM Modi had virtually interacted with BJP workers of Varanasi. Meanwhile, Home Minister and party leader Amit Shah on Saturday addressed a rally from Muzaffarnagar.

SBI withdraws contentious circular for pregnant women recruitment after DCW's notice

After facing backlash from all corners, the State Bank of India on Saturday withdrew the controversial circular that prevented women who were over 3 months pregnant from joining the service. In view of the public sentiments, the country's largest bank took the decision to keep the revised instructions regarding the recruitment of pregnant women candidates in abeyance and continue with the existing instructions in the matter.

Budget 2022: Centre to regulate, rax or ban cryptocurrencies? Here's what to expect

As the Centre prepares to present the Union Budget for 2022-2023, economic experts have been anticipating the Modi govt's policy regarding banning or legalising cryptocurrency. While it remains unclear if the Centre will introduce the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill in the upcoming Budget session of the Parliament, crypto companies expect a legal framework to be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on February 1. The Union Budget will be presented on February 2 in a paperless format and the Parliament session will be held in 2 parts - February 1 to February 11 and March 14 to April 8.

Akhilesh Yadav says 'BJP insulted farmers'; asserts RLD will always be alongside SP

Taking swipe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned why did saffron party withdraw farm laws even after claiming that they were beneficial for farmers. He said that the BJP has insulted the farms and did not double their income, adding that if his party comes to power it will bring Urban Employment Guarantee Act.

MoS VK Singh rebuts foreign 'Supari Media' report claiming 2017 Pegasus sale to India

Dismissing the New York Times (NYT) report regarding Pegasus sale to India, Union Transport MoS General VK Singh, questioned if NYT could be trusted. Terming the US newspaper as 'Supari Media' i.e (media involved in hit jobs), the BJP MP downplayed the allegations mentioned in the report. The opposition has demanded a clarification from the Centre after the NYT report claimed that the Modi govt purchased NSO's Pegasus spyware in 2017.

India sends 4th batch of humanitarian aid including life-saving medicines to Afghanistan

India on Saturday dispatched the fourth batch of medical aid to Afghanistan as part of the ongoing humanitarian assistance. The aid comprised 3 tonnes of essential life-saving medicines that were handed over to the Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital in Kabul. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that India is committed to maintaining a special relationship with the Afghan people and providing necessary humanitarian aid.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to visit China to promote bilateral economic & trade relations

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to China next month in a bid to strengthen strategic ties and promote bilateral economic and trade relations. The Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar during a press conference announced that PM Khan will visit China from February 3 to February 5. This visit to China, which comes after nearly two years, will give both sides the chance to assess the level of bilateral relations and discuss new initiatives, according to Asim Iftikhar.

BA.2 COVID variant has 1.5 times the transmissibility of original Omicron: Reports

The sub-variant of Omicron, BA.2, thought to be more contagious than the Omicron variant, is spreading at an alarming rate as per reports. Statens Serum Institut (SSI), which conducts infectious disease surveillance in Denmark suggests that the subvariant is 1.5 times more transmissible than the original Omicron variant, which is also known as BA.1.

Kiren Rijiju congratulates Indian Women's Hockey team for bronze medal in Asia Cup

The Indian women’s hockey team made headlines on Friday for defeating China 2-0 in the third-fourth place match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 in Oman and finished the tournament with the bronze medal. While the Indian hockey fans were enthralled to watch the team which finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, attain another glory in the Asia Cup, the team also received congratulations from the Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju. The Union Minister took to his official Koo account on Saturday and expressed his thoughts on the bronze medal-winning performance by the Indian women.

Mrunal Thakur reveals what she 'needs For Valentines' as she shares no-makeup pictures

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur has already amazed her fans with her spectacular performance in Dhamaka, also starring Kartik Aaryan. The actor recently shared some no-makeup pictures on social media where ṣhe could be seen enjoying her coffee. Mrunal also revealed one thing that she needs for Valentines.

