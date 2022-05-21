Top 10 Headlines: PMLA Court Takes Note Of ED Case Against Nawab Malik; MNS Rally In Pune

Nawab Malik 'hatched Criminal Conspiracy' With D-Gang To Usurp Kurla Property: Court

A Special PMLA court on Friday took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and stated that he was knowingly involved in the money laundering and criminal conspiracy with others to usurp the Goawala compound in Mumbai's Kurla.

The court has issued a process against the NCP Minister and the 1993 bomb blasts case accused Sardar Shahwali Khan, who is also named in the case.

Read the full story here

MNS Unveils Teaser Of Raj Thackeray's Pune Rally; Asserts 'strong Answer Will Be Given'

Ahead of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray's public rally in Pune on May 22, the party released a teaser to bolster anticipation for the event. In the teaser, the MNS used a dialogue from the popular Bollywood movie Rajneeti, proclaiming that a strong answer will be given at the rally.

Read the full story here

PM Modi Hosts Indian Contingent Of Deaflympics 2021 Post Record-breaking Show At Brazil

In a key development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the Indian Deaflympics athletes at his residence on Saturday. PM Modi will meet with the entire contingent this morning at 9:30 a.m. to congratulate them on their outstanding performance at the Deaflympics 2021. India recorded their best performance by winning 17 medals at the Deaflympics, including eight gold, one silver, and eight bronze. India finished in the top ten of the medals' tally, ahead of Germany, a major sporting superpower.

Read the full story here

WHO Confirms 80 Cases Of Monkeypox In 11 Countries, Says 50 Investigations 'pending'

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday held an emergency meeting to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox as "80 cases have been confirmed so far in 11 countries, and there are 50 pending investigations". More cases are likely to be reported as surveillance expands, said the WHO in a statement. The viral infection, discovered in the days of the post-COVID-19 recovery period, is considered more common in west and central Africa. While Germany has described the spread of monkeypox as the largest outbreak in Europe, cases have been reported in nine countries on the continent.

Read the full story here

Delhi Police Arrests DU Professor Ratan Lal For Objectionable Post On Gyanvapi Shivling

Days after registering a complaint against Dr Ratan Lal, a professor of History at Delhi University for hurting religious sentiments, the Delhi police arrested him on Friday. The arrest came following massive outrage on Ratan Lal's offensive social media post wherein he wrote objectionable remarks directed at the Shivling which was found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex during a court-ordered survey.

Read the full story here

'Every Indian's Chest Would Swell With Pride': Rajnath Singh On India-China LAC Face-off

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that 'every Indian's chest would swell with pride' if the government were to give complete information on the 2020 face-off between India and China at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

“I won't say much about the Indo-China face-off, but our army showed great courage and worked charismatically. If the complete information could be given to you, every Indian's chest would swell with pride,” he said on Friday.

Read the full story here

Ukraine Rejects Russia's Plan To Connect Zaporizhzhia Nuke Plant To Its Electricity Grid

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 87th day, Moscow's intention to link a massive Ukrainian nuclear power plant to the Russian electrical grid has been rejected by Ukraine as "wishful thinking". The massive Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which is located near the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine is the largest nuclear facility in Europe. Even though the Ukrainian personnel are still in charge of the plant, Russia has dispatched nuclear specialists to supervise their work, BBC reported.

Read the full story here

Vladimir Putin Terms Cyber Aggression & Sanctions Against Russia As 'failures' Amid War

Amid back-to-back sanctions being placed on Russia by the West, President Vladimir Putin on Friday held a meeting with the Russian Security Council. Speaking at the meeting, Putin said that the cyber aggression against Russia, as well as the ‘sanctions attack’ from the rest of the world, have failed. He claimed that Moscow, which is continuing its invasion of Ukraine, was ready for the ‘attacks’.

Read the full story here

Chinese Hackers Tried To Steal Key Security Data From Russian Military Institutes: Report

Chinese hackers sent emails with malware links to scientists and engineers at several Russian military research and development institutes on March 23 to purportedly obtain critical defence data on the country’s security systems, reported New York Times. These emails were appearing to be sent by Russia’s Ministry of Health and contained seemingly tantalizing information about a “list of persons under U.S. sanctions for invading Ukraine”. However, they were reportedly sent by state-sponsored hackers in China who were seeking to entice their targets in Russia to download and open a document consisting of malware.

Read the full story here

Sri Lanka: Citizens Stand In Long Queues To Buy Fuel Amid Economic Crisis | Watch

Dozens of Sri Lankan residents were seen standing in long queues to buy fuel on Friday as the island continued to spiral into its worst economic crisis. Visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, show metres long line of residents standing with their automobiles - both two and four-wheelers - to fetch fuel in the Ranajayapuram village. The situation in the country took a grim turn earlier this year when the government announced a shortage of forex reserves and a subsequent inability to import essentials such as fuel and food.

Read the full story here