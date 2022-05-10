Top 10 Headlines: President Kovind Confers Chief Of Army Staff, Sedition Hearing & More

President Kovind Confers Chief Of Army Staff Manoj Pande With Param Vishisht Seva Medal

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Tuesday received Param Vishisht Seva Medal from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan while he was presenting the Gallantry Awards (2022 Phase) at the Defence Investiture Ceremony.

Read more here

Sedition Hearing: SC Notes PM's Intervention; Seeks Govt's Stand On Pending, Future Cases

The Supreme Court on Tuesday noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the Central government's affidavit on the Sedition Law, and sought to know how long it would take to 're-examine and reconsider' the provisions of law. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli continued hearing today the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Sedition Law.

Read more here

AAP MLA Files Complaint Against Delhi BJP Chief, SDMC Mayor Over Shaheen Bagh Demolition

Aam Aadmi Party's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan has filed a complaint against the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan and BJP's Delhi chief Adesh Gupta. Amanatullah Khan took to Twitter and informed that he filed a complaint against "illegal action of the MCD" and has alleged that trees were uprooted. Moreover, he also claimed that the SDMC did not inform him or the Public Works Department (PWD) about the demolition drive that will be carried out on Tuesday.

Read more here

Bitta Karate Case Hearing Adjourned As Victim's Lawyer Refrains Due To 'lack Of Security'

A Sessions Court in Srinagar which was scheduled to hear a fresh plea against terrorist Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate in the alleged killing of Kashmiri Pandit Satish Tickoo, has presently adjourned the hearing after the victim's family's lawyer returned from the airport citing inadequate security for him.

Read more here

Mohali SSP Refutes Reports Of Second Blast Outside Punjab Police Intelligence HQ

Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni, in a statement, denied the reports of a second blast outside the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali, Punjab, on Tuesday. He condemned the airing of the fake information on news channels and called their claims "baseless" and "false". The SSP further underscored that an atmosphere of turmoil is being created in society due to "unethical journalism" on such sensitive issues. He also said that a high-level probe is being carried out over the blast on Monday night and assured that the culprits will be nabbed soon.

Read more here

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma No More: PM Modi Pays Tribute, Recalls Interactions With Him

Santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma who gave a unique direction to Hindustani classical music passed away on May 10. The 84-year-old had been suffering from kidney-related issues for the last six months and was on dialysis. He passed away due to cardiac arrest. With people mourning the great loss, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sincere grief while condoling the legendary artist's passing away.

Read more here

Congress Reiterates Demand To Ban 'The Kashmir Files'; Blames Movie For Communal Clashes

The Congress party has once again reiterated its demand to ban The Kashmir Files in India. Speaking to Republic TV, Ashwani Handa on Tuesday welcomed the Singapore Censor Board's decision and claimed that if a similar step had been taken in India, 'polarisation' would not have increased in the country. He also held the Anupam Kher-starrer responsible for the communal clashes being witnessed across India in recent times.

Read more here

Cyclone Asani: 23 Flights In Visakhapatnam, 10 In Chennai Cancelled Due To Bad Weather

On Tuesday, several airlines cancelled their flights in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam and Tamil Nadu's Chennai as severe cyclone Asani is set to hit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coastal areas. Visakhapatnam International Airport director Srinivas said that IndiGo has cancelled 23 flights including both arrivals and departures, citing bad weather in the Vishakapatnam.

Read more here

Sri Lankan Prez Stretches 'state Of Emergency' Until May 11 As Civil Unrest Intensifies

As the civil unrest in the wake of economic and political turmoil intensified, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday extended the "state of emergency" until May 11. In a Presidential decree, the crisis-hit President instructed citizens "not to use" public transport, roads and/or recreational areas until May 11 (Wednesday). The curfew was declared on May 5, for the second time in five weeks.

“I instruct everybody not to use any public roads, railways, public parks, public recreation areas or other public territories or the seashore from 19:00 on May 9 to 07:00 on May 11,” Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said. The announcement comes after Sri Lanka crept towards anarchy with violent protests on Monday, that killed 7 and injured 231, as per Sri Lankan media reports, quoted by Sputnik.

Read more here

'Govt Doing What Nehru Couldn't In 70 Years': SG Mehta's Sedition Hearing Exchange In SC

'We are trying to do what Pandit Nehru could not do in 70 years,' Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, responding to an argument by Kapil Sibal that had relied on the statement of India's first Prime Minister. With the Apex Court deliberating on the Constitutional validity of Section 124A of the IPC, i.e. the Sedition Law, a courtroom exchange took place between senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Solicitor General Mehta, when the former quoted ex-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's views on the Sedition Law, and was met with a sharp counter.

Read more here