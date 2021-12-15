Top 10 Headlines: President Kovind Lands In Bangladesh; Lakhimpur Violence; Omicron & More

Navjot Singh Sidhu Tweets Photo With Harbhajan Singh; Avers 'loaded With Possibilities'

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday shared a picture with former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. In a cryptic tweet, Navjot Singh Sidhu called "Bhajji" a shining star and said that the picture is loaded with "possibilities", raising speculation that the Congress leader is trying to convince the specialist spinner to break into politics.

Akhilesh Yadav Dubs CMs' Ayodhya Tour 'diversion' From Real Issues As Poll Battle Heats Up

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Wednesday ahead of the UP polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav dubbed the visit of BJP CMs to Ayodhya as a "diversion" from real issues. Apart from BJP president JP Nadda, the Chief Ministers of at least 11 states and three Deputy Chief Ministers are scheduled to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi temple today. At present, Yadav is spearheading the 4th phase of the Samajwadi Vijay Yatra in Jaunpur. Alleging that the Yogi Adityanath-led government hasn't lived up to its promises, he also demanded the ouster of Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur violence.

Group Captain Varun Singh Passes Away; Know More About Shaurya Chakra Awardee

In a heartwrenching development, Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the IAF helicopter crash that killed 13 people, including CDS General Bipin Rawat, passed away on Wednesday, 15 December. On December 9, he was transferred from the Military Hospital in Wellington to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru. The IAF helicopter crash also claimed the life of General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defense Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh, and nine other Armed Forces personnel.

Virat Kohli Says 'No Problem Between Me & Rohit Sharma, Tired Of Clarifying For 2 Years'

Speaking about his rift with India's newly-appointed white-ball captain, Test skipper Virat Kohli said that he is "tired" of clarifying for two years that there is no problem between him and Rohit Sharma. Kohli, while addressing a press conference on Wednesday, said the relationship between him and Rohit has not been affected following the latter's appointment as ODI and T20I captain. Kohli, who appeared to be frustrated on hearing the question, said that there is no problem between him and Rohit before adding, "I have been clarifying for two years. I am tired now".

Gangster Suresh Pujari Remanded To Maharashtra ATS Custody On Deportation From Philippines

In the latest development, gangster Suresh Pujari has been remanded to the custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad till December 25. Pujari was presented before the Thane Court on Wednesday after he was deported from the Philippines. The court has now remanded him to Maharashtra ATS custody for 10 days.

Lakhimpur Violence: MoS Ajay Mishra To Reach Delhi To Meet BJP Top Brass

Amid calls from the Opposition demanding his resignation over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra hhas left to New Delhi to meet the BJP High Command on Wednesday. Ajay Mishra, whose son, Ashish, has been arrested and labelled as the 'main accused' in the case, is expected to leave for Delhi at 5 pm.

President Kovind Lands In Bangladesh For Victory Day Celebrations; Receives 21-gun Salute

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday arrived in Bangladesh to attend the 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka. Beginning from Wednesday, President Kovind will be in Dhaka from December 15 to 17 as a guest of honour in the 50th Victory Day Parade, in reflection of close bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh.

Uttarakhand To Name Entry Gate Of ‘Sainya Dham’ In Dehradun After CDS General Bipin Rawat

The Uttarakhand government announced that the entry gate to the ‘Sainya Dham’ - a war memorial being built in Dehradun - will be named after India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who, along with 13 others, lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8. While 13 people including CDS Rawat, his wife, Madhulika, and 11 more Army personnel died on December 8, the lone survivor of the fatal crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, December 15.

Omicron: High Number Of Mutations Reason For Faster Transmission Of Variant, Says LNJP MD

The high number of mutations in the spike protein of the Omicron variant is responsible for faster transmission of COVID-19 virus, compared to the Delta variant, said Dr Suresh Kumar, MD of LNJP hospital New Delhi. Explaining the scientific difference between the two Coronavirus variants, Dr Kumar said there are 35 mutations in the spike protein of the Omicron variant while only 2-3 mutations in the delta variant.

Andhra Pradesh Govt Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex Gratia To Kin Of Deceased In Bus Accident

In a major accident, nine people, including the driver, died on Wednesday, December 15, when an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus fell into a rivulet near Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district. Expressing anguish over the bus mishap, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced ₹5 lakh ex gratia for each passenger who died in the bus accident.

