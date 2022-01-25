Top 10 Headlines: President Kovind's Address On Eve Of Republic Day, Padma Awards & More

President Kovind addresses nation on eve of Republic Day, discusses rise of a 'new India'

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday addressed the nation on the eve of Republic Day underlining the rise of India as the world's largest Republic since 1950, and the ideals which formed the workings of the nation. In his address, the President urged countrymen to honour the contributions of the freedom fighters on the eve of Republic Day and celebrate the spirit of unity. He also stated that while celebrations may be muted this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the spirit of the nation was as strong as ever.

Padma Awards 2022 Full List: Gen Rawat, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Satya Nadella among 128 awarded

Ahead of the 73rd Republic Day, the Government of India on Tuesday announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma awards. Padma Awards - the highest civilian Awards of the country - are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee refuses Padma Bhushan honour

Soon after the Government of India on Tuesday announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards, former West Bengal Chief Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, whose name is on the list of Padma Bhushan Awardees - has refused to accept the honour. Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011, very much a political stalwart.

Netaji's statue sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak speaks to Republic; says 'doing it for India'

The hunt for the perfect black stone is on to carve out the iconic statue of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. In an exclusive interview with Republic, famous sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak who has been given the responsibility to carve out the sculpture told that his team is scrounging parts of Bangalore, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to locate the unique granite. NGMA Director Adwaita Gadanayak while sharing his vision said that the team is looking for a 29 feet tall stone that will be used to carve out the statue of Netaji that envisions his magnificent character.

Karnataka CM likely to be changed again pre-2023 polls; BJP mulling cabinet reshuffle: ANI

In order to retain power in Karnataka in the forthcoming assembly elections slated for 2023, the ruling BJP regime is mulling over the refurbishment of the state cabinet and is considering a change of the Chief Ministerial face as the party high command is not content with the incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai’s performance.

UP elections: After naming Azam Khan as candidate; SP skeptical of BJP's 'criminal list'

In a bid to turntables at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday said that saffron party's 'Captain' CM Yogi Adityanath and 'vice captains' Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma along with 82 of the 195 candidates named for the Uttar Pradesh assembly had a 'criminal background'.

Congress shares video with CM Channi as Thor, Rahul as Iron Man & oppn as Thanos' army

In a hilarious attempt to connect to the masses ahead of the state elections, Punjab Congress on Monday put out a video portraying Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, state-unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as characters from Marvel's "Avengers".

Madhya Pradesh: FIR filed against Amazon for sale of Indian Flag imprinted products

A day after the Internet outrage over Amazon selling India's national flag imprinted products, an FIR was registered against the E-Commerce giant in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra had directed the police to register an FIR against officials of the Amazon and its owner for allegedly selling products, including shoes, with the national flag imprinted on them.

India to make own Mobile OS as alternative to Android & iOS? Govt mulling policy to assist

The government is planning to come up with a policy that will facilitate an ecosystem for the industry to create an indigenous operating system as an alternative to Google's Android and Apple's iOS, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday.

PM Modi's tribute rings at Neil Nongkynrih's funeral; Shillong Chamber Choir shares letter

Neil Nongkynrih, the celebrated music composer and founder of Shillong Chamber Choir, breathed his last on January 5 at the Reliance Hospital following a brief illness. Many notable personalities from the film industry had then taken to social media to pay him a tribute and remember his profound contribution to music. Prime Miniter Narendra Modi also mourned his death and extended condolences to his family, a letter of which has now been posted.

Image: Republic World