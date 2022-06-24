Top 10 Headlines: Prez Candidate Droupadi Murmu To File Nomination, MVA Crisis Continues

SC Upholds Clean Chit To PM Modi In 2002 Gujarat Riots Case; Dismisses Zakia Jafri's Plea

In a massive development, the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit to PM Modi given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the 2002 Gujarat riots case. An SC bench comprising Justices AM Khawilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar was hearing Zakia Jafri's plea challenging the reprieve to 63 persons including the PM. Her husband Ehsan Jafri, a former Congress MP, was during the violence at Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002. Back then, Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Maharashtra Crisis: NPP Clears Air On Conrad Sangma's Visit To Guwahati Hotel, Decries TMC

On Thursday, the National People's Party (NPP) and TMC engaged in a war of words over Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma's visit to the Guwahati hotel where the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs are staying. At the outset, TMC's Meghalaya unit claimed that the NPP president had reached the city to further BJP's agenda. Maintaining that was a part of the BJP's purported strategy to destabilise the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra, it alleged, "democracy under this regime has no value". Hitting back at TMC, NPP clarified that Sangma stopped at the Guwahati hotel only to have tea before boarding his flight to another destination.

NDA Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu To File Nomination Today, Meet And Greet CMs

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who will be the first tribal woman to hold the position if she wins the elections, is set to file her nomination today. Ahead of the nomination filing, Draupadi Murmu will visit the Gandhi statue, Ambedkar statue and Birsa Munda statue inside the parliament and give floral tributes. The Presidential candidate is also expected to meet the Chief Ministers of states who have arrived at the national capital to meet her.

Strength Of Shiv Sena MLAs In Eknath Shinde Camp Likely To Surpass 50: Sources

After crossing the magic number, the strength of Shiv Sena MLAs in the Eknath Shinde camp is expected to cross 50 as more MLAs are likely to reach Guwahati today, sources have revealed. In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV has learned that Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande is en route to Guwahati to join the rebels led by Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde. Until yesterday, Lande was backing Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. He is at Surat presently. Several others are also said to be in touch with the rebel kingmaker.

Sanjay Raut Concedes 'Shiv Sena Does Not Have Numbers'; Attempts To Pacify Sharad Pawar

After floating the 'Shiv Sena mulling MVA exit' statement, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut spoke to reporters on Friday where he conceded that the party did not have the numbers. Comparing Shiv Sena to a 'Mahasagar', Raut turned poetic and stated that 'waves come and go' but those who had left would regret their decision. He also claimed that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was being 'threatened' by a Central Minister (Union Minister Narayan Rane) and demanded an answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Zelenskyy, Macron & Other Leaders Hail EU's Decision To Grant Candidate Status To Ukraine

Wishes poured in for Ukraine after the European Union (EU) on Thursday gave a go-ahead to the war-torn nation toward membership in the bloc. Acting with uncharacteristic speed and unity to pull Ukraine away from Russian influence amid the Moscow-Kyiv war, the 27-nation-bloc mustered the required unanimous approval to grant Ukraine the candidate status, which has set in motion a membership process, which is expected to take years or even decades.

US Embassy In Russia Pressuring Kremlin To Know Whereabouts Of Captured Americans: Reports

The United States embassy in Russia was pushing Kremlin this week to reveal the whereabouts of the two Americans captured in Ukraine while fighting against Russian forces, revealed the mother of one of the two Alabama men, who are declared “mercenaries” by the authorities in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), as per media reports. Alexander Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh were captured in DPR after being captured in Kharkiv while fighting in the Ukrainian forces. Even though both Americans were a part of the Ukrainian army for several years, the DPR court handed them death penalties for “endangering” the lives of Russian forces.

2024 Lok Sabha Elections: BJP Constitutes 7-member Team, Begins Preparations For Polls

In a key political development, the BJP has reportedly commenced preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to sources, the saffron party has constituted a team to capitalize on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, predominantly during the election rallies in the run-up to the polls. Sources close to the party revealed on Thursday that BJP is expecting to repeat the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

China: People Seeking Asylum Oversees Has Advanced Considerably, Report Reveals

Pertaining to the “oppression” meted out by the incumbent Xi Jinping government, the number of Chinese nationals seeking political asylum overseas has spiked significantly, a prominent rights group claimed. In its latest report, Safeguard Defenders compared immigration figures from previous years and stated that people were moving abroad in a “desperate act” to avoid the growing risk of transnational repression. To substantiate its point further, the group cited a UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) report revealing that while 12,000 Chinese nationals sought asylum overseas in 2012, their number grew to 1,20,000 by last year.

Tibet Convention: Activist Richard Gere Slams China, Says 'non-violence Works'

Launching a veiled attack on China, International Campaign for Tibet Chairman Richard Gere said that irrespective of the time it takes someone to change its path and tread on the path of non-violence, it still works. Speaking at World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet, he emphasised that "non-violence takes time but it works". Notably, China has reportedly been using violent methods to overhaul control in the Tibetan plateau and has even deployed its military in certain areas.

