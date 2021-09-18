Top 10 Headlines: Punjab CM Resigns, Supriyo Joins TMC, 'Sood Evaded ₹20 Cr Tax' & More

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Resigns Along With Council Of Ministers; Says 'felt Humiliated'

After months of fighting, and reconciling with his fellow Congress leaders, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday tendered his resignation along with that of his Council of Ministers, to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Captain Amarinder Singh was accompanied to the Raj Bhawan by his wife Preneet Kaur, and Raveen Thukral, his advisor. Before heading to the Raj Bhawan, Amarinder Singh held a meeting with his Council of Ministers.

Babul Supriyo Joins TMC, Makes It Clear 'no Politics Of Vengeance' Against BJP

After announcing his political comeback with Trinamool Congress, former BJP leader Babul Supriyo in a press briefing on Saturday, September 18, made it clear that he is not going to profess the 'politics of vengeance'. Adding that he had no hard feelings against the BJP, he said that the decision to quit politics earlier was taken because he felt that his efforts to bring about development in West Bengal in the past seven years had come to a halt.

Income Tax Dept Alleges Sonu Sood And His Associates Evaded Rs 20 Cr Tax, Issues Statement

The Income Tax Department which conducted several search and seizure operations at various premises related to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has found 'incriminating evidence' pertaining to tax evasion to the tune of Rs 20 crore. As per a release of the Ministry of Finance, a total of 28 premises spread over Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Delhi, and Gurgaon were covered in the search operation which unearthed Sonu Sood's alleged unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans and entities.

'Experiencing Fever': PM Modi Mocks Opposition After Record Vaccination Numbers On Sept 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 18, addressed the healthcare workers and vaccine beneficiaries of Goa, via video conferencing. Interacting with the doctors present at the event, PM Modi enquired about the side effects of the COVID vaccine, further commenting that a certain political party has shown some reaction following the achievement of India's vaccination drive.

Punjab power tussle | Sirsa Dubs Capt Amarinder's Offer To Resign 'saving-grace', Calls Removal Inevitable

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa reacted to Captain Amarinder Singh's offer to resign as the Punjab CM, alleging that there were talks to remove him from the post even before his proposition. The Akali Dal leader revealed that the CLP meeting called by the Congress high command at 5 PM later today had been convened for the same purpose. The leader claimed that Amarinder Singh was attempting a face-saver by putting out his offer to resign since his removal was inevitable.

'Entire World Is Family': Rajnath Singh On Receiving Water From 115 Nations For Ram Mandir

Speaking at an event organized to receive water from 115 nations for Ayodhya Ram Temple, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that India is the only country where sages considered the entire world as one family and so, water from all the nations are collected to depict the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. On August 5, 2020, the foundation of the Ram Mandir was laid in Ayodhya following the Supreme Court's order on the land.

BJP Names Sarbananda Sonowal, L Murugan As Candidates For RS Bypolls In Assam & MP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha byelections in Assam and Madhya Pradesh. The party informed in a press release, on September 18, that the BJP has named Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal as the party candidate for Assam and Minister of State (MoS) Dr L Murugan as the candidate for Madhya Pradesh.

Antony Blinken Discusses China, Afghanistan & Iran With UK Counterpart Elizabeth Truss

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Elizabeth Truss, the UK's newly-appointed Foreign Secretary on September 17 and discussed many pertinent subjects, including Afghanistan, China, and Iran. This information was provided by State Department spokesman Ned Price. Blinken congratulated Truss on his appointment and emphasised the importance of the bilateral partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Health Ministry, NITI Aayog Launch COVID Vaccination Learning Exchange Platform 'CoVLEx'

NITI Aayog and the Union Health Ministry on September 18, have launched a USAID-funded initiative called the "City-to-City COVID-19 Vaccination Learning Exchange (CoVLEx)" to start an exchange of ideas and learnings on pandemic response and to build a global COVID-19 vaccination knowledge management platform.

T20 World Cup: India To Face England & Australia In Warm-up Games On October 18 & 20

Before kickstarting their campaign in the T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan, Virat Kohli-led India would square off against England and Australia in warm-up games. The match against England would take place on October 18, while the game against Australia would go ahead on October 20.

Image: Republic World