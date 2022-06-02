Top 10 Headlines: Queen Thanks Nation Ahead Of Platinum Jubilee, KK's Last Journey & More

Israel's Defence Minister Gantz Receives Guard Of Honour In India, Meets Rajnath Singh

Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh on Thursday received Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz who arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday, marking three decades of diplomatic relations between the two nations. Gantz received a Tri-service Guard of Honour in the presence of Singh. Israeli Defence Minister, in presence of Singh, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial. Gantz also held a bilateral meeting with the Union Defence Minister at Vigyan Bhawan and both leaders shook hands.

Congress Decries ED Summons To Sonia & Rahul Gandhi, Alleges 'political Vendetta'

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party head Rahul Gandhi for questioning in money laundering in the National Herald case, the Congress leaders have alleged that the summons reeked of 'political vendetta' and that the 'BJP is misusing and abusing authority.' Strongly condemning the summons, the Congress leaders have termed it 'a great threat to autocracy.' Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian Pvt. Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Karnataka: JDS Councillor Hacked To Death By Unknown Assailants In Hassan; Case Registered

A corporator of Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) in Karnataka's Hassan City Municipal Council was hacked to death by unknown assailants in at Laxmipura Extension in the city on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Prashant Nagaraj who was a member of the Hassan City Municipal Council (HCMC) and was the councillor from the JDS ticket.

Singer KK To Be Cremated At 1 Pm In Mumbai; Family Issues Statement

The shockwaves set forth following the untimely demise of legendary singer KK are yet to subside. The 53-year-old singer passed away on May 31 after performing at a live concert in Kolkata. The late musician reportedly fell ill while performing at the concert and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

UP Govt Officer Suspended For Placing Al-Qaeda Founder Osama Bin Laden's Photo In Office

A government officer in Uttar Pradesh was suspended from services for placing a picture of Osama bin Laden, the founder of terror outfit Al-Qaeda, in his office describing him as "world's best junior engineer" and hailing him as his 'guru', reported PTI, citing officials. Notably, the man was an officer in a state-run power distribution company in Farrukhabad.

Johnny Depp Was Not Present In The Courtroom During Final Verdict? Here's Why

After witnessing several twists and turns, actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard's defamation case finally came to an end with the Jury ruling out the verdict in Depp's favour. The jurors also awarded the Pirates of the Caribbean actor $15 million in damages.

'No AAP MP Or Punjab Minister Visited Sidhu Moosewala's Kin': Congress Makes Big Claim

Stepping up the ante on the Bhagwant Mann-led government, Punjab's Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa alleged that no AAP MP or Minister had visited Sidhu Moosewale's kin even as 4 days elapsed since his death. Accusing AAP of being insensitive, he contended that the ruling dispensation was not bothered about the common man. However, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's Sardulgarh MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawali attended Sehaj Path prayers at the late singer-cum-Congress leader's residence in the Moosa village on Wednesday.

US Announces $700mn In Military Aid To Ukraine To Reinforce Its Defence Against Russia

In a bid to help Ukraine combat the Russian aggression, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a $700 million drawdown in armaments and equipment for Ukraine. Blinken said on Wednesday, June 1, that he is allowing the 11th drawdown of armaments and equipment from US Department of Defence stocks for Ukraine's defence. Taking to Twitter, he said, “As directed by @POTUS (US President Joe Biden), I am authorizing $700 million in additional US arms, equipment, and supplies for Ukraine to reinforce its defenses against Russia’s senseless war of choice.”

Queen Thanks Nation Ahead Of Platinum Jubilee; Says 'continue To Be Inspired By Goodwill'

Ahead of her historic platinum jubilee celebrations, Queen Elizabeth II shared a special message thanking the nation for nourishing many happy memories as the official platinum jubilee portrait of The Queen was unveiled Wednesday. The 96-year-old monarch, who is celebrating 70 years as the Queen, said she believes the platinum jubilee celebrations will provide the country with an opportunity to reminisce about the country's achievements since 1952. Further, the Queen added she is looking to the future with "confidence and enthusiasm"."Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my platinum jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth. I know that many happy memories will be created on these festive occasions," she said in a message on Twitter.

Ukraine Says Russian Troops Have Occupied Around 80% Of Severodonetsk As War Enters Day 99

As the Russia Ukraine war continues to escalate for over 90 days, the chief of Luhansk's regional military administration, Serhiy Hayday claimed that fighting in the street persists in the eastern city of Severodonetsk, even though Russian forces have occupied around 80% of the city. According to a CNN report, Hayday said, “On some streets, our defenders are successful". He also revealed that Ukraine has apprehended six Russian servicemen.

