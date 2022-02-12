Top 10 Headlines: Rahul Bajaj No More; SP Leader Justifies 'chopping Hands' Remark & More

Rahul Bajaj No More: Padma Bhushan Awardee & Ex-chairman Of Bajaj Auto Passes Away At 83

Rahul Bajaj, a veteran industrialist and former chairman of Bajaj Auto, passed away at the age of 83. In 1965, he took over the Bajaj Group. The industrialist was suffering from pneumonia as well as a heart problem. A month ago, he was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic

Hijab Row: SP's Rubina Khanum Justifies 'chopping Hands' Remark; 'what I Said Was Correct'

After threatening to cut off people's hands if they touch women's hijabs, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Rubina Khanum on Saturday justified her prior remarks by asking what is one supposed to do if a cloth is snatched from their head. Earlier on Saturday, Khanum asserted that religious symbols like tilak, pagdi and hijabs are a part of Indian culture, and those attacking hijabs are 'kalyug's raavans'.

UP Elections: Video Of SP Workers Distributing Cash At Party Office Emerges; Cops File FIR

Amid ongoing UP elections, Samajwadi Party representatives have been booked by the Uttar Pradesh police with an FIR for allegedly distributing cash at the party election offie in Lala Bazar of Handia assembly constituency, added Praygraj Senior Police. Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Youth leader Rohit Chahal also shared a video claiming it to be of the incident.

Abhishek Singhvi recalls 'lighter moments' with Rahul Bajaj; 'knew him for decades'

The demise of Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, former chairman of Bajaj Group at the age of 83, has shaken the country. People are sharing heartfelt posts about the industrialist, honouring him. Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi, who is also a friend of the late industrialist, shared his thoughts and remembered him.

Owaisi Dismisses Uttarakhand CM's Vow To Implement UCC: 'Uniform Doesn't Mean Common'

Scoffing at Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's promise to 'implement Uniform Civil Code', AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday clarified 'Uniform does not mean common'. Speaking to reporters in UP, Owaisi said that UCC must be voluntary and not mandatory as suggested by Dr B R Ambedkar. He dismissed this BJP promise as an election gimmick saying 'BJP is losing in Uttarakhand'.

J&K: Al-Badr Network Busted In Sopore; Seven Including 4 Terrorists Arrested

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police North range while condemning the killing of a police cop in a terrorist attack on Friday in J&K's Bandipora district, said efforts to track the attackers are on. Briefing media about the major success of Rafiabad operation in which four terrorists of Al-Badr and its four associates were arrested, he said that all efforts will be put to make the North peaceful. Speaking at a press conference, the officer said that the situation so far in North Kashmir is quite better and forces are staying alert to keep this continuing.

West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankar 'prorogues' State Assembly; Clarifies Decision Amid Uproar

Escalating his row with the West Bengal government, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday, 'prorogued' the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with immediate effect. 'Proroguing' an Assembly session means to discontinue it without dissolving it. As per the rules, the state government will now have to take permission from the Governor to commence the next session of the Assembly and it would have to begin with a speech by him.

UK, Norway Join US In Asking Nationals To Leave Ukraine Amid Mounting Border Conflict

Mounting fears of a possible Russian invasion on Ukraine has prompted UK and Norway to join the US in advising their citizens in Ukraine to leave the nation at the earliest. On Friday, the UK's Foreign Office issued a warning, advising against all travel to the eastern European country. The statement went on to add that British nationals in Ukraine should leave now, at a time when commercial travel options are still available.

Imran Khan Openly Attacks US Accusing It Of 'using Pakistan'; Hails All-weather Ally China

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has openly attacked the United States and alleged it of using his country to meet Washington's strategic goals. In addition, he has also backed Pakistan's all-weather ally China by claiming that its "friend" stood the "test of time". Moreover, he claimed that once the United States' purpose was served, Pakistan was "abandoned and slapped with sanctions".

Ishan Kishan Becomes 2nd Most Expensive Indian Player In IPL Auction History After Yuvraj

Over the years, the IPL auction has witnessed some intense bidding for some of the biggest players in the world and this year seems no different. While the IPL auction 2022 has still not featured the most expensive player in history, Ishan Kishan did become the second most expensive Indian player and the fourth overall after Chris Morris (2021), Yuvraj Singh (2015) and Pat Cummins (2020).

Image: Republic