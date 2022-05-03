Top 10 Headlines: Rahul Gandhi's Party Video Emerges; China Fires Mystery Missile & More

Raj Thackeray Slapped With Non-bailable Warrant In 2008 Case; Police Yet To Execute Order

Under fire for his loudspeaker ultimatum, Raj Thackeray was issued a non-bailable warrant by Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Shirala in Sangli district on April 6. This pertains to a 2008 case wherein he was booked under Sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence), 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons) and 143 and Section 135 of the Bombay Police Act for allegedly making inflammatory speeches. The judge asked the Mumbai Police Commission to arrest the MNS chief and present him before the court.

Jodhpur Clash: CM Gehlot Calls High-level Meet; Warns Action Against Anti-social Elements

Hours after the violence erupted in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur city on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot instructed the district administration to maintain law and order situation at all costs. Gehlot appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony in the district and warned against the anti-social elements. He has also urged all political parties to unite and resolve the issue. In the wake of the clashes, CM Gehlot has called a high-level meeting with DGP and other officials regarding the law and order situation in the state.

BJP Reacts To Rahul Gandhi Partying Amid Jodhpur Violence, Calls Him Part-time Politician

In a major development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been spotted at a nightclub abroad amid rising tensions in Rajasthan. Hours after Congress took a dig at PM Modi for his visit to Europe, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga shared a video of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi partying abroad. The undated video shows Rahul Gandhi partying along with another person at a nightclub in Kathmandu.

Even As Rajasthan Simmers, Congress Rushes To Defend Rahul Gandhi's Party Video

In a major development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been spotted at a nightclub abroad amid rising tensions in Rajasthan. As the state simmers, Congress has now defended Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video from Nepal and said that he was in the country to attend a wedding ceremony. Slamming the BJP’s accusations of Rahul partying amid violent clashes in Rajasthan, Congress stated that Rahul didn’t go to Pakistan.

Russia Intends To Annex Ukraine’s Donetsk & Luhansk With 'sham' Elections: US Official

On May 2, a top US official warned Ukraine that Russia intends to annex Donetsk and Luhansk through 'sham' elections later this month. The US believes Kremlin also plans to recognise the southern city of Kherson as an independent republic, according to Michael Carpenter, the US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Neither action would be accepted by the US or its allies, he said.

Joe Biden's Visit To Ukraine Unlikely But US 'assessing Situation', Says Nancy Pelosi

Amid possibilities of US President Joe Biden visiting Ukraine, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was in Kyiv to meet with Ukraine's president, dismissed the reports and said, "There are no plans in the works at this time, and obviously, we'll continue to assess." However, she asserted that the POTUS wants to visit the war-torn country but added there are no plans for his visit. "And I know the President would love to visit Ukraine, but — no plans are in the works at this point in time," she added. Earlier last month the White House also echoed the same statements. "It is unlikely President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Kyiv anytime soon," according to the White House's earlier statement.

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi Condemns SC Draft Revoking Abortion Rights; 'greatest Restriction'

After the reports of a draft Supreme Court opinion repealing the historic Roe v. Wade decision have surfaced, the United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has warned that the action would place the most restrictions on Americans' rights in the last 50 years. In a joint statement, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer denounced the decision by "Republican-appointed justices."

EU's Josep Borrell Warns More Russian Banks Will Be Disconnected From SWIFT Payment System

Amidst the ongoing ruthless war in Ukraine, European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrel, warned that more Russian banks will be disconnected from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) payment system. Speaking to reporters in Panama, Borrell informed this without sharing specific details, "I cannot disclose the names or the number of the financial institutions now. And in the energy sector, we are looking for measures that would significantly affect the import of Russian oil," he added, as per Sputnik. Notably, SWIFT is used by different financial institutions to send and receive information, such as instructions for cross-border money transfers.

China's 'Wuxi' Warship Goes Ballistic, Fires Mystery Missile From Naval Vessel: Report

By developing new weapons and missiles, China has always continued to surprise and outsmart its Western opponents. And this was again witnessed on April 19, when the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) shared a video clip exhibiting an earlier unknown missile being launched from a Type 055 guided-missile cruiser. According to an ANI report, most experts believe that the new weapon is an anti-ship ballistic missile, dubbed YJ-21 by analysts.

Jodhpur Violence: Fresh Morning Clashes Reported Amid Section 144; CP Appeals For Peace

The situation in Jodhpur remained tense even after the imposition of Section 144 as fresh clashes were reported after Eid prayers on Tuesday morning. As per visuals, the police personnel were seen lathi charging the miscreants. While the exact cause of the violence is unclear, sources revealed that public property including a vehicle belonging to the police was damaged. Speaking to the media, Jodhpur Police Commissioner Navjyoti Gogoi appealed for peace and maintained that the situation is under control at present.

