Top 10 Headlines: Rahul Gandhi's Take On Agnipath, Cong Leader Abuses PM Modi & More

‘Uncalled for’: Amid hours of ED grilling, Rahul Gandhi launches attack on Agnipath scheme

Amid hours of grilling by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Rahul Gandhi tweeted on the 'uncalled for Agnipath scheme' on Wednesday. Underling how India was 'facing threats' on two fronts, the former Congress President attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre for 'reducing the operational effectiveness' of the armed forces with the scheme.

Presidential election: Opposition leaders adopt resolution to field a common candidate

After 17 Opposition parties on the call of Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee came under the same roof to discuss the upcoming presidential elections, a press briefing was held on Wednesday. In the briefing, it was announced that the Opposition leaders have adopted a resolution to field a common candidate. They are looking for a candidate who can stop the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre from doing any 'damage' to the social fabric of India, and 'truly serve as the custodian of the Indian Constitution.

Congress to gherao nationwide Raj Bhavans on June 16; accuses Delhi Police of hooliganism

Amid the Congress' high octane drama in Delhi over Rahul Gandhi's Enforcement Directorate summons, the party's General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has sought action against the Delhi Police. He accused the Delhi police of hooliganism in forcibly entering the AICC's national headquarters and alleging that the personnel beat up party workers. Demanding a First Information Report and suspension of the officers involved, the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament announced that Congress will gherao all the Raj Bhavans across India on Thursday, June 16.

J&K: Police chase down bus carrying 10 gelatine sticks, 5 detonators; Bomb Squad called in

The Jammu & Kashmir police recovered 10 gelatine sticks, and 5 detonators from a vehicle on Jammu-Srinagar Highway, travelling from Doda to Jammu. The bomb disposal squad has been called in and police have detained 2-3 people.The Jammu police said, "Explosive gelatin sticks recovered from a bus at Jhajjar Kotli in Jammu. Bomb Disposal Squad was called on and the explosive was detonated through a controlled mechanism. A case under relevant sections of law registered in PS Jhajjar Kotli. Further probe underway."

In big U-turn, Jharkhand Minister condemns release of rioters' poster, hoarding taken down

In a massive u-turn in less than 24 hours, Jharkhand Minister Dr Rameshwar Oraon questioned the move of releasing the photographs of the Ranchi rioters, asserting that their 'rights were being violated'. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the Jharkhand Finance Minister condemned the method and called it 'inappropriate'.

Assam: Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Guwahati; IMD issues red alert for state

Due to heavy rainfall in the northeastern states and especially Assam, the daily routine of the common people has been disrupted in the state capital, Guwahati. Incessant showers which began on Monday night and have continued since, have submerged many areas across Guwahati to knee-height waters. It is important to mention as of Wednesday, June 15, multiple cities around the state capital have been submerged in waist-height waters.

Congress leader abuses PM Modi over Rahul Gandhi’s ED summon, BJP files complaint

In a shocking incident, a local Congress leader from Nagpur hurled vile abuses against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while taking part in a protest against Rahul Gandhi's interrogation. The incident took place on June 13, when a large number of Congress workers from Vidarbha staged a demonstration outside the Enforcement Directorate's office in Nagpur to express their solidarity with Gandhi.

US hails India's 'massive consumer market'; says 'can work together in a number of areas'

Hailing India as the “massive consumer market”, United States State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that “there are a number of areas” where New Delhi and Washington can work together in. During a press briefing on Monday, Price also lauded India's massive production of “high-tech and highly sought-after goods”. The US State Department spokesperson’s remarks came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in a virtual summit of the West Asia quadrilateral economic forum - I2-U2, comprising India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States.

Kerala Gold scam: Police use water cannons on BJP protesters demanding CM's resignation

Protests demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan continued on Wednesday with several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha workers gathering out the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. As some protestors tried to break the barricades placed by the police, officials used water cannons and tear gas to dispel the protestors. The protestors also shouted slogans against Vijayan, demanding that he step down.

Russia expresses concerns over US' plans to send more HIMARS missiles to Ukraine

As the ruthless war in Ukraine continues unabated, Russia has expressed concerns over the United States' plans to send more High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMRS) to Ukraine. Russian diplomat Anatoly Antonov stated that US Under Secretary of Defense, Colin Kahl's remarks about the possibility of increasing HIMARS missiles' supply to Ukraine are exceedingly worrying and reflect Washington's intentions towards escalation. "The fact that a high-ranking Pentagon official sees the possibility of broadening supplies of long-range systems causes extreme concern. This remark may be viewed as Washington’s intention to move towards further escalation," Antonov remarked, the TASS news agency reported.

